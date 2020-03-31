44 years later, a Marvel publisher showed Wolverine's alternative face design!

Share it:

Nowadays, anyone would be able to describe the face of Wolverine. Thick sideburns and upturned hair are the trademark of theX-Men, and after the success of the films with Hugh Jackman the hair has reached even the general public. What if we told you that the original look should have been completely different?

Tom Brevoort, publisher of Marvel Comics and since 2011 Senior Vice President of publications, showed a few hours ago alternative design of Logan's face, writing the following on his Twitter profile: "Before Dave Cockrum first designed Wolverine without a mask in Uncanny X-Men # 98, John Byrne created an alternative design of his face. This is what it could have been". At the bottom you can take a look at the sketch.

Uncanny X-Men is the main comic book series dedicated to Marvel Comics' mutants, first published in 1963 and still in progress with a fourth volume. Wolverine made his debut in 1975, and was used to give new verve to an increasingly troubled series. The character was received in an extremely positive way and after almost 2 years spent with the mask on his face, the cartoonist Dave Cockrum he decided to make the great revelation.

The alternate design shows a completely different character, with short blond hair and no beard or sideburns. The sketch was discarded in favor of the current one.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know with a comment! For more news on the mutant with the sharpest claws of all time take a look at the reboot series published in February, while in case you are looking for something to read we recommend our deepening on the best Marvel comics at discounted prices.