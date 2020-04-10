41 years ago, the first episode of Captain Harlock aired in Italy

Share it:

About three weeks have passed since Captain Harlock's 42nd birthday, the 1978 anime based on the master's opera Leiji Matsumoto. 42 years from birth and 41 from another important event, this time all Italian: the April 9, 1979 in fact, Rai 2 broadcast the first of the twenty-six episodes dubbed in the beautiful country.

Despite the high expectations, the debut in Italy was however extremely frustrating. Rai in fact decided, in the wake of the success of Japanese works such as Goldrake, to transmit the anime within the so-called "container program" for children Good evening with … Rita at the circus, making several cuts for reasons related to censorship. On the share front, the first episodes were a flop and, also due to the grueling competition from other TV series such as Space 1999, the series slowly ended in oblivion.

Some time later though, interest suddenly began to grow, especially thanks to the airing of the reruns. In Italy the Harlock mania broke out and the popularity of the series grew more and more, ending up wowing tens of thousands of boys and young adults. The success of the series ended up also reflecting on the takings of the mediocre film of Captain Harlock of 2013: in Italy in fact, the film grossed more than in any other country (6.7 million euros), including Japan.

