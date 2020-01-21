         41 scripts of the most important films of the 2020 awards season, available for free

Share it:

There are few pleasures in this life as read a good script, either before or, preferably, after watching a feature film. This not only helps to exercise our writing and visualization capabilities; it is also a perfect mechanism to better understand the complex process that involves moving a story from the paper to the screen. But, since we are set and willing to read, better to do it with quality material like the one I bring you.

As usual when the high point of the awards season approaches, the producers have temporarily released the scripts of their most important films of the year, which translates into a collection of librettos to frame and devour while we learn from the best writers.

Then I leave you with a list of scripts in PDF format that you can download or read online legally and free of charge —Always for educational purposes—, cataloged based on the main categories of the nominations for the 2020 Oscar Awards, with some non-nominees that deserve a reading. Enjoy them!

Best Original Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best film

Best animated movie

Best international movie

Other categories and not nominated