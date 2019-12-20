41 references, easter eggs and tributes to thoroughly enjoy the end of the trilogy

Share it:

'Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker' has finally reached theaters. The culmination of a saga started 42 years ago that, without a doubt, will destroy the box office. And he may not have convinced critics too much and that he will divide the public, but nobody wants to miss it.

As expected with J.J. Abrams Behind her, this Episode IX is full of nostalgic winks and then you will find 41 references and easter eggs to thoroughly enjoy 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'. Obviously there are spoilers from the movie from now on.

The dead pilot

Greg Grunberg is an Abrams fetish actor since the days of 'Alias' and already had him in 'The Force Awakens' and then shone by his absence in 'The Last Jedi'. This time the script I see is more related to the series 'Lost', where he plays the pilot of the plane that died in the first episode. Here we already knew he was a pilot and Abrams completes the wink by sacrificing him in the great final battle.

Dominic Monaghan

Abrams has also remembered 'Lost' by signing Dominic Monaghan to give life to one of the members of the Resistance.

The party every 42 years

The adventure takes Rey, Finn and Poe to visit a planet where a celebration takes place that only takes place every 42 years, the same time that has passed between the premiere of 'A New Hope' and 'The Rise of Skywalker' .

Palpatine's return

The trailers were already dropping it and the question remained if it was some sort of ploy, but definitely Darth Vader didn't quite end it with him.

The "resurrection" of Palpatine

Impossible not to remember the legend of Darth Plagueis that Palpatine told Anakin in 'Revenge of the Sith'. Perhaps it was he who rescued Palpatine from death or came to convey that knowledge of force?

The destroyers of Palpatine

Palpatine seems to rely on designs from many years ago when it comes to building the Final Order, since the destroyers used by his fleet are very reminiscent of those who appeared in 'The Empire Strikes Back'. Time had to improve them …

Lando Calrissian

The character played by Billy Dee Williams was one of the last great nostalgic resources that this new trilogy was missing and Abrams has not missed the opportunity. In addition, we see him again in the Millennium Falcon, a ship of his property that he lost playing with Han Solo a game of sabacc.

The caress of C-3PO to R2-D2

Another nod to 'A new hope'. There R2-D2 the one who returned from what seemed of certain death and C-3PO caressed him with relief – something that is repeated in 'The Ascent of Skywalker'-, while here it is C-3PO that runs the risk of leaving being himself forever is the latter.

C-3PO memory loss

In 'The rise of Skywalker' is still temporary, but the saga had already used this resource for less dramatic purposes in 'Revenge of the Sith'.

The Death Star

The remains of the second Death Star have an important presence in the film. Apparently they ended up in the oceanic world of Kef Bir after jumping through the air at the time …

Don't mess with the force

Getting into the force has always been a bad idea if you're among the bad guys, but Kylo Ren has certain anger problems and doesn't settle for following Darth Vader's method in 'A New Hope' to silence one of his lackeys. .

Connix's clothes

The character played by Billie Lourd, daughter in real life of Carrie Fisher, wears in several moments the same coat that Leia wore in 'A new hope'.

King's helmet?

A nod to the helmet that the King herself wore in 'The Force Awakens' when she was in Jakku or that Leia looked during the persecution in Speeders in 'The Return of the Jedi'?

The Sith Throne

Inspired quite clearly in the designs that Ralph McQuarrie designed for 'The Return of the Jedi', although Lucas finally went in a less striking direction.

The Y-Wing design

spotted that one as well: pic.twitter.com/S1jY7e0Sfr – Pascal Blanché 🌎🍁 (@pascalblanche) October 22, 2019

The previous one is not the only tribute to Ralph McQuarrie's contribution to the saga, because at the time he was hired by Lucas to help him visualize different aspects of this universe. In this case it is worth drawing attention to the image on the right, made before the premiere of 'A New Hope' and how during the final battle we see some Y-Wing with a design clearly inspired by that moment.

Rebel Slag

A way to disqualify the rebels that has been used constantly throughout the saga and that could not be missing in 'The rise of Skywalker'.

Palpatine destroying planets

Already in 'A new hope' Alderaan was exploited by orders of Moff Tarkin, Palpatine's henchman, and in 'The rise of Skywalker' one of the basic axes of Palpatine's plan is to destroy as many planets as necessary to end the Resistance once and for all.

Chewbacca playing chess

A hobby of the character that goes back to 'A new hope'. There C3-PO ended up suggesting R2-D2 to let him win, while in 'The Rise of Skywalker' he jokes that he has been playing for so long that it seems unbeatable.

Babu Frik's droid

It makes sense that Babu Frik has in his possession pieces of all kinds of droids, but in this case it is striking that in his workplace we see remains of an old Combat Droid of the model used by the separatists in 'Clone Wars'.

'I have a bad feeling"

You could not miss one of the most mythical phrases in the saga. On this occasion the honor of saying it falls to Lando.

Aftab

The death of Admiral Achbar in 'The Last Jedi' left the saga without a very popular character for his phrase 'It's a trap!', But calm, that Abrams has fixed it by adding his son Aftab to the saga .. Ya presented in the comic 'Journey To Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Allegiance', is seen as a member of the Resistance in the film.

Cameos overdose

Throughout the movie there are many cameos. For example, Lin-Manuel Miranda gives life to a member of the Resistance, Jodie Comer is Rey's mother in a flashback, John Williams gives life to a musician in Kijimi and J.J. Abrams lends his voice to the D-O droid.

Vocal cameos

A huge amount of them. from 'Star Wars Rebels' Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) recover during the final battle, where we also listen to Luminara Unduli (Olivia d'Abo) and Aayla Secura (Jennifer Hale) from' The Clone Wars'.

Throughout the movie we also get to listen to Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson), Snoke (Andy Serkis) or Darth Vader (James Earl Jones ).

"Every generation has a legend"

A clear nod to the first preview of 'The Phantom Menace'. In the first trailer, yes, but you have to keep in mind that Abrams wanted to leave everything tied and he started doing it during the promotional campaign …

The Knights Ren

These henchmen of Kylo Ren looked like they were going to have a lot of importance in 'The Force Awakens' and then barely appear, be put aside in 'The Last Jedi' and have an insignificant weight in 'The Rise of Skywalker'.

Nien Numb

Character first introduced in 'The Return of the Jedi' that already appeared briefly in the previous two installments. Here we see it during the Resistance meeting.

Wedge Antilles

Abrams already wanted to recover this character for 'The Force Awakens', but agenda problems prevented him. A rebel pilot that we saw in the three installments of the original trilogy and here again fights with the Resistance.

Holdo Maneuver

A small tribute to the character played by Laura Dern in 'The Last Jedi', since at some point it is suggested that they should use the Holdo maneuvers if they really want to end the ships of the Final Order.

The dagger-map

Here is a dagger that Rey uses to find what he is looking for in a resource that mightily remind me of the 'The Goonies' medallion. If it is hard to believe that something like that is a coincidence, you just have to remember that Abrams also directed 'Super 8' …

The Chewbacca Medal

Chewbacca never received a medal at the end of 'A New Hope'. In a later comic book it was learned that in fact he did and gave it away, but here he returns to receive one from the hands of Maz Kanata … maybe the same one from the one that came off at the time?

Search your memories

A little nod to this mythical moment occurs when Kylo from Rey's true family lineage, although this time he tells her to look into his memories …

"Only you have the power to save them"

Here it is used to try to convince Rey to go to the Dark Side, as was already done with Luke in 'The Return of the Jedi' and Anakin in 'The Revenge of the Sith'.

Leia's deleted scene

Abrams has had to balance to be able to count on Leia's character based on discarded material from the previous two installments. An example is with that scene removed from 'The Force Awakens', where Rey has been introduced through the CGI in the version we see in 'The Rise of Skywalker'.

Old acquaintances among the ships

The reinforcements for the Resistance are made to beg, but The Ghost, ship seen in 'Star Wars Rebels', The Crucible of' The Clone Wars', The Colossus of 'Star Wars Resistance' or the Eravana, abandoned by Han Solo in ' The awakening of the force '.

"I know"

A mythical phrase by Han Solo that here the character re-introduces in his brief appearance in a scene with his son ….

Ach-to

The planet on which Luke was isolated reappears when Rey decides to take refuge there to exile himself. We even see the Porgs again, but it all derives in Luke's last appearance to tell him he was wrong.

Luke's X-Wing

We didn't get to see him in 'The Last Jedi', but he was hiding there underwater. It is hard to believe that so much time there has not rendered it useless, but hey, if Luke's ghost can get him out of there, we are not going to get exquisite because Rey uses it to go to Exogol.

The final celebration

Several planets celebrated the victory of the rebels at the end of 'The Return of the Jedi' and Abrams has opted for a similar assembly in 'The Rise of Skywalker'.

Ewoks

A direct consequence of the previous one, since for a moment we see a couple of Ewoks celebrating the victory.

Return to Tatooine

Abrams has decided to end the Skywalker saga by returning to the planet where it all began. There Rey buries the sabers of Luke and Leia.

Rey's yellow saber

In that last scene we also discovered that Rey has built his own lightsaber. It is surprising that it is yellow, an unusual color normally reserved for the Sentinels, some Jedi who tried to find the balance between the mental and physical aspects of the force.