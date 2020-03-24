41 console titles based on their series, movies and characters

Share it:

Disney +, Disney's video-on-demand service, is much more than an overwhelming number of movies and series: it is a cluster of overflowing experiences magic fantasy and in some cases nostalgia through timeless classics that have transcended the environment to become part of our childhood. And, by extension, from ourselves.

After all, many of its contents, from the animated classics of Disney to the films of Star warsgoing through the Marvel Cinematic UniverseWe live them excited in movie theaters and revive without measuring time on our TVs. And why not? dive into those worlds from our consoles.

In Extra Life we have set out to have a very special detail with Disney fans, but also with those who want to discover their legacy to new generations: we have made a selection with more than 40 games that you can enjoy on today's consoles. And, seen the seen, also in those that are to come.

Four dozen video games. Some of them chosen for you to enjoy as a family sharing a remote and a sofa, while others will satiate the spirit of the rebels of a galaxy far, far away or dominate the galaxy on behalf of Lord Vader and the Empire.

Then, 41 video games for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One based on the series, movies and characters of Disney +. And yes, as you will see, there is scope to revive the classics of 8 and 16 bit systems.

Disney and Pixar classics

Worlds of magic, color and illusion that we can travel with our favorite characters of today and always. From classics that do not deserve to stay in the past to experiences to enjoy with the little ones as a family. Yes, always with the Disney touch.

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

Systems: Xbox (Xbox 360 backwards compatible)

Genre: Adventure and 2D Platforms

MAGIC SEGA relaunches the classic Mega Drive as a remake, keeping the original charm intact. Himself Mickey Mouse star in a platform experience through dreamy worlds.

Cars 3: Towards Victory

Halfway between the madness of Mario Kart and traditional racing games (although pulling much more towards the nintendera formula) Cars 3: Towards Victory is that split screen multiplayer madness It should not be missing from any console.

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King

An irresistible lot for fans of Disney classics: to classic Aladdin Mega Drive and laptops are joined by all versions of The Lion King for 8 and 16 bit systems with new functions. And there the thing does not end: the collection adds completely new levels.

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King – Nintendo Switch (English import)

Disney Epic Mickey: The Return of Two Heroes

Systems: Xbox (Xbox 360 backwards compatible)

Genre: Adventure and 3D platforms

The legendary Warren spector It continues one of the best Mickey Mouse adventures in video games through a fascinating sequel in which, as its title anticipates, the two-player cooperative shines with its own light.

Disney Tsum Tsum Festival

Systems: Switch

Genre: Family game

The most versions chubby of the Disney characters star a whole variety of multiplayer experiences to enjoy screen sharing, online and even in portable mode. A colorful madness in which the more you play the more Tsum Tsum we add to our collection.

Disneyland Adventures

Systems: Xbox (Included in the Game Pass)

Genre: Family game

Microsoft almost privately opens a park for us Disneyland on Xbox, including its attractions, landscapes, and characters. An updated version for the Xbox One of the 360 ​​game in which it is no longer necessary to have the Kinect sensor. And beware, there is a demo.

DuckTales Remastered

Systems: Xbox (Xbox 360 backwards compatible)

Genre: 2D Platforms

The Duck adventures Capcom is one of the greatest NES games, and its new version is not far behind: worlds of pure platform, lots of nods to the classic animation series (including English voices) and delicious gameplay.

Frozen Free Fall: Snowball Battle

Systems: PS4 and Xbox

Genre: Puzzle and logic

Elsa, Anna and the characters of Frozen the ice kingdom adapt to the formula of Candy crush Inviting your fans to solve 195 levels of puzzles or compete against each other through a colorful local multiplayer. The best? The game is free, although it is possible to purchase extras.

Kingdom Hearts III

Systems: PS4 and Xbox (included in the Game Pass)

Genre: RPG and adventure

Kingdom Hearts III is much more than the pin of one of Square Enix's most beloved sagas: it is a fascinating walk through the fantasy realms Disney and Pixar as Toy Story, Frozen, Big Hero 6 or Tangled. A must for fans of the world's most famous mouse house, which is also included in the Game Pass.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Systems: PS4 and Xbox

Genre: RPG and adventure

Beside Donald Y Goofy, we will live adventures with soul and emotion in the most beloved worlds of Disney. An irresistible batch with the definitive versions of Kingdom Hearts and Kingdom Hearts 2, as well as intermediate installments.

In addition, Square Enix recently released an All-In-One bundle that also includes Kingdom Hearts III on PS4.

LEGO Indiana Jones and LEGO Indiana Jones II

Systems: Xbox (Xbox 360 backwards)

Genre: Action and adventure

Indiana Jones And video games have always been a great combination. And if we add the LEGO touch to the plots of his timeless films, we have as a final result a hilarious series of adventures for any age.

LEGO The Incredibles

TT Games reinvent Pixar superheroes on consoles by combining the two films in a 100% LEGO adventure with tons of secrets and humor. A perfect title to enjoy with the family.

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean The Video Game

Systems: Xbox (Xbox 360 backwards compatible)

Genre: Action and adventure

The perfect excuse to rediscover Pirates of the Caribbean piece by piece at the hands of Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, Captain Barbossa and the rest of the characters saga it through more than 20 crazy levels inspired by the movies.

Rush: A Disney • Pixar Adventure

Systems: Xbox (included in the Game Pass)

Genre: Family game

Microsoft gathers on Xbox Pixar's eight most famous worlds in an updated, improved and expanded version of the Xbox 360 title that can be enjoyed without the Kinect sensor. A title designed for the little ones that also adds an extra adventure inspired by Finding Dory.

The Disney Afternoon Collection

Systems: PS4 and Xbox

Genre: 2D Platforms

If you miss the afternoons of Disney club and the NES titles, The Disney Afternoon Collection is a must-buy: the six Capcom classics based on the animated series by Duck adventures, the Darkwing duck or Chip and Chop: Rescue Guardians gathered in a lot loaded with extras.

toy Story 3

Systems: Xbox (Xbox 360 backwards compatible)

Genre: Adventure and 3D Platforms

The adaptation of toy Story 3 consoles allows us to live with all kinds of adventures with Buzz, Woody and Jessie in settings ranging from Andy's enormous imagination to key moments in the film.

Marvel superheroes are also played on console

The Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men and the rest of Marvel heroes and villains are one of the highest claims of Disney +, especially when the service will serve to expand your adventures. Of course, the characters of the House of Ideas They have a very interesting history on consoles.

LEGO Marvel Collection

Systems: PS4 and Xbox

Genre: Action and adventure

The ultimate LEGO bundle for Marvel fans – plus two installments of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, The very interesting LEGO Marvel Avengers is included, which is a review of the humorous Marvel Cinematic Universe.

LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2

Included in the LEGO Marvel Collection, LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 It is the most ambitious installment in the series, addressing an enormous amount of content and environments that will delight comic book fans.

Marvel’s Spider Man

Systems: PS4

Genre: Action and adventure

One of the maximum exclusivities of PS4. Marvel’s Spider Man presents a new version of the wall-climbing Stan Lee's action packed, beautifully spun plot and tons of unlockable outfits.

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Systems: Switch

Genre: Action and RPG

The celebrated saga Ultimate Alliance It returns with a brand new third installment exclusively for Nintendo Switch with a huge number of characters and the same ARPG formula that conquered us in the two previous installments.

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite

Systems: PS4 and Xbox (included in the Game Pass)

Genre: Fight

Marvel and Capcom celebrated the conclusion of the saga of infinity on the big screen with a very special version of his fighting crossover saga, recovering the matches in pairs through a selection of characters in tune with the UCM.

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

Systems: PS4 and Xbox

Genre: Fight

A classic of the fight that does not go out of style. Marvel's most beloved heroes (including the X-Men) face off against Capcom icons in explosive three-on-three battles. To which must be added a very crazy extra: the possibility of go into battle with the colossal Galactus.

Star Wars: the Skywalker saga and beyond

Whether it's from the legacy of LucasArts or through the game proposals of EA and Warner Games, the games of Star wars they do not go unnoticed. After all, the Space opera imagined by George Lucas It lends itself wonderfully to all kinds of unique adventures and experiences.

The Power of Force and The Power of Force II

Systems: Xbox (Xbox 360 backwards compatible)

Genre: Action and adventure

Perhaps the story of the secret apprentice of Darth Vader no longer part of the current canon of Star wars, but The Power of the Force and its sequel are two great games that, a decade after his departure, continue to shine in his game proposal.

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Systems: Xbox (Xbox 360 backwards compatible)

Genre: Action and adventure

TT Games brings together and combines in one game the events of the classic trilogy, the three prequels and the madness and humor of LEGO games. Perfect for fans and padawans (or Sith learners) of any age.

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Systems: PS4 and Xbox

Genre: Action and adventure

The Force Awakens may have pleased you more or less, but its elaborate color-block review by TT Games is a safe bet. Fun and adventure without losing the Star Wars touch.

Star Wars Pinball

There are many ways to save the galaxy far, far away (or conquer and subdue it with an iron fist) but few are as addictive as Star Wars Pinball and its 19 tables based on movies (including spin-offs) and television series.

Super star wars

Systems: PS4

Genre: Action

The SNES classic returns with its legendary difficulty. Super star wars radiates the spirit of action games in side scroll of 16-bit systems and adds some pretty cool extras like a save system, trophies and even leaderboards.

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Systems: PS4 and Xbox

Genre: Shoter / Action

The most ambitious shooter of Star wars never done: In addition to a powerful multiplayer that covers the entire cinematic legacy, Star Wars: Battlefront II adds a campaign created for the occasion and which is also a canon within the saga.

Star Wars: Battlefront II – Standard Edition

Star Wars Battlefront II (2005)

Systems: Xbox (Xbox backwards compatible)

Genre: Shoter / Action

The classic Battlefront II no longer impresses visually, but its charm remains almost intact 15 years later: Based on the first two trilogies, Pandemic collides two large factions across vast and exotic battlefields and interstellar combat.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Systems: PS4

Genre: Action and adventure

Jango Fett star in your own game through an adventure that will fascinate fans of The Mandalorian: the legendary bounty hunter has been hired to capture a mysterious dark Jedi. What can go wrong?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Systems: PS4 and Xbox

Genre: Action and adventure

Respawn recovers the best of the LucasArts classics and brings the action to its terrain with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the video game code story of a Padawan on the run who must complete his training during the rise of the Galactic Empire.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – PS4

Star Wars – Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Systems: Switch and PS4

Genre: Action and adventure

How Kyle katarn We will combat a powerful threat that emerges in the galaxy in the times of the New Republic. The sequel to Jedi Knight It is one of the best installments of the entire saga Dark Forces, and that are already bigger words.

STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Systems: Xbox (Xbox backward compatible)

Genre: Action and adventure

The first Microsoft console featured the last act in the series Jedi Knight, and the backward compatibility of Xbox One also allows us to enjoy it exclusively and with technical improvements that feel great.

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter

Systems: PS4 and Xbox (backwards compatible with Xbox)

Genre: Air combat

Space fighting is an essential part of the experience Star Wars, and they could not be left out in our review: Star Wars Jedi Starfighter He proposes us to push the new prototype of Starfighter to the limit while the events of Attack of the clones.

Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic II

Systems: Xbox (Xbox backwards compatible)

Genre: Adventure RPG

Two absolutely essential RPGs for fans of Star Wars: so much Knights of the Old Republic Like its sequel, we are presented with a galaxy several millennia before the rise – and fall – of the Empire. A Sith-dominated era in which we will be the last hope of the Jedi order.

Star Wars: Racer Revenge

Systems: PS4

Genre: Driving

Racing at 1,000 km / h -or more- in pure style Star wars. On the occasion of the premiere of Attack of the clonesLucasArts put the helmet back on the young man Anakin Skywalker to resume his days as a pod pilot in the sequel to Star Wars – Episode I Racer.

Star Wars Republic Commando

Systems: Xbox (Xbox backwards compatible)

Genre: First Person Shoter / Action

The Republic is at war with the separatists and we are the leader of an elite clone squad. The plan? In essence experience the Clone Wars from within, annihilating all kinds of enemies in settings like Geonosis or the planet Kashyyyk.