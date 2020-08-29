400 days, the review of the sci-fi available on Amazon Prime Video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Four Austronauts – Captain Theo Cooper, Dr Emily McTier, Bug Kieslowksi and Cole Dvorak – take part in a simulation mission to Earth, with the aim of testing how the effects of long-lasting space travel can affect the human body and psyche. Four hundred days is the time that the team will have to spend in an underground base, similar in all respects to a spaceship of classic conception.

Theo and Emily broke up abruptly only a few days before their imprisonment and forced cohabitation, but it is above all Cole who show the first signs of instability with the passage of time. A situation of paranoia that soon spreads to the crew, with the team forced to go out to the surface following a breakdown.

The seed of madness

It may recall in some ways dynamics similar to an unfortunate TV series, which lasted only three episodes due to the low ratings – such as Ascension – but here the deception is revealed immediately and we know that what the four unfortunate protagonists take part in is a simulation.

With the basic intent immediately revealed, it was essential in the writing phase to devise a another twist capable of reinvigorating the narrative, which after the first half hour actually began to feel a certain heaviness due above all to the poor characterization of the characters, traced too much Sui generis to be also credible.

If the psychological side does not fully convince, the turning point of mid-vision seems to guide the story on more restless territories with a mystery cut and the doubts that are insinuated create a sincere curiosity on the part of the viewer, driven to know what is really happening.

Too bad that the unlikely final “showdown” and the final epilogue appear as a mockery, the result of the inability to close a story with a logical explanation, leaving everything to the spectator’s interpretation.

Ambitions fallen on deaf ears

Ma Matt Osterman, director and screenwriter in his second test behind the camera, it is certainly not David Lynch and not even a minor imitator, and the time spent waiting for the later non-disclosure is bitterly lost.

Where scraps of the narrative could emerge Solaris (1972) the author prefers to baste one simplistic fair of clichés, complete with an unlikely love story in crisis between two of the astronauts. The clear gap between the various periods – it suddenly skips even a hundred days as nothing had happened – does not help to understand such rapid and sudden changes, with some false leads introduced and then forgotten as nothing happened.

In 400 days, available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog, the same cast proves not to be reactive, despite being well blended on paper.

From Brandon Routh – ex Superman from career in inexorable descent – to beautiful Caity Lotz – far more convincing in robotic shoes of the small cult The Machine (2013) – the performers seem to believe little in a film that proceeds by inertia without a real message to convey, even with all the potential available.