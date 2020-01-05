40% of Nintendo Switch owners in the US also have PS4 and / or Xbox One

Share it:

The well-known NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, who has always been very active on social networks, recently shared with his followers a new and interesting statistics relating to the US market.

Piscatella said that according to a Player Pulse survey, 40% of Nintendo Switch owners in the US also own a PlayStation 4 and / or Xbox One. In light of this fact, in many cases Switch would not be a substitute of the other two consoles, but a supplement, or a hardware to be joined.

For this reason, according to Piscatella, Nintendo Switch sales will not be affected by the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, expected during the 2020 holiday season. In a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz, the analyst said that the Kyoto hybrid console has all the credentials to continue selling at high levels for the next year, and perhaps until 2022, also beating PS5 and Xbox Series X.

According to the latest data provided by Forbes, Nintendo Switch would have reached 49.79 million units distributed worldwide, more than enough to exceed the sales of SNES in its entire life cycle. It also seems that Switch was among the most gifted consoles in Italy during the Christmas holidays.