 $ 40 million in Thursday's Star Wars passes: The rise of Skywalker and possible jab in China

We already have the first box office data of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", Episode IX that concludes the epic Skywalker saga. Public interest in this film has been much lower, and even all box office estimates have placed their box office below the other two previous installments. The first box office data confirm that reading that was already given.

According to the figures Disney has offered, ‘The rise of Skywalker’ would have got 40 million dollars in the United States at its premiere last night. This would place it below 57 million "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" or of the 45 million "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", but above the 29 million that the spin-off did at the time "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story". It should be noted that at first media such as Deadline talked about 45-48 million dollars, but the distributor of the film speaks officially of 40 million.

This figure however translates into the fifth best thursday ever, below "Avengers: Endgame" (60 million), ‘The Force Awakens’ (57 million), ‘The last Jedi’ (45 million) and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2" (43.5 million).

The film aims on the other hand to be a small click in China. With its $ 2.2 million gross revenue on Friday in China, it ranked fourth at the box office, behind three Chinese films. According to Maoyan, an online ticket sales agency, it is expected that "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" raise a total of 18 million dollars during its premiere in China.

It is true that the franchise entered China strongly with "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", premiering on its first weekend with 52.3 million dollars, and making a total of 126 million dollars in the country. Nevertheless, ‘Rogue One’ He earned $ 30.6 million on his first weekend of release and made a total of $ 69.4 million. Finally, ‘The last Jedi’ minimum framework with a premiere of $ 28.7 million and a total of $ 42.6 million in total.

The estimate is that 'The Rise of Skywalker' will close the weekend of release in the United States with a box office would be around 170-200 million dollars, according to industry experts, although Disney is more in the figure of 160 millions of dollars. We are talking about a premiere on 3,200 screens this weekend, including 415 IMAX screens and 850 large format premium screens.

Via information | THR | Deadline | Variety