40 European films of the 21st century that you should have already seen

Les Miserables (Ladj Ly, 2019)
country: France.
Why do you have to see it: Because Victor Hugo's novel never made more sense than in this film, which is not an adaptation (far from it), but rather a call to arms for those to whom its title refers. Newcomer Ladj Ly signs a surprising film that is reminiscent of 'Traffic' and that dazzled the critics and that you cannot miss.
Happy Lazzaro (Alice Rohrwacher, 2018)
country: Italy.
Why do you have to see it: Because it is one of the best European films of the last decade, and probably of this century. The Italian Alice Rohrwacher surprises again with this story full of narrative surprises, social criticism and biblical miracles. A chronicle about the cruelty of the world in the flesh of its innocent protagonist. A masterpiece.
Cold War (Pawel Pawlikowski, 2018)
country: Poland.
Why do you have to see it: Because it was one of the most acclaimed films of its year, even going so far as to be nominated for three categories of the Oscars. Quite a victory for a Polish film, directed by Pawel Pawlikowski, in which it dazzlingly shows us a tragic love story. It immerses us in a beautiful black and white, the music and its powerful images. We would stay and live in it forever.
Faces and places (Agnès Varda, 2017)
country: France.
Why do you have to see it: One of the latest films by the pioneer of the Nouvelle Vague is also a beautiful documentary that values the lives of the French popular classes. Agnès Varda remained faithful to her style with this film directed with photographer J.R., in which they walked through different rural areas of the country creating incredible visual imagery.
Thelma (Joachim Trier, 2017)
country: Norway.
Why do you have to see it: Because it is a 'coming-of-age' with fantastic overtones as we have rarely seen. With great visual power and the depth of his character study, Joachim Trier composes in 'Thelma' the portrait of a young woman who discovers that she has powers capable of causing disasters if her emotions get out of control. And, as a teenager, how can they not get out of control? Shocking.
In body and soul (Ildiko Enyedi, 2017)
country: Hungary.
Why do you have to see it: Winner of the Golden Bear for Best Film at the Berlin Festival, this wonderful and dreamlike film finds in its rarities a space for genius. Two coworkers who don't have much of a relationship meet one night in their animal-shaped dreams and fall in love. A dream that both had, in a magical and improbable way, and that has pushed them to know each other more in real life. Tremendously original and highly sensitive.
Shared custody (Xavier Legrand, 2017)
country: France.
Why do you have to see it: Because it masterfully turns a film about gender violence into a film of pure terror. Because, in effect, this is how it feels to be a victim of abuse. An absolutely shocking film that takes us through the divorce of the protagonists and the consequent decisions about the custody of their son, which will serve as an entry point to continue with the dynamics of abuse. Terrifying, and without the need for ghosts.
120 beats per minute (Robin Campillo, 2017)
country: France.
Why do you have to see it: Incredible chronicle of the AIDS situation in the early 1990s in France, when groups of LGTBI activists tried to raise awareness of the serious problem before them. A film about the collective struggle in a beautifully uncontrolled way, with the fury and energy of those who want to change things once and for all.
The future (Mia Hansen-Løve, 2016)
country: France.
Why do you have to see it: Because Mia Hansen-Løve is an indispensable director on the European film scene of this century, and this is one of her most brilliant films. In it, Isabelle Huppert plays a philosophy teacher who reflects on life after being abandoned by her husband. Theirs is a journey, both physical and philosophical, that hits deep into the great questions of our existence.
Crude (Julia Ducournau, 2016)
country: France.
Why do you have to see it: Because, beyond its most gore parts (which has them, and they are tremendous), this debut film by Julia Ducournau is an amazing portrait of female adolescence and the undeniable weight of family inheritance. Its protagonist, who has just entered university, will suffer hazing from veterans and will discover on the way that there is something in her that is awakening … And that can be lethal.
Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade, 2016)
country: Germany.
Why do you have to see it: Because it is possibly the best film of 2016 and a comedy as strange as it is essential. Maren Ade talks about capitalism, work, family and happiness, with scenes of pure physical humor and exciting moments to the beat of Whitney Houston. Sparkly.
Saúl's son (László Némes, 2015)
country: Hungary.
Why do you have to see it: Winner of the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, it was one of the most impressive films in European cinema of our time. And it is that his unfiltered look at the reality of the concentration camps during the Second World War is suffocating, tragic and devastating. The camera is not separated for a second from its protagonist, a Jew forced to help the Nazis in their extermination tasks, and makes us feel the pain and fear of the darkest time of the 20th century.
Magical Girl (Carlos Vermut, 2014)
country: Spain.
Why do you have to see it: Because it is possibly the best Spanish film of recent years, or at least the strangest, most round and unique. Carlos Vermut hit the table with this film starring Bárbara Lennie, and whose mysteries catch us from the first second. A masterpiece that still has many things to tell us.
The great beauty (Paolo Sorrentino, 2013)
country: Italy.
Why do you have to see it: Because his portrait of Italian high society exudes emptiness in a wonderful way. Because its main character is as cynical as dazzling, in the flesh of the great Toni Servillo, and because it is a multi-award-winning film, including the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. You don't need more reasons to hit play and cross it off the list.
Adèle's life (Abdellatif Kechiche, 2013)
country: France.
Why do you have to see it: Because it is a devastating story about love, relationships and coexistence, which at the same time gives visibility to other sexual identities that do not usually have as much screen share. Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux manage to transfer Kechiche's questionable voyeuristic images with a disarming humanity, in a tragic love story that will be part of the pantheon of European cinema for a long time.
Ida (Pawel Pawlikowski, 2013)
country: Poland.
Why do you have to see it: Because with silences and imposing black and white, the Polish filmmaker won not only the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, but also to construct an elegant and crude story at the same time about a novice who discovers the truths of her past and the possibilities of your future.
The Hunt (Thomas Vinterberg, 2012)
country: Denmark.
Why do you have to see it: Because this director who founded Lars with Trier the Dogma95 is also a brilliant filmmaker, something that shows better than ever in this film. In it, we see how a lie can become a truth when fear and prejudice come into play. Stellar performance by Mads Mikkelsen.
Holy Motors (Leos Carax, 2012)
country: France.
Why do you have to see it: Because he is a nonconformist and irreverent tribute to the art of making movies and the profession of actor. Or, at least, that is what we get out of his mysterious, suggestive and at times confusing narrative, which takes us from stage to stage following the legendary Denis Lavant to seduce us with all the enigmas that his universe hides.
The Paradise trilogy (Ulrich Seidl, 2012/13)
country: Austria.
Why do you have to see it: Because it is one of the crudest and most disturbing trilogies of this century, and it shows unusual realities in a perfect intersection between comedy and a taste for anti-canonical aesthetics. Another success of Ulrich Seidl, an essential of contemporary European cinema that we hope will continue to make us uncomfortable.
The Turin Horse (Béla Tarr and Ágnes Hranitzky, 2011)
country: Hungary.
Why do you have to see it: Because, although the Hungarian filmmaker usually signs a demanding cinema, its visual power and its will to represent the weight of life make this film one of the great works of the century. One that is worth exploring calmly and without prejudice.
Certified copy (Abbas Kiarostami, 2010)
country: France.
Why do you have to see it: Because it is one of the most praised films by an essential director, with echoes of Rossellini and a wonderful ability to make us reflect on ourselves without losing our sense of humor. The film is mutating, confusing us, investigating itself and finally taking us on an incredibly complex journey.
In a better world (Susanne Bier, 2010)
country: Denmark.
Why do you have to see it: Because it speaks of our contemporary reality, tainted by the systematic use of violence, in a disturbing way. Susanne Bier (who released the film 'Blind' on Netflix) took the Oscar with this Danish film and showed us how disturbing it can be to look out into the world.
Antichrist (Lars von Trier, 2009)
country: Denmark.
Why do you have to see it: Because it is one of the most fascinating works of cinema of this century, made by a one-of-a-kind filmmaker who always has a puzzle under his arm to present us. Here, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Willem Dafoe reflect with their characters on toxic relationships and power and control dynamics, with one of the most shocking endings in recent cinema.
Canino (Yorgos Lanthimos, 2009)
country: Greece.
Why do you have to see it: Because, as our critic Núria Vidal said in her review for Fotogramas, "it is one of the most fun, unusual and innovative bets in contemporary European cinema." Yorgos Lanthimos (who would enter the Hollywood front door years later with 'The Favorite') tells the story of a family that has locked up their children throughout their lives at home, teaching them completely rules of life (and language) made up.
A prophet (Jacques Audiard, 2009)
country: France.
Why do you have to see it: Because he reinvents the prison thriller with intelligence and away from any topic, all to build a magnificent movie. Jacques Audiard, as one of the greats of French contemporary cinema, signed with this film perhaps one of his best works, one that has survived the passage of time.
The White Ribbon (Michael Haneke, 2009)
country: Germany.
Why do you have to see it: Because Haneke has that extraordinary ability to portray cruelty and violence in a striking, yet sober way. This is just one of his many examples of behind-the-scenes mastery, but one that with his elegant black and white, and portraiture of a very dark era and family, reminded us why he is one of the most influential filmmakers of our century.
Let me in (Tomas Alfredson, 2008)
country: Sweden.
Why do you have to see it: Because it is a modern and innovative fantastic genre film, and despite being recent, it has been very influential in later cinema, and not just because it has an American remake. Her story takes up the fantastic tradition of vampires and mixes it with a nuanced 'coming-of-age'. A great Swedish-style horror movie.
Gomorrah (Matteo Garrone, 2008)
country: Italy.
Why do you have to see it: Because it crudely and realistically portrays the Italian mafia of Naples and Caserta, as well as its terrible consequences on those who cross their path. Matteo Garrone was relentless with this film and paved the way to become one of the essential names in European cinema.
The Wave (Dennis Gansel, 2008)
country: Germany.
Why do you have to see it: Because it portrays with just a group of students and an overly daring teacher why Nazism triumphed in Germany. Incredible but true. His exercise of simulating an autocracy in class leads to total lack of control of the situation, making the spark of totalitarianism grow in some of his students. Disturbing allegory.
To the other side (Fatih Akin, 2007)
country: Germany.
Why do you have to see it: Because through its six main characters, Akin speaks to us in a moving way about the ability to forgive and reconcile. A partly awkward and partly hopeful film that collected many awards in the year of its release.
4 months, 3 weeks, 2 days (Cristian Mungiu, 2007)
country: Romania.
Why do you have to see it: Because Mungiu represents in this list a New Wave of Romanian cinema that is surprising the whole world. This particular film brings together the best of it: realism, narrative sobriety, a taste for aesthetics and its undeniable impact on the viewer.
The lives of others (Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, 2006)
country: Germany.
Why do you have to see it: Because again German cinema looks at its most recent history to analyze it with intelligence and a critical gaze. Here, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck looks Francis Francis Coppola's 'The Conversation' from a new perspective, in an exciting thriller that crossed German borders.
Pan's labyrinth (Guillermo del Toro, 2006)
country: Spain.
Why do you have to see it: Because Guillermo del Toro knew how to masterfully combine in this film the shadows of Spain's historical past (the Civil War, Francoism) with fantasy and tales, which include monsters with eyes in their hands and fauns who pull the strings of the history. A magical movie in every way.
The boy (Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, 2005)
country: Belgium.
Why do you have to see it: Because, like other films by the Dardenne brothers, it shows the realities of the contemporary middle and lower classes. Heirs of Ken Loach, show with great sensitivity what it is to be at the tail of the world. Winner of the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, she tells the story of the survival of a young couple in the suburbs of Liège.
The sinking (Oliver Hirschbiegel, 2004)
country: Germany.
Why do you have to see it: Because this film serves not only to parody the scene in which Hitler shouts at his commanding officers (turned into a meme of global dimensions), but also to understand an essential character in the history of humanity in his last days. Adolf Hitler takes refuge in his bunker while his Third Reich sinks, the end of World War II and the terror that he sowed in Europe.
My life without me (Isabel Coixet, 2003)
country: Spain.
Why do you have to see it: Because it is one of the most sensitive and exciting portraits of the acceptance of death, and forces its protagonist (Sarah Polley) to think about whether the life he led was what he really wanted. Isabel Coixet touches our hearts with this story in which a young woman faces the last stage of her life with a list of things she never did and now wants to take advantage of to do.
Good Bye Lenin! (Wolfgang Becker, 2003)
country: Germany.
Why do you have to see it: Because she is capable of being fun and thoughtful at the same time, with a clear message about an essential moment in our history: the fall of the Berlin Wall. A convinced communist will live that historic moment in a coma and, when she wakes up, her son will not have the courage to tell her what has happened and she puts on a whole show to make him believe that they continue to live in the USSR.
Talk to her (Pedro Almodóvar, 2002)
country: Spain.
Why do you have to see it: Because it is one of the freest and most beautiful films in the filmography of the Manchego director, which narrates the days of two women in a coma, their stories and the caregivers who spend hours with them. He went on to receive two Oscar nominations.
The pianist (Roman Polanski, 2002)
country: United Kingdom.
Why do you have to see it: Because there is no better way to understand, to feel on our skin, the horror of the Holocaust. Adrien Brody puts himself in the shoes of a pianist who tries to survive this entire stage as best he can, and at each new stage in his history we feel his pain more. A devastating chronicle of the most traumatic episode in 20th century European history.
Dance in the dark (Lars von Trier, 2000)
country: Denmark.
Why do you have to see it: Because it is one of the most devastating rarities of Lars von Trier (which is to say), in which Björk shines with its own light between her singing personality and her tragic story, which will take her to one of the most shocking endings in history of the cinema.
