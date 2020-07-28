40 carats, when Sam Worthington faced his fear of heights

Share it:

Tonight airs on TV 8 40 carat2012 high voltage thriller directed by Danish director Anger Lith starring Sam Worthington (Avatar) and Elizabeth Banks.

The production of the film began to come to life when Worthington, fascinated by the script by Pablo F. Fenjves, expressed interest in the role: the actor was determined to defeat his fear of heights, and thought that turning on top of a Manhattan skyscraper could turn into an excellent "shock therapy".

"Your palms sweat, your legs move, your eyes go everywhere. It's unnerving" Worthington told of the filming done at over 60 meters high (via The Hollywood Reporter). "You are not afraid of the height itself, but of the fall and what can happen if you hit the scaffold."

The film focuses on Nick Cassidy, a former New York policeman escaped from prison where he served a long sentence for stealing and then reselling a precious diamond belonging to a powerful and greedy businessman. Nick is on the ledge of a room on one of the highest floors of the Roosevelt Hotel, 78 meters above the ground, and proclaims his innocence by threatening to throw himself down. Paralyzed the traffic and attracted the attention of the media Nick, who provided false details, claims the presence of the detective Lydia Spencer, known to the whole nation for having tried unsuccessfully to avoid a suicide attempt some time before.

Here you can find our 40 carat review. Worthington, we remember, will resume the role of Jake Sully in the new chapters of Avatar postponed in recent days due to the pandemic.