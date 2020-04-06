4 things you didn't know about ‘La casa de papel 4’

Share it:

In the universe of ‘The paper house’ everything fits … Or almost everything. The creators of the Netflix series do not set any limits when it comes to imagining, although there is always a thin red line that can jeopardize that "credibility pact" that has been established with the viewer. Álex Pina, showrunner of the series; Jesús Colmenar, director; and Javier Gómez Santánder, one of the screenwritersIn this interview, they reveal some of their best-kept secrets.

The plot that almost did not dare to write

"We always work with pilgrim ideas, but we try to endow them with similarity"says Álex Pina. "The return of Inspector Murillo, the 'Mission Impossible' type laser beam jail, The Professor mimicked with a tree or losing and recovering Tokyo are just some examples ”. And Javier adds: “We don't rule out anything. Like any proposal that has not been used in the first three seasons, it has served us for the fourth ”.

The actress who dared to shoot a very dangerous sequence …

Which does not mean that some actors, after hallucinating with what they had read, began to shoot very dangerous sequences themselves. "There is one, which I cannot count because it is a great spoiler, that Itziar Ituño dared to do", tells us Alex. "But we have done everything: from forcing actors to remove their diving card before filming in a tank under water in London to making Jaime Lorente dance in a vault."

Will the fifth season be the last?

"In the same way that we did not plan to reopen the series in the third season until we were clear about the bases on which to settle, we will maintain it as long as the credibility pact we have with the viewer is kept safe", says Jesús Colmenar without wanting to give us any more clues about a possible new installment.

The most emotional … and chaotic season

"This is, without a doubt, my favorite season", Javier Gómez Santander confesses to us. And it seems that of all. "It begins calmly to end a brutal free fall, very faithful to the style of‘ La casa de papel ’", Alex acknowledges. For Jesus it is "The most emotional delivery, but that reaches brutal moments."