4 staff members tested positive for Covid

This is a very, very difficult time for TV series. Despite the complex protocols adopted, in fact, the production of the second season of The Witcher would have been interrupted due to some staff members who tested positive at Covid-19.

Filming for The Witcher 2 had started last February but, the growing spread of the pandemic had forced a long suspension. Production then resumed in July, but apparently, the series taken from the books of Andrzej Sapkowski it will have to face a new stop that we do not know for how long it will last. The second season of The Witcher 2 is expected to arrive on the small screen by the end of 2021 but it now seems increasingly probable that the various suspensions this series is going against could lead to a possible slip.

The official synopsis of the second season of The Witcher reads: “Convinced that Yennefer died during the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Cirilla to Kaer Morhen, the safest place I know. As the kings, elves, humans and demons of the Continent fight for supremacy outside the walls, he must protect the girl from something even more dangerous: her mysterious power. “

In short, in this new season a lot of space will be given to Kaer Morhen, the ancient fortress where witchers were trained under the watchful eye of the master Vesemir.