4 free museums in Madrid on December Bridge 2019

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tomorrow, Friday, November 6, the December Bridge starts. If you feel like enjoying a few days off in Madrid, you can take advantage of visiting one of its Museums. Beyond the best known, such as the Prado Museum or the Reina Sofía National Art Center Museum, there are many others. Next we tell you what are the Free museums in Madrid on December Bridge 2019.

Lázaro Galdiano Museum

The Lázaro Galdiano Museum is one of the best free museums in Madrid on Constitution Day 2019. It has more than 15,000 works of art of great value: jewels, armor, watches, sculptures, paintings by Goya and El Greco …

Sorolla Museum

The Sorolla Museum is located in what was once its residence and workshop, in the Madrid neighborhood of Chamberí. The visit is free every Sunday from 2pm. The Museum houses memories and works of Sorolla. In addition, you will have the opportunity to know first-hand your family home and gardens.

Museum of Romanticism



If you feel like discovering first hand the uses and customs of the Gentry During romantic times, the Museum of Romanticism is a 100% recommended visit. You can visit for free on Sundays throughout the day.

Museum of America

The Museum of America, despite not being one of the best known in the city of Madrid, is one of the most impressive. It houses more than 25,000 pieces of pre-Columbian art, as well as objects of Europe and America throughout history: from the Paleolithic to the present. You can visit for free on Sundays, so you can dedicate on December 8 to get to know the Museum of America.

These are the Free museums in Madrid on December Bridge 2019.