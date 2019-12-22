4 curiosities about Black Friday or Black Friday

Share it:

Tomorrow, November 29, one of the most anticipated days of the year is celebrated: Black Friday, or Black Friday. So it's a good time to pick up the main curiosities about Black Friday.

Name

Surely you've ever wondered why Black Friday receives this name. Well, to explain it you have to go back to 1869. On September 24 Jay Gould and James Flisk, two financiers, tried to seize the gold market on Wall Street. The United States Government had to intervene, resulting in a major crisis. Prices fell dramatically, and many investors lost huge fortunes.

Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is the most important celebration in the United States, ahead of others such as Christmas or Halloween. It is celebrated on the last Thursday of November, the day before Black Friday. In 1939, merchants asked President Roosevelt to declare the beginning of the Christmas shopping period a week earlier, to which he agreed.

Worldwide expansion

Although he was born in the United States, Black Friday is currently an international party. The first to "adopt it" were Canadians. Following there, other countries like Mexico or Brazil began to do the same. In recent years, thanks in large part to e-commerce, purchases during the last Friday of November have skyrocketed worldwide. In Spain, Black Friday began to be held in 2012.

Amazon

Currently, Amazon, the e-commerce giant, is the undisputed leader of Black Friday. Last year, 1.560 million euros moved in Spain in online purchases on Black Friday, 10% more than in 2017. The forecasts for this year is that online sales exceed 1.7 billion euros.

