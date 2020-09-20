3DS, Nintendo confirms the end of production but does not stop support

Nintendo has confirmed what has emerged from the pages of its official website in recent days: almost ten years after its launch, the production of the 3DS family consoles is really finished.

The press release, released by GamesIndustry.biz, reports: “We can confirm that the production of the 3DS family systems is finished”. Gamers who already own a console have nothing to worry about, either way, as support will continue. The spokesperson assured that “Games from Nintendo and third parties will continue to be available on Nintendo eShop, Nintendo.com and brick and mortar stores. The current library of over 1,000 games for Nintendo 3DS contains several acclaimed titles and can provide years of content to explore and enjoy. “.

No danger even for the online component, which will continue to be regularly active: “We currently have no plans to discontinue existing online services of the 3DS family systems. The online game and Nintendo eShop will continue to be available and it will be possible to access and re-download all previously purchased content in the next future”.

The Nintendo 3DS, we recall, was launched in March 2011. Since then, numerous models have been launched, from the New Nintendo 3DS to the 2DS series consoles, which have sold a total of 75.9 million units (as of June 30, 2020). )