3D Realms worked on an Aliens game for Fox

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Just a week ago, we were able to meet a canceled video game of Cliff Bleszinski, the creator of the Gears of War series. A title based on the film saga of Alien, and which never reached stores. Of course, it was an idea that was considered before Disney acquired Fox. Well, today we learned of another similar project. Only, in this case, the game was about to begin its development. Based on Aliens and with the help of 3D Realms.

The information has been released by Frederik Schreiber, vice president of 3D Realms, through Twitter (us via VG24 / 7). According to the manager, his studio in conjunction with Slipgate, was in talks with Fox to develop a cooperative PvE game for four players based on the Alien series.

Apparently, the game was called Aliens: Hadley’s Hope, and it was in preproduction before Disney acquired 21st Century Fox and the project was canceled. In addition, Schreiber shared a brief look at the project on Twitter. You can see it below.

Yup. Game was called Aliens: Hadleys Hope. We went quite far into pre-production before the Disney / Fox acquisition, and then we had to cancel it, and move on with something else. Maybe some day! I bet yours was very different than ours? pic.twitter.com/brpq4FgwWT – Frederik Schreiber (@Freschism) February 11, 2020

In addition, in the image that Schreiber has shared on Twitter, you can read a small description of the game. Pray the following: "A misfit mixture of settlers and Marines fight together for their lives against a protective alien queen who is willing to do whatever it takes to safeguard her eggs. Players group together to fight the alien queen and her incessant swarm of alien protectors. The game requires teamwork and tactics to advance at each level. Only after surviving several levels, the team will face an alien queen in her well guarded lair. ".

What do you think of the concept? Given that Schreiber has shared it by answering Cliff Bleszinski himself for his news, it is not ruled out that more projects appear.

Sources: VG24 / 7 / Twitter