36 years after Maradona's forgotten debut at Napoli against River de Alonso and Francescoli

Diego Maradona debuted with the Napoli shirt in a friendly against River in 1984

In mid-1984 the Napoli leadership made the most important decision in the history of the institution. After long negotiations the arrival of Argentine Diego Armando Maradona closed, the footballer who led a humble club in southern Italy to the top of football. The Neapolitans took over the record from the Argentinos Juniors quarry after paying Barcelona 7.5 million dollars (1,185 million pesetas).

"Napoli have not had to pay more than the money initially agreed. There is nothing contradictory about what was said before or what was said yesterday. We were pushing the question of whether or not it was good to keep a disgruntled player in the squad. And in the current conditions it is very difficult to keep Maradona at Barcelona ”, in this way, Josep Lluís Núñez, president of the Catalan club at that time, announced the departure of the '10'.

On July 5 it was presented in society at the San Paolo. That same day the unconditional love of the Neapolitans for the Argentine midfielder was evident. Thousands of people packed the stadium just to watch Maradona play games and greet people.

Although everyone is left with those images of the totally packed court, Diego's debut with the light blue shirt occurred on August 19, 1984. This meeting, somewhat forgotten, was a friendly against River, who was on a tour in Europe.

Diego Maradona and Beto Alonso, on the cover of El Gráfico

On the cover of El Gráfico, the two mainstays of both teams posed: Diego Armando Maradona and Norberto Beto Alonso. "Maradona's debut and an intimate River on tour", titled the remembered sports magazine.

In front of 80 thousand spectators, both teams could not draw differences. The local group, directed by Rino Marchesi, formed with Luciano Castellani; Giuseppe Bruscolotti, Raimondo Marino, Moreno Ferrario, Simone Boldini; Costanzo Celestini (Luigi Cafarelli), Paolo Del Fiume, Vincenzo Casale, Diego Maradona; Domenico Penzo and Daniel Bertoni.

Federico Vairo's Millionaire, meanwhile, took the field with Carlos Gay; Jorge Gordillo, Jorge Borelli, Guillermo Nicosia, Julio Olarticoechea; Héctor Enrique, Américo Rubén Gallego, Roque Alfaro, Norberto Alonso (Carlos Tapia); Enzo Francescoli and Daniel Teglia.

Although in that season the South team was in eighth position in Serie A, Diego Armando Maradona marked an era in Napoli. During his time at the institution, he won five titles: two Scudettos (1987/88 and 1990/91), one Italian Cup (1986/87), one Italian Super Cup (1990) and one UEFA Cup (1989).

In his seven seasons, the world champion with Argentina at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico played 259 games, in which he scored 115 goals (the third highest scorer – he was surpassed by Belgian Dries Mertens and Slovenian Marek Hamsik -) and 78 assists. .

