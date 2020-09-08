35 years of Super Mario: the new trailer celebrates the Nintendo mascot

Share it:

Videogame icon known all over the world, Super Mario is preparing to celebrate its 35th birthday: a milestone of great importance, which Nintendo is preparing to celebrate in style.

In fact, there are many Super Mario-themed news announced during a short dedicated Direct. The latter include the collection Super Mario 3D All Stars, which includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine e Super Mario Galaxy, but not only. The Kyoto House has confirmed that too Super Mario 3D World is ready to switch from the Wii U catalog to that of Nintendo Switch, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons prepares to welcome content inspired by the mustachioed plumber.

But Nintendo is keen to remind fans that the character is also the great protagonist of other videogame adventures already available on Kyoto hardware. Some of these were recalled by a trailer celebratory, which you can view at the opening of this news. From Super Mario Odyssey a Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Super Mario switches seamlessly from explorer to pilot.

The movie does not include all the Mario-themed games available on Nintendo Switch: among the absent we cannot fail to mention Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, the peculiar strategy signed by the Ubisoft Milan team.