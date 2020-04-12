35 movies to watch when you don't know what to see

You sit on the sofa and see that they don't do anything good on TV. You review the latest releases of your online platforms, from Netflix to Disney +, and no movie just satisfied you. Before you The Internet is presented as a vast field of recommendations that will make you waste time until finally deciding that you will take a nap until dinner time because you cannot bear the tedium of continuing to scroll.
That can not be! Here we leave you a selection of movies to watch at those times when you don't feel like deciding too much. And it is that with these titles you have guaranteed fun, tension or crying, depending on what you are looking for. From popular classics to little-known jewelry, these are titles that we never tire of seeing. Those that do not wear out after years or dozens of viewings.
There are comedies, musicals, horror, romance, adventure … Have you already chosen yours for this afternoon?
The Young Ladies of Rochefort (Jacques Demy, 1967)
In the filmography of French Jacques Demy, 'The umbrellas of Cherbourg' is for crying and 'The young ladies of Rochefort' for joy. Their songs, their dance numbers, their colorful costumes, the love affairs between the characters and the charismatic leadership of their two main sisters (Catherine Deneuve and Françoise Dorléac) are one of those movies that always makes us smile.
Super nerds (Olivia Wilde, 2019)
If you liked 'Supersalidos', get ready for a female version that we are sure will become an equally legendary 'teen' classic. And is that Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein They form a charismatic pair of teenage friends, who decide to spend the last night of high school recovering the years of partying that were lost by studying. The debut of Olivia Wilde It is a success that will brighten any musty day.
Whispers of the heart (Yoshifumi Kondô, 1995)
One of Studio Ghibli's most underrated gems, and only film from its director Yoshifumi Kondô, who died shortly after the premiere. Of course, her talent promised great things, and is demonstrated in this film about a teenager obsessed with writing her first novel. Her dream is everything, but insecurities and inexperience will be her main obstacles. A beautiful story of learning, love and friendship.
It happened one night (Frank Capra, 1934)
One of the pinnacles of classic Hollywood screwball comedy, courtesy of the great Frank Capra. In it, a rich girl who runs away from her father (Claudette Colbert) and a journalist who has found in her the exclusive of his career (Clark Gable) They end up traveling on the road together, hitchhiking and raising the walls of Jericho in their room to keep decorum. A hilarious romantic comedy.
Veronica (Paco Plaza, 2017)
Fancy one of terror? Few movies have made our hair stand on end in recent years as much as this one Paco Plaza, based on real events in the Vallecas of the 90s. There, as the story goes, a teenager (Sandra Escacena) opened a door that should not open trying to contact the spirit of his father and unleashes a series of paranormal phenomena in his house. The last night will give you nightmares.
Wild Nation (Sam Levinson, 2018)
The Salem Witches reinvent themselves again in this movie from Sam Levinson (creator of the series 'Euphoria'), in which four teenagers will have to take up their weapons and their red coats to face an enraged crowd that wants to burn them in the fire. And it is that everything falls apart in this town when a hacker makes public the messages of its inhabitants and infidelities, affiliations and other secrets are exposed.
Fish Tank (Andrea Arnold, 2009)
Being a misfit and low-class teenager is not easy, and it portrays it Andrea Arnold in one of his most acclaimed films, which won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and has been repeatedly compared to the cinema of Ken Loach. In her, Katie Jarvis She plays a 15-year-old girl who tries to break through the world by practicing her dance moves, her great passion, and dealing with the sexual tensions she has with her mother's boyfriend (Michael Fassbender).
Border (Ali Abbasi, 2018)
A romance that you will never see in Hollywood. Ali Abbasi directs this film about a customs agent (Eva Melander) who keeps a secret that not even she herself knows. It won't be until he crosses his path with that of the strange Vore (Eero Milonoff) when you find out who he really is and where he comes from. Incredible story of fantastic touches and with the most amazing sex scene in recent years.
Backstabbers (Rian Johnson, 2019)
This huge comedy by Rian Johnson it is not so much a Cluedo as an absolute deconstruction of it. In the bosom of a wealthy family (made up of great personalities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon and Toni Collette) and after the mysterious murder of the patriarch (Christopher Plummer) who controlled the reins of his inheritance, begins a great investigation by a brilliant Daniel Craig and where the true protagonist will end up being the one who least expect it. A story full of surprises.
Stories we tell (Sarah Polley, 2012)
If you want to discover one of the best documentaries of the last decade, you have to go to 'Stories we tell' by Sarah Polley. The actress and director opens up the story of her own family on the big screen, full of surprises that we did not expect (and neither did she). The film is made up of interviews and archival images that immerse us in an innovative way in this enigma.
Sing Street (John Carney, 2016)
Once again we enter the musical world of John Carney. This time he focuses on a teenage boy in Dublin from the 80s who wants to succeed with his music band and is in love with a mysterious girl, whom he will invite to be the star of his video clips. What can go wrong? A fun and endearing movie.
You were never actually here (Lynne Ramsay, 2017)
This shocking movie Lynne Ramsay immerses us in a toxic and suffocating world in which our guide is tormented Joaquin Phoenix. Here she plays a war veteran who receives the mission of rescuing the daughter of a politician who has been kidnapped, something that will lead him to discover a whole plot of child prostitution that will burst with the blow of a hammer.
Summer Wars (Mamoru Hosoda, 2009)
A dose of animated adventure courtesy of the great Mamoru Hosoda. The Japanese filmmaker presents the story of a teenager who takes one of her high school classmates to spend the holidays with her family to impersonate her boyfriend, about whom she has been lying to her great-grandmother. But everything will be complicated when the young man involuntarily participates in a hack into the most important virtual world in the country, where only an expert player will be able to regain control and free Japan from chaos.
Back to the future (Robert Zemeckis, 1985)
If your boredom reaches astronomical levels, enough to have already reviewed your Twitter timeline between 5 and 10 times, what you need is a good marathon. And in the history of cinema you will find memorable sagas, but none as iconic and influential as this one. Robert Zemeckis. Get on the DeLorean – if it can be, with a vest and a mad scientist – and get ready to completely forget about your boredom.
Grease (Randal Kleiser, 1978)
If you fancy a musical, it has many -and very good- to choose from. But do not hide it anymore: you are one of those who get excited to find 'Grease' on TV and 'tweet' as a 'hooligan' how much he wanted to see her. Well, I will tell you a secret: you can wear it whenever you want! It is a hilarious movie, and knowing the songs to the letter, you are guaranteed almost two hours of fun.
Boogie nights (Paul Thomas Anderson, 1997)
If you don't fancy the typical ones, if you want to risk a little more, we recommend you enter – if you have never done so – in the world of movie with Paul Thomas Anderson. No, this is not an erotic movie (we have other lists for that), but it portrays the context of the Golden Age of movie in the 70s, and its many quirky characters.
Untouchable (Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano, 2011)
There are fun movies, and then there is this film of Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache. A great success at the time, and with an upcoming American remake, this French movie with the air of a 'buddie movie' presents us with a paraplegic man and his charismatic assistant, who will show him that life can be enjoyed even when you are bedridden. a wheelchair.
The Mummy (Stephen Sommers, 1999)
Classic among the classics of adventure cinema, and the demonstration that this mummy that Tom Cruise made in 2017 is an adult in his memory. Brendan Fraser is the hero of this story, in which he will have to return to the grave a mummy who is obstinate to fulfill a curse. What things, huh. It is fun, exciting, romantic and simply unforgettable. Popular cinema in capital letters.
Big (Penny Marshall, 1988)
A young man Tom Hanks already pointed ways in this classic of the cinema ¿adolescent ?. Directed by Penny marshall, tells how an adolescent turns into an adult overnight with responsibilities, complex feelings, and conflicts to deal with. The magic of this film resides in many places, but above all in that piano scene that has already become one of the most iconic in the entire history of cinema.
The Princess Bride (Rob Reiner, 1987)
Do not know whether to see an action, love or fantasy movie? Don't worry: this one has all the genres you need. You don't need to decide, because this film directed by Rob reiner it is a perfect mix between romantic comedy, adventure cinema, magical fantasy and medieval narrative. In addition, all that is within a story that a grandfather tells his grandson, in a parallel story that shows how important the stories that our elders tell us are.
Supersalidos (Greg Mottola, 2007)
Fancy something more thug? Michael Cera and Jonah Hill They have for you an adolescent adventure as horny and delusional as it is successful. The definitive story about the figure of the 'nerd', but from a non-self-compassionate perspective. After viewing it, you will consider naming your son (or at least your dog) McLovin.
Cousins (Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, 2011)
Look we have comedies in Spain. And not all good. This of Daniel Sánchez ArévaloHowever, you can congratulate yourself for being one of the most fun that has come out of our country in recent years. With an unbeatable trio –Quim Gutiérrez, Raúl Arévalo and Adrián Lastra– we get fully into the typical festivities of a small Spanish town, where there are more secrets than in the Pentagon.
The indomitable Will Hunting (Gus Van Sant, 1997)
Winner of two Oscars (Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Robin Williams), this is one of those movies that surprises every viewer. It is not exactly revolutionary, but it is fantastically written (by Matt Damon and Ben AffleckTake a look) and keep important messages about friendship, loss and the future.
Gladiator (Ridley Scott, 2000)
Does a Roman make you? There is no better than this, at least in the cinematographic harvest of this century. Don't be offended by 'Ben-Hur' or something. Directed by the always interesting Ridley ScottWe immerse ourselves in the story of that soldier who became a slave, of that slave who became a gladiator, of that gladiator who defied an empire … If it is to speak of her and one already becomes solemn. It is unavoidable.
Snatch: Pigs and Diamonds (Guy Ritchie, 2000)
You could not miss on this list a slightly crazier, a little more rebellious, a little more … Guy ritchie. There are no half measures with it: either you enter or not. This is one of his most applauded films, with a Brad Pitt in a state of grace and a black humor that makes your hair stand on end.
Alien: the eighth passenger (Ridley Scott, 1979)
For those looking for good, iconic science fiction, there is no better option than this. Ridley Scott -presented again on this list- he managed to shoot a horror movie in space, starting a saga that is still going on today and consecrating one of the most feminist characters of the time.
E.T., the alien (Steven Spielberg, 1982)
My house, phone. Or what is the same: you're dead of disgust at home and not even the phone calls you. Don't worry, put on a good 'spielbergiana' faith session and everything will be fine. And it is that one can not help but feel better after seeing the children's adventures of Steven spielberg, a Hollywood great.
Thesis (Alejandro Amenábar, 1996)
Alejandro Amenábar Over the years, he has earned a position of honor in our cinema, but his first film is already a marvel. If you have never peeked into the mysteries of 'Thesis', now is the time. Prepare yourself for a somewhat disturbing story and a mystery that will end up spilling a lot of blood.
The advantages of being an outcast (Stephen Chbosky, 2012)
Teen cinema was successfully revitalized with this movie from Stephen Chbosky, based on the novel he wrote himself. It talks about friendship, love, respect, trust and trauma, but above all, how important are relationships in adolescence to shape the person you will be in the future.
My best friend's wedding (Paul Feig, 2011)
With Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy In the cast, nothing can go wrong. And sure enough, nothing went wrong in this Paul Feig, which became the highest grossing film of the producer of Judd Apatow and showed that women also know how to star in grotesque and risque comedies. To die of laughter.
In Search of the Lost Ark (Steven Spielberg, 1981)
Another sagas around here: Indiana Jones is the hero that we all want to have at home. Especially so that he explains to us how he can stumble and keep keeping his hat on his head. In short, the immortal character played by Harrison Ford, who is already preparing a fifth installment, is a great option to drown your Sunday boredom.
Eight Basque surnames (Emilio Martínez Lázaro, 2014)
It is the highest grossing Spanish film of all time for some reason. You might not like regional clichés, or romantic comedies, or poorly cut bangs, but this movie starring Dani Rovira and Clara Lago It is a constant entertainment whose charm has been more than evident for the spectators of our country.
Bridget Jones's Diary (Sharon Maguire, 2001)
If your current position is lying on the sofa, under an indecently fat blanket, with an ice cream box in one hand and a pack of cigarettes in the other, singing loudly 'All by myself', this is undoubtedly this Your movie. Well, maybe this was too specific. Are you bored and want a romantic comedy to laugh for a while? Yes, this is still your movie.
10 reasons to hate yourself (Gil Junger, 1999)
How to forget Heath Ledger singing 'I love you, baby' in the middle of a soccer field? There has never been a better way in history to ask for forgiveness. Well, maybe sending a pizza with skins like in 'Princess by surprise', but little else. This film, based on 'The Taming of the Shrew' by Shakespeare, It is one of those small and iconic movies that we can not stop seeing no matter how hard we try.
The devil wears Prada (David Frankel, 2006)
It's funny how this movie managed to become an instant classic. The fashion world expands before us with a heifer (Anne Hathaway) and one of the most important heads of the specialized press (Meryl Streep, divine). How the second will end up deranging the first is something worth seeing (again).
. (tagsToTranslate) Movies
Add Comment