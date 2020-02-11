Entertainment

343 Industries talks about the new Halo Infinite graphic engine

February 11, 2020
Lisa Durant
Although the new Halo Infinite It will be a game available for both Xbox One and the next generation of Microsoft consoles, the truth is that in 343 Industries they intend to make it one of the great flagships of Xbox Series X thanks to a sensational technical section.

What will distance this new adventure of the Master Chief from all those that preceded it in terms of visual and technical finishing will be the Slipspace Engine, the new graphic engine that the studio has developed from scratch to give life to this work.

Although 343 Industries has been behind Halo for years and we already know them a lot, the studio has found it convenient to publish a video in which they present and address the development of the new game. They also talk about how to create this new engine.

Director Frank O’Connor, responsible for the franchise, said that the Slipspace Engine has been developed with the new generation in mind and will be used in all future Halo license projects.

"We had to create an engine that was more powerful for development in the new generation, but also more flexible, so that creatives and engineers were able to work more easily and make changes faster. These technical foundations are vital to build a platform for the future of Halo".

"You need tools that allow you to create new features with which to create new ones that you had not thought of before. You have to give content creators space to think beyond".

Halo Infinite will be among us this Christmas and is confirmed for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, offering a new story in which we will have the Master Chief as the main protagonist, since his absence has been a reason for criticism in the past.

