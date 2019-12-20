         34 great films of 2019: our recommendations and favorites of the Espinof team

Share it:

Between 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' and 'The Witcher', that is, the new battle between Disney and Netflix, here we continue with the review to the best of 2019. December is the month where we look back and select highlights of the year that ends. After recommending our favorite series, we go now with the cinema.

The Espinof team, represented by 17 editors and regular contributors, has chosen the 34 best movies released in 2019, both in movie theaters and on platforms streaming (here we do not discriminate). When making this ranking We have taken into account the Spanish calendar of news, so there are 2018 productions that we have seen here later.

'Pain and Glory'

Address: Pedro Almodóvar. Cast: Antonio Banderas, Asier Etxeandia, Penelope Cruz, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Julieta Serrano, Nora Navas, Raúl Arévalo, Neus Alborch, Cecilia Roth …

Espinof criticism of 'Pain and glory'

'Parasites' ('Gisaengchung')

Address: Bong Joon-ho. Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Seon-gyun, Jang Hye-jin, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-sik …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Parasites'

'Story of a marriage' ('Marriage Story')

Address: Noah Baumbach. Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta …

Criticism in Espinof of 'History of a marriage'

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' ('Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood')

Address: Quentin Tarantino. Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Al Pacino, Bruce Dern, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Damon Herriman …

Espinof's review of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

'Midsommar'

Address: Ari Aster. Cast: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Will Poulter, William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgren …

Criticism of 'Midsommar' in Espinof

'Daggers in the back' (Knives Out)

Direction: Rian Johnson. Cast: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer, Keith Stanfield, Katherine Langford …

Critic of 'Daggers in the back' in Espinof

'Joker'

Address: Todd Phillips. Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert de Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Joker'

'The Irish' ('The Irishman')

Address: Martin Scorsese. Cast: Robert de Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Stephen Graham, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Ray Romano …

Espinof's review of 'The Irishman'

'The days to come' ('Els dies que vindran')

Address: Carlos Marqués-Marcet. Cast: María Rodríguez Soto, David Verdaguer, Albert Prat, Sergi Torrecilla …

Criticism in Espinof of 'The days to come'

'Portrait of a woman on fire' ('Portrait de la jeune fille en feu')

Address: Céline Sciamma. Cast: Adèle Haenel, Noémie Merlant, Luàna Bajrami, Valeria Golino, Cécile Morel …

Espinof review of 'Portrait of a woman on fire'

'The infinite trench'

Direction: Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi and José Mari Goenaga. Cast: Antonio de la Torre, Belén Cuesta, Vicente Vergara, José Manuel Poga, Emilio Palacios, José María del Castillo, Carlos Bernardino …

Espinof's review of 'The Infinite Trench'

'Avengers: Endgame' ('Avengers: Endgame')

Direction: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Josh Brolin, Zoe Saldana, Elizabeth Olsen …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Avengers: Endgame'

'The favourite'

Address: Yorgos Lanthimos. Cast: Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, Mark Gatiss, James Smith …

Espinof's review of 'The Favorite'

'Shazam!'

Address: David F. Sandberg. Cast: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Mark Strong, Grace Fulton, David J. MacNeil, Djimon Hounsou, Adam Brody …

Espinof's review of 'Shazam!'

'Long journey into the night' ('Di qiu zui hou de ye wan')

Address: Bi Gan. Cast: Tang Wei, Sylvia Chang, Meng Li, Huang Jue, Chen Yongzhong …

Espinof's review of 'Long Journey to the Night'

'Until forever … my son' ('Di jiu tian chang')

Address: Wang Xiaoshuai. Cast: Liya Ai, Du Jiang, Zhao-Yan Guo-Zhang, Jingjing Li, Qi Xi …

Criticism in Espinof of 'See you forever, my son'

'Super nerds' ('Booksmart')

Address: Olivia Wilde. Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Lisa Kudrow, Jason Sudeikis, Jessica Williams, Will Forte, Billie Lourd …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Super nerds'

'Glass'

Address: M. Night Shyamalan. Cast: Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Spencer Treat Clark, Charlayne Woodard …

Criticism on Espinof de 'Glass'

'An Elephant Sitting Still'

Address: Hu Bo. Cast: Zhang Yu, Peng Yuchang, Wang Uvin, Li Congxi …

Espinof review of 'An elephant sitting still'

'What burns' ('Or that burns')

Address: Oliver Laxe. Cast: Amador Arias, Benedicta Sánchez, Inazio Abrao, Elena Mar Fernández …

Espinof criticism of 'What burns'

'Captain Marvel' ('Captain Marvel')

Direction: Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Cast: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening, Lee Pace, Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou, Lashana Lynch …

Criticism on Espinof of 'Captain Marvel'

'High Life'

Address: Claire Denis. Cast: Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, Mia Goth, André Benjamin, Lars Eidinger, Agata Buzek …

Criticism in Espinof of 'High Life'

'Mirai, my little sister'

Address: Mamoru Hosoda.

Criticism in Espinof of 'Mirai'

'We' (US)

Address: Jordan Peele. Cast: Lupita Nyong'o, Elisabeth Moss, Winston Duke, Tim Heidecker, Anna Diop, Kara Hayward, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II …

Criticism in Espinof of 'We'

'Perfection' ('The Perfection')

Direction: Richard Shepard. Cast: Allison Williams, Logan Browning, Alaina Huffman, Steven Weber, Glynis Davies …

Espinof's review of 'Perfection'

'The vice of power' (Vice)

Address: Adam McKay. Cast: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell, Jesse Plemons, Eddie Marsan, Alison Pill …

Criticism in Espinof of 'The Vice of Power'

'IT: Chapter 2'

Direction: Mike Flanagan. Cast: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, Bill Skarsgård, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, Andy Bean, Xavier Dolan …

Criticism in Espinof of 'IT: Chapter 2'

'Doctor Dream' (Doctor Sleep)

Direction: Mike Flanagan. Cast: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Zahn McClarnon, Alex Essoe, Bruce Greenwood, Jacob Tremblay …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Doctor Dream'

'Klaus'

Direction: Sergio Pablos.

Criticism on Espinof de 'Klaus'

'The hole'

Address: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. Cast: Ivan Massagué, Zorion Egileor, Antonia San Juan, Emilio Buale, Alexandra Masangkay …

Criticism in Espinof of 'The Hole'

'Hellboy'

Address: Neil Marshall. Cast: David Harbor, Ian McShane, Milla Jovovich, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, Thomas Haden Church, Sophie Okonedo …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Hellboy'

'Leto'

Address: Kirill Serebrennikov. Cast: Teo Yoo, Irina Starshenbaum, Roman Bilyk, Anton Adasinsky …

Criticism of 'Leto' in Espinof

'The Sheep Shaun 2: Granjaguedón' ('A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon')

Direction: Will Becher and Richard Phelan.

Criticism in Espinof of 'Shaun the sheep 2: Granjaguedón'

'Little Women' ('Little Women')

Address: Greta Gerwig. Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, Louis Garrel, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Cooper, Tracy Letts …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Little Women'

Espinof team chooses the best films of 2019: personal lists

* JUAN LUIS CAVIARO:

Glass The days to come Joker Until forever, my son Parasites Portrait of a woman on fire Daggers from behind The favourite Leto Midsommar Sunset Long trip to the night Mirai Story of a marriage U.S

* MIKEL ZORRILLA:

Almost impossible the Irish Story of a marriage Klaus The infinite trench Le Mans 66 Mirai, my little sister Can you forgive me one day? Daggers from behind Little Women

* ALBERTINI:

Shaun the sheep 2: Granjaguedón Parasites Pain and glory Story of a marriage The favourite the Irish The shadow of the past Midsommar The vice of power Avengers: Endgame

* VÍCTOR LÓPEZ:

Once upon a time in Hollywood Dragged Across Concrete Parasite the Irish Little Women Daggers from behind Dream doctor U.S Jack's house Midsommar Joker Pain and glory Avengers: Endgame The hole John Wick 3

* JORGE LOSER:

Doctor Dream SHAZAM Glass Hellboy It Chapter 2 Once upon a time in Hollywood Midsommar Sumprempollonas The hole Who kills iron John Wick Parabellum Jack's house Border Avengers- endgame Crawl

* KIKO VEGA:

Pain and glory Advantages of traveling by train Shaun the sheep Midsommar Shazam Story of a marriage Wild session Daggers from behind Mid90s The Zero Crack Hellboy Glass Dolemite Parasites Once upon a time in Hollywood

* JOHN TONES:

Parasites Daggers from behind Once upon a time in Hollywood The hole Pain and glory Shazam Midsommar Hellboy Border The perfection The Forest of Love

* LUCIA ROS:

'Parasites' by Bong Joon-ho 'Story of a marriage' by Noah Baumbach 'Pain and Glory' by Pedro Almodóvar Todd Phillips 'Joker' 'Or that burns' by Oliver Laxe 'Els dies que vindran' by Carlos Marques-Marcet 'Booksmart' by Olivia Wilde 'The infinite trench' by Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi, José Mari Goenaga 'Once upon a time in Hollywood' by Quentin Tarantino 'Varda par Agnès' by Agnès Varda

* SARA MARTÍNEZ:

Leto (Kirill Serebrennikov – Russia) Ash is purest white (Jia Zhangke – China) Portrait of a woman on fire (Céline Sciamma – France) Sunset (László Nemes – Hungary) Parasite (Bong Joon-ho – South Korea) Pain and Glory (Pedro Almodóvar – Spain) So long my son (Wang Xiaoshuai – China) The infinite trench (Jon Garaño, – Spain) The heiresses (Marcelo Martinessi – Paraguay) Els dies que vindran (Carles Marqués-Marcet – Spain) Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach – USA) Or that burns (Oliver Laxe – Spain) Long day’s journey into night (Bi Gan – China) Sorry we missed you (Ken Loach – UK) Beanpole (Kantemir Balagov – Russia)

* ANTONIO RAMÓN JIMÉNEZ:

'An elephant sitting still' 'Pain and glory' 'Submerged Family' 'Long journey to the night' 'The picture book' 'What burns' 'Mirai' 'Parasites' 'Daggers in the back' 'Portrait of a woman on fire' 'Border'

* ÁLEX APPLE:

Once upon a time … in Hollywood. Joker The Irish. Parasites Pain and glory The Virgin of August. Story of a marriage. Until forever … my son. Toy Story 4. The days to come.

* ESTHER MIGUEL TRULA:

Once upon a time … in Hollywood Parasite High life Marriage Story Pain and glory Long days journey Us Portrait of une Fille Vice Climax Burning Dragged Across Concrete

* IRENE SIERRA:

Parasite Story of a Marriage Joker The daughter of a thief Pain and Glory The favourite The infinite trench The days to come Utoya Midsommar

* ADRIÁN ÁLVAREZ:

Avengers: Endgame Shazam It Chapter 2 Captain Marvel Pain and glory Upgrade I am mother Stories of a marriage Joker Fracture

* ANGEL LUIS SUCASAS:

Joker The Irishman The Avengers Endgame Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Vivarium Glass Alita Battle angel John Wick 3. Parabellum Triple frontier Klaus

* MARÍA ALBA:

Midsommar Marriage Story The favourite Once upon a time in Hollywood Daggers from behind Booksmart Avengers: endgame The perfection Captain Marvel Velvet buzzsaw

* ÁLVARO DE LUNA:

Parasites Long trip to the night Once upon a time in Hollywood Pain and glory An Elephant Sitting Still A great woman (Beanpole) the Irish Portrait of a woman on fire The woman of the mountain High life The Miserables The favourite Joker The virgin of August Amin

So far Espinof lists. I hope you think now, and leave in the comments which have been the best movies of 2019 according to your point of view. I also leave another question for the debate: Has it been a good year for cinema (cinema in general, not the big screen)?