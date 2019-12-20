Entertainment

         34 great films of 2019: our recommendations and favorites of the Espinof team

December 20, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
10 Min Read
Share it:

Between 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' and 'The Witcher', that is, the new battle between Disney and Netflix, here we continue with the review to the best of 2019. December is the month where we look back and select highlights of the year that ends. After recommending our favorite series, we go now with the cinema.

The Espinof team, represented by 17 editors and regular contributors, has chosen the 34 best movies released in 2019, both in movie theaters and on platforms streaming (here we do not discriminate). When making this ranking We have taken into account the Spanish calendar of news, so there are 2018 productions that we have seen here later.


The 19 best movies of 2019

'Pain and Glory'

Address: Pedro Almodóvar. Cast: Antonio Banderas, Asier Etxeandia, Penelope Cruz, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Julieta Serrano, Nora Navas, Raúl Arévalo, Neus Alborch, Cecilia Roth …

Espinof criticism of 'Pain and glory'


Pedro Almodóvar in front of the mirror: all the references in 'Pain and glory' to the life and films of the director

'Parasites' ('Gisaengchung')

Address: Bong Joon-ho. Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Seon-gyun, Jang Hye-jin, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-sik …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Parasites'

'Story of a marriage' ('Marriage Story')

Address: Noah Baumbach. Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta …

Criticism in Espinof of 'History of a marriage'


From 'Kramer vs. Kramer' to 'Story of a marriage': Noah Baumbach leaves on Netflix one of the best Hollywood divorce movies

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' ('Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood')

Address: Quentin Tarantino. Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Al Pacino, Bruce Dern, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Damon Herriman …

Espinof's review of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'


Charles Manson according to Tarantino: 'Once upon a time in ... Hollywood' and the portrait of Evil

'Midsommar'

Address: Ari Aster. Cast: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Will Poulter, William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgren …

Criticism of 'Midsommar' in Espinof

'Daggers in the back' (Knives Out)

Direction: Rian Johnson. Cast: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer, Keith Stanfield, Katherine Langford …

Critic of 'Daggers in the back' in Espinof


'Daggers in the back' and the art of perfect murder: 11 fundamental films that have influenced Rian Johnson's whodunit

'Joker'

Address: Todd Phillips. Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert de Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Joker'


‘Joker’: what really happens at the end and the connections with Batman of the most commented movie of the year

'The Irish' ('The Irishman')

Address: Martin Scorsese. Cast: Robert de Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Stephen Graham, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Ray Romano …

Espinof's review of 'The Irishman'


‘The Irish’: Character guide to find out who is who in the Martin Scorsese movie for Netflix

'The days to come' ('Els dies que vindran')

Address: Carlos Marqués-Marcet. Cast: María Rodríguez Soto, David Verdaguer, Albert Prat, Sergi Torrecilla …

Criticism in Espinof of 'The days to come'

'Portrait of a woman on fire' ('Portrait de la jeune fille en feu')

Address: Céline Sciamma. Cast: Adèle Haenel, Noémie Merlant, Luàna Bajrami, Valeria Golino, Cécile Morel …

Espinof review of 'Portrait of a woman on fire'

'The infinite trench'

Direction: Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi and José Mari Goenaga. Cast: Antonio de la Torre, Belén Cuesta, Vicente Vergara, José Manuel Poga, Emilio Palacios, José María del Castillo, Carlos Bernardino …

Espinof's review of 'The Infinite Trench'

'Avengers: Endgame' ('Avengers: Endgame')

Direction: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Josh Brolin, Zoe Saldana, Elizabeth Olsen …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Avengers: Endgame'


We put butts to 'Avengers: Endgame': his genius as a product prevents him from standing out in the creative

'The favourite'

Address: Yorgos Lanthimos. Cast: Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, Mark Gatiss, James Smith …

Espinof's review of 'The Favorite'

'Shazam!'

Address: David F. Sandberg. Cast: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Mark Strong, Grace Fulton, David J. MacNeil, Djimon Hounsou, Adam Brody …

Espinof's review of 'Shazam!'


The 29 best superhero movies of the decade (2010-2019)

'Long journey into the night' ('Di qiu zui hou de ye wan')

Address: Bi Gan. Cast: Tang Wei, Sylvia Chang, Meng Li, Huang Jue, Chen Yongzhong …

Espinof's review of 'Long Journey to the Night'

'Until forever … my son' ('Di jiu tian chang')

Address: Wang Xiaoshuai. Cast: Liya Ai, Du Jiang, Zhao-Yan Guo-Zhang, Jingjing Li, Qi Xi …

Criticism in Espinof of 'See you forever, my son'

'Super nerds' ('Booksmart')

Address: Olivia Wilde. Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Lisa Kudrow, Jason Sudeikis, Jessica Williams, Will Forte, Billie Lourd …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Super nerds'

'Glass'

Address: M. Night Shyamalan. Cast: Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Spencer Treat Clark, Charlayne Woodard …

Criticism on Espinof de 'Glass'

'An Elephant Sitting Still'

Address: Hu Bo. Cast: Zhang Yu, Peng Yuchang, Wang Uvin, Li Congxi …

Espinof review of 'An elephant sitting still'

'What burns' ('Or that burns')

Address: Oliver Laxe. Cast: Amador Arias, Benedicta Sánchez, Inazio Abrao, Elena Mar Fernández …

Espinof criticism of 'What burns'


'All of you are captains', 'Mimosas' and 'What burns': this is the work of Oliver Laxe, a key figure in current European cinema

'Captain Marvel' ('Captain Marvel')

Direction: Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Cast: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening, Lee Pace, Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou, Lashana Lynch …

Criticism on Espinof of 'Captain Marvel'


From Supergirl to Captain Marvel: nine justices that mark the way of superheroines in the cinema

'High Life'

Address: Claire Denis. Cast: Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, Mia Goth, André Benjamin, Lars Eidinger, Agata Buzek …

Criticism in Espinof of 'High Life'

'Mirai, my little sister'

Address: Mamoru Hosoda.

Criticism in Espinof of 'Mirai'

'We' (US)

Address: Jordan Peele. Cast: Lupita Nyong'o, Elisabeth Moss, Winston Duke, Tim Heidecker, Anna Diop, Kara Hayward, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II …

Criticism in Espinof of 'We'


'We': we explain one of the most powerful finals of the year and all the keys to the Jordan Peele movie

'Perfection' ('The Perfection')

Direction: Richard Shepard. Cast: Allison Williams, Logan Browning, Alaina Huffman, Steven Weber, Glynis Davies …

Espinof's review of 'Perfection'

'The vice of power' (Vice)

Address: Adam McKay. Cast: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell, Jesse Plemons, Eddie Marsan, Alison Pill …

READ:  Noelia's video in pink leggings that highlight her curves

Criticism in Espinof of 'The Vice of Power'


Much more than amazing physical change: 'The vice of power' is based on a portentous Christian Bale transformed into Cheney

'IT: Chapter 2'

Direction: Mike Flanagan. Cast: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, Bill Skarsgård, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, Andy Bean, Xavier Dolan …

Criticism in Espinof of 'IT: Chapter 2'


'Item. Chapter 2 ': 27 winks, tributes and details to thoroughly enjoy Stephen King's adaptation

'Doctor Dream' (Doctor Sleep)

Direction: Mike Flanagan. Cast: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Zahn McClarnon, Alex Essoe, Bruce Greenwood, Jacob Tremblay …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Doctor Dream'


'Doctor Dream': connections with Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining' and Stephen King's novel

'Klaus'

Direction: Sergio Pablos.

Criticism on Espinof de 'Klaus'

'The hole'

Address: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. Cast: Ivan Massagué, Zorion Egileor, Antonia San Juan, Emilio Buale, Alexandra Masangkay …

Criticism in Espinof of 'The Hole'

'Hellboy'

Address: Neil Marshall. Cast: David Harbor, Ian McShane, Milla Jovovich, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, Thomas Haden Church, Sophie Okonedo …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Hellboy'


Hellboy, from Del Toro to Neil Marshall: why it is so difficult to adapt to Mike Mignola's detective demon

'Leto'

Address: Kirill Serebrennikov. Cast: Teo Yoo, Irina Starshenbaum, Roman Bilyk, Anton Adasinsky …

Criticism of 'Leto' in Espinof

'The Sheep Shaun 2: Granjaguedón' ('A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon')

Direction: Will Becher and Richard Phelan.

Criticism in Espinof of 'Shaun the sheep 2: Granjaguedón'

'Little Women' ('Little Women')

Address: Greta Gerwig. Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, Louis Garrel, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Cooper, Tracy Letts …

Criticism in Espinof of 'Little Women'

Espinof team chooses the best films of 2019: personal lists

* JUAN LUIS CAVIARO:

  1. Glass
  2. The days to come
  3. Joker
  4. Until forever, my son
  5. Parasites
  6. Portrait of a woman on fire
  7. Daggers from behind
  8. The favourite
  9. Leto
  10. Midsommar
  11. Sunset
  12. Long trip to the night
  13. Mirai
  14. Story of a marriage
  15. U.S

* MIKEL ZORRILLA:

  1. Almost impossible
  2. the Irish
  3. Story of a marriage
  4. Klaus
  5. The infinite trench
  6. Le Mans 66
  7. Mirai, my little sister
  8. Can you forgive me one day?
  9. Daggers from behind
  10. Little Women

* ALBERTINI:

  1. Shaun the sheep 2: Granjaguedón
  2. Parasites
  3. Pain and glory
  4. Story of a marriage
  5. The favourite
  6. the Irish
  7. The shadow of the past
  8. Midsommar
  9. The vice of power
  10. Avengers: Endgame

* VÍCTOR LÓPEZ:

  1. Once upon a time in Hollywood
  2. Dragged Across Concrete
  3. Parasite
  4. the Irish
  5. Little Women
  6. Daggers from behind
  7. Dream doctor
  8. U.S
  9. Jack's house
  10. Midsommar
  11. Joker
  12. Pain and glory
  13. Avengers: Endgame
  14. The hole
  15. John Wick 3

* JORGE LOSER:

  1. Doctor Dream
  2. SHAZAM
  3. Glass
  4. Hellboy
  5. It Chapter 2
  6. Once upon a time in Hollywood
  7. Midsommar
  8. Sumprempollonas
  9. The hole
  10. Who kills iron
  11. John Wick Parabellum
  12. Jack's house
  13. Border
  14. Avengers- endgame
  15. Crawl

* KIKO VEGA:

  1. Pain and glory
  2. Advantages of traveling by train
  3. Shaun the sheep
  4. Midsommar
  5. Shazam
  6. Story of a marriage
  7. Wild session
  8. Daggers from behind
  9. Mid90s
  10. The Zero Crack
  11. Hellboy
  12. Glass
  13. Dolemite
  14. Parasites
  15. Once upon a time in Hollywood

* JOHN TONES:

  1. Parasites
  2. Daggers from behind
  3. Once upon a time in Hollywood
  4. The hole
  5. Pain and glory
  6. Shazam
  7. Midsommar
  8. Hellboy
  9. Border
  10. The perfection
  11. The Forest of Love

* LUCIA ROS:

  1. 'Parasites' by Bong Joon-ho
  2. 'Story of a marriage' by Noah Baumbach
  3. 'Pain and Glory' by Pedro Almodóvar
  4. Todd Phillips 'Joker'
  5. 'Or that burns' by Oliver Laxe
  6. 'Els dies que vindran' by Carlos Marques-Marcet
  7. 'Booksmart' by Olivia Wilde
  8. 'The infinite trench' by Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi, José Mari Goenaga
  9. 'Once upon a time in Hollywood' by Quentin Tarantino
  10. 'Varda par Agnès' by Agnès Varda

* SARA MARTÍNEZ:

  1. Leto (Kirill Serebrennikov – Russia)
  2. Ash is purest white (Jia Zhangke – China)
  3. Portrait of a woman on fire (Céline Sciamma – France)
  4. Sunset (László Nemes – Hungary)
  5. Parasite (Bong Joon-ho – South Korea)
  6. Pain and Glory (Pedro Almodóvar – Spain)
  7. So long my son (Wang Xiaoshuai – China)
  8. The infinite trench (Jon Garaño, – Spain)
  9. The heiresses (Marcelo Martinessi – Paraguay)
  10. Els dies que vindran (Carles Marqués-Marcet – Spain)
  11. Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach – USA)
  12. Or that burns (Oliver Laxe – Spain)
  13. Long day’s journey into night (Bi Gan – China)
  14. Sorry we missed you (Ken Loach – UK)
  15. Beanpole (Kantemir Balagov – Russia)

* ANTONIO RAMÓN JIMÉNEZ:

  1. 'An elephant sitting still'
  2. 'Pain and glory'
  3. 'Submerged Family'
  4. 'Long journey to the night'
  5. 'The picture book'
  6. 'What burns'
  7. 'Mirai'
  8. 'Parasites'
  9. 'Daggers in the back'
  10. 'Portrait of a woman on fire'
  11. 'Border'

* ÁLEX APPLE:

  1. Once upon a time … in Hollywood.
  2. Joker
  3. The Irish.
  4. Parasites
  5. Pain and glory
  6. The Virgin of August.
  7. Story of a marriage.
  8. Until forever … my son.
  9. Toy Story 4.
  10. The days to come.

* ESTHER MIGUEL TRULA:

  1. Once upon a time … in Hollywood
  2. Parasite
  3. High life
  4. Marriage Story
  5. Pain and glory
  6. Long days journey
  7. Us
  8. Portrait of une Fille
  9. Vice
  10. Climax
  11. Burning
  12. Dragged Across Concrete

* IRENE SIERRA:

  1. Parasite
  2. Story of a Marriage
  3. Joker
  4. The daughter of a thief
  5. Pain and Glory
  6. The favourite
  7. The infinite trench
  8. The days to come
  9. Utoya
  10. Midsommar

* ADRIÁN ÁLVAREZ:

  1. Avengers: Endgame
  2. Shazam
  3. It Chapter 2
  4. Captain Marvel
  5. Pain and glory
  6. Upgrade
  7. I am mother
  8. Stories of a marriage
  9. Joker
  10. Fracture

* ANGEL LUIS SUCASAS:

  1. Joker
  2. The Irishman
  3. The Avengers Endgame
  4. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  5. Vivarium
  6. Glass
  7. Alita Battle angel
  8. John Wick 3. Parabellum
  9. Triple frontier
  10. Klaus

* MARÍA ALBA:

  1. Midsommar
  2. Marriage Story
  3. The favourite
  4. Once upon a time in Hollywood
  5. Daggers from behind
  6. Booksmart
  7. Avengers: endgame
  8. The perfection
  9. Captain Marvel
  10. Velvet buzzsaw

* ÁLVARO DE LUNA:

  1. Parasites
  2. Long trip to the night
  3. Once upon a time in Hollywood
  4. Pain and glory
  5. An Elephant Sitting Still
  6. A great woman (Beanpole)
  7. the Irish
  8. Portrait of a woman on fire
  9. The woman of the mountain
  10. High life
  11. The Miserables
  12. The favourite
  13. Joker
  14. The virgin of August
  15. Amin

So far Espinof lists. I hope you think now, and leave in the comments which have been the best movies of 2019 according to your point of view. I also leave another question for the debate: Has it been a good year for cinema (cinema in general, not the big screen)?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.