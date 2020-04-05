33 short series to hit you a marathon afternoon

How bad has binge watching done. Here we are, all like crazy looking for the next series to devour, the next victim in our serial cravings to keep up with the best of online platforms. To help you in such an arduous task, we leave you here a list of series with beginning and end (and without infinite seasons in between) for you to stick a good marathon of an afternoon or, in the case of the longest, of a weekend.
If you are highly motivated, even a good night marathon, well some of these 'shows' can be seen in just 5 hours.
Grab paper and pen and be sure to check them all out – they're great!
Unorthodox (2020)
Would take: less than four hours.
Based on the true story of Deborah FeldmanThis new Netflix miniseries tells the story of a 19-year-old girl who escapes from her Orthodox Jewish community in New York to find her own way in Berlin. The deep sexism of the radical traditions of her environment has made her a submissive woman, without education or expectations, and now she is determined to change the course of her life. A shocking series of four episodes that you will devour in a matter of hours.
This shit is beyond me (2020)
Would take: just over 2 and a half hours.
If you liked 'The End of the F *** ing World', the creator Jonathan Entwistle He has returned to Netflix with a new series, in which he adapts the graphic novel of Charles Forsman in the same dynamic style and again great doses of 'coming-of-age' and teenage love. From there, 'This shit beats' is surprising, magical and bloody, and you're going to suck it so fast that in less than three hours you'll be begging for more chapters.
Bonding (2019)
Would take: less than 2 hours.
With seven episodes of just a quarter of an hour each, this original Netflix series will make you laugh out loud. Comedy in small capsules, about two friends who share an unusual job: a dominatrix and her assistant. Thus, they talk about self-esteem, social limits and taboos, always with a big joke up their sleeves.
Bodyguard (2018)
Would take: 6 hours.
It was the British sensation of 2018, gathering more than 17 million viewers in front of the television in its latest episode. It is now available on Netflix, and is perfect for a good serious binge. Six hours of pure tension and adrenaline, it is a plot that mixes political corruption, terrorism and sex.
Cobra Kai (2018)
Would take: 5 hours.
This late sequel to 'Karate Kid' surprised (for good) the fans, who found a revitalization of the original story from the perspective of what was then the bad guys: the Cobra Kai. Many martial arts, new stories coming-of-age and the two original protagonists back in the ring to discover once and for all, and without cheating, who is the best karateka.
Open wounds (2018)
Would take: just under 7 hours.
One of HBO's greatest hits of 2018 has been this adaptation of the literary debut of Gillian Flynn, with a Amy Adams spectacular as the protagonist. A story of deaths, secrets and family trauma, containing one of the most shocking and unexpected endings of the year.
I love Dick (2017)
Would take: 4 and a half hours.
In the Amazon catalog you can find this small series where the muses change gender, and materialize in Kevin Bacon. A complex, delusional and at times schizophrenic love triangle, which talks about art and couple relationships.
Kidding (2018)
Would take: about 3 and a half hours.
The return of Jim Carrey to the screens has not disappointed. Maybe because it also has a great name behind it like Michel Gondry, director of 'Forget about me!'. Here he tells the story of a childish idol who hides behind his halo of hope a life full of unhappiness.
Killing Eve (2018)
Would take: just over 5 and a half hours.
This HBO series shows us the intense hunt between an aspiring spy and a professional murderer, two women who will fight in an exciting tour de force. Based on the novels of Luke JenningsThis is one of those miniseries that you can't miss.
The House of Miniatures (2017)
Would take: Three hours.
This BBC miniseries, directed by Catalan Guillem Morales, brings to life on the screen one of the most successful and disturbing novels of recent years, written by Jessie Burton. A new life for a young wife (Anya Taylor-Joy) and a mystery of a miniature house that hides more mysteries than it appears.
Maniac (2018)
Would take: Just over 6 and a half hours.
Cary Fukunaga signs one of the most eccentric series of the year, with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill as protagonists of a futuristic history of clinical experiments, in which they will have to support each other to discover what is really happening in these laboratories.
Crematorium (2011)
Would take: Just over 6 hours.
Rafael Chirbes wrote the novel on which this acclaimed Spanish series is based, starring José Sancho, Alicia Borrachero and Juana Acosta, which is undoubtedly one of the best homeland serial fictions of recent years.
Paquita Salas (2016)
Would take: just over 4 hours.
And that counting the two seasons! As short as hilarious. The series created by the javis, and starring a wonderful Brays Efe, it is already a phenomenon in our country. Her portrait of a star representative in the twilight of her career speaks of the industry, the actors and the broken dreams that remain in a casting room.
Patrick Melrose (2018)
Would take: 5 hours.
At one hour per episode, this new series starring the ever stoic Benedict Cumberbatch It tells us the story, through different periods, of a young aristocrat with a few problems with alcohol. Available on Sky.
True Detective (2014)
Would take: 8 hours.
The good fortune that each season has its own actors and stories – just like 'Fargo', another good option – allows us to binge on its episodes and not be left wanting afterwards. And in the field of 'True detective', it is certainly essential to review the first season with Matthew McConaughey Y Woody Harrelson. It was this that marked the success of the format and that left us all amazed.
Dark (2017)
Would take: just over 8 hours.
It is very likely that this German series of 'Dark' will soon have a second season, so do not waste any more time: get a good marathon of this fabulous story created by Baran Bo Odar Y Jantje Friese, and delve into its mysteries. A mix between 'Stranger things' and 'The Twilight Zone', with time travel and unspeakable secrets.
Feud: Bette and Joan (2017)
Would take: 6 and a half hours.
The war between two of the greatest actresses of classic cinema is portrayed in this miniseries in a masterful way. Ryan Murphy knows what is done, and why talk about Susan Sarandon Y Jessica Lange. Goddesses. In his interpretation of Bette davis Y Joan Crawford, from their quarrels to their work together on 'What became of Baby Jane?' (1962), there is so much intensity that you don't want it to end.
Alias Grace (2017)
Would take: 4 and a half hours.
Although it has been 'The Tale of the Maid' that has triumphed the most this year, it was not the only series based on a novel by the writer. Margaret Atwood. This six-episode miniseries brings the story of Grace marks, a famous murderer on whom shadows still weigh over her true guilt. The best you will find in the 2017 series harvest.
The Young Pope (2016)
Would take: 10 hours.
Nobody said it was easy. This ten hour long movie, signed by the genius Paolo Sorrentino ('The great beauty') and starring Jude Law, presents the life of Pope Pius XIII, ultra-conservative and extravagant, who will have to deal with the Vatican's conspiracies. Pallasio's life is very boring, we have to invent drama.
The End of the F *** ing World (2018)
Would take: just over 2 and a half hours.
It is so easy, fast and pleasant to watch this series that when you finish it you will want more and more. It sounds frustrating, but it's worth it. The series with which Netflix has started 2018 could not be more rebellious, fun and romantic. Created by Jonathan Entwistle Y Lucy Tcherniak, is a story of two teenagers who think they are psychopaths, but perhaps they are the most sane in a crazy world.
Black Mirror (2011-)
Would take: 60 min. (approx) per chapter.
If you don't feel like following a long story, the miniseries of Charlie Brooker is your solution. You have four extensive seasons, made up of a total of 19 chapters with totally autonomous stories, so you can watch as many as you want until you drop, and you will never be left to think about what will happen next. The charm of the concluding series.
Godless (2017)
Would take: 7 hours.
Netflix's first western was a revelation, both for the mastery of Scott Frank, its creator, as well as for the capacity of its entire network (from the brilliant actors to the setting) to revitalize a genre that was already a bit old. Not that this miniseries invents anything new, but its feminist messages and its taste for the commonplaces of Western stories make it a surprisingly good option for a weekend marathon.
Big Little Lies (2017)
Would take: 7 hours.
The same creator of this award-winning show, Jean-Marc Vallée, admitted that a continuation of the story had never been considered, but seen the success …. The second season is on the way! And with Meryl Streep! Still, this miniseries works like a conclusive story, and it's a delight to see Nicole Kidman, Reese witherspoon Y Shailene Woodley as protagonists of this deeply feminist story.
The Night Of (2016)
Would take: 8 hours.
Nominated for the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and an Emmy winner for the amazing performance of Riz Ahmed. And are you still wondering if you have to see it? Don't waste any more time and embark on this judicial drama in which an innocent young man? He will be accused of murdering a woman.
11.22.63 (2016)
Would take: just over 7 hours.
Adaptation of the homonymous novel by Stephen King, this applauded series tells how a teacher (James Franco) will try to go back in time to prevent the assassination of President Kennedy. Ambitious, we will not deny it, but the result is stunning and addictive.
Easy (2016)
Would take: 4 hours.
Doesn't it give you great pleasure to watch a series with chapters that are only 20 minutes long and keep saying one more, one more, one more … until you exhaust them all? Obsessive seriephiles stuff. This 'show' created by Joe Swanberg and starring Orlando Bloom It offers a look at today's relationships, talking about those complex combinations of love, sex, friendship and technology.
Sherlock (2010-)
Would take: 90 minutes per chapter (you can watch them independently) and almost 20 hours for the entire 'Sherlockian' party.
Throughout these seven years of life of the British series, we have only obtained 13 chapters. But what chapters! The immortal character of Sherlock Holmes, masterfully interpreted here by Benedict Cumberbatch, navigate through different mysteries inspired by the stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, while weaving a particular story around the world's most famous detective.
The Sinner (2017)
Would take: 6 hours.
Another of the revelation series of Netflix in 2017, starring a stupendous Jessica Biel who becomes an unexpected killer. The reason for her outburst of anger and violence is a mystery even to her, and this series tries to delve into her psyche to discover the reasons that lead a person to discharge such intensity of violence.
War and peace (2016)
Would take: 6 and a half hours.
This new adaptation of the famous novel by Leon Tolstoy takes us to 19th century Russia, its aristocracy, its traditions and, above all, its tense love triangle formed by Lily james, Paul Dano Y James Norton. A great BBC production that does justice to the Russian writer's masterful novel. If you like period dramas … this is yours.
Manhunt: Unabomber (2017)
Would take: 8 hours.
Imagine that, suddenly, panic breaks out because a terrorist is dedicating himself to sending untraceable bomb packages. This is the true story of Theodore Kaczynski (Paul Bettany), who wants to protest against modern society through these violent acts, and will be the task of an FBI agent (Sam Worthington) stop his feet. And, for that, he will have to learn to think like him and decipher the breadcrumbs that his packages have left behind. An exciting and disturbing story.
Pride and Prejudice (1995)
Would take: 5 and a half hours.
The most famous novel of Jane Austen It was brought to the small screen via the British BBC, and the result was the most faithful and iconic adaptation to date. Jennifer Ehle Y Colin Firth They starred in this miniseries that you can polish yourself in 5 hours. It is the only one on this list that does not correspond to the series that have been hitting him in recent years, but … Who can resist seeing Mr. Darcy coming out of a lake in a wet shirt?
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
Would take: almost 7 hours.
It is one of the most acclaimed miniseries of recent years, sweeping the Emmy Awards, the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, the Critics Choice Awards … And we could continue. It tells the true story of O.J. Simpson, accused of double homicide, and of how he was acquitted by the popular jury thanks to a series of processes that are revealed in this series in a dazzling way. Oh Sarah Paulson, wonderful.
Show me a hero (2015)
Would take: just over 6 hours.
The creator of 'The Wire', David Simon, a genius in the serial world continues to be demonstrated. Not only has he given us this season 'The Deuce', but he also signed one of the most interesting miniseries of recent years in 2015. With the great Oscar Isaac at the forefront, it portrays the lives of the businessmen, politicians and bureaucrats of the city of Yorkers, in which a young mayor will have to deal with the controversy of an entire population.
