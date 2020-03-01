32 short series to hit a marathon afternoon

Paquita Salas / The Young Pope / Open wounds / Patrick Melrose
How badly has the 'binge watching' done. Here we are, all crazy looking for the next series to devour, the next victim in our eagerness to be up to date with the best of online platforms. To help you in such an arduous task, we leave you here a list of series with beginning and end (and without endless seasons in between) for you to stick a good marathon of an afternoon or, in the case of the longest ones, of a weekend.
If you are very motivated, even a good night marathon, then some of these 'shows' can be seen in just 5 hours.
Grab paper and pen and make sure you see them all: they are great!
This shit surpasses me (2020)
Would take: Just over 2 hours.
If you liked 'The End of the F *** ing World', the creator Jonathan Entwistle has returned to Netflix with a new series, in which he adapts the graphic novel of Charles Forsman with the same dynamic style and again large doses of 'coming-of-age' and teenage love. From there, 'This shit of surpasses' is surprising, magical and bloody, and you're going to hit it so fast that in less than three hours you'll be begging for more chapters.
Bonding (2019)
Would take: less than 2 hours.
With seven episodes of just a quarter of an hour each, this original Netflix series will make you laugh out loud. Comedy in small capsules, about two friends who share a rare job: a dominatrix and her assistant. Thus, they talk about self-esteem, social boundaries and taboos, always with a great joke up their sleeve.
Bodyguard (2018)
Would take: 6 hours.
It was the British sensation of 2018, bringing together more than 17 million viewers in front of the TV in its last chapter. It is now available on Netflix, and is perfect for a good seriefile binge. Six hours of pure tension and adrenaline, it is a plot that mixes political corruption, terrorism and sex.
Cobra Kai (2018)
Would take: 5 hours.
This late sequel of 'Karate Kid' surprised (for good) fans, who found a revitalization of the original story from the perspective of those who were then bad: the Cobra Kai. Many martial arts, new 'coming-of-age' stories and the two original protagonists back to the ring to discover once and for all, and without traps, who is the best karateka.
Open wounds (2018)
Would take: just under 7 hours.
One of the great HBO hits of 2018 has been this adaptation of the literary debut of Gillian Flynn, with a Amy Adams spectacular as the protagonist. A story of deaths, secrets and family traumas, which contains one of the most shocking and unexpected endings of the year.
I love Dick (2017)
Would take: 4 hours and a half.
In the Amazon catalog you can find this small series where the muses change gender, and materialize in Kevin Bacon. A complex, delusional and at times schizophrenic love triangle, which talks about art and relationships.
Kidding (2018)
Would take: about 3 hours.
The return of Jim Carrey to the screens has not disappointed. Perhaps because it also carries a great name like that of Michel Gondry, director of 'Forget Me!' Here he tells us the story of a child idol that hides behind his halo of hope a life full of unhappiness.
Killing Eve (2018)
Would take: just over 5 hours.
This HBO series shows us the intense hunt between an aspiring spy and a professional murderer, two women who will fight on an exciting tour de force. Based on the novels of Luke Jennings, this is one of those miniseries that you can't miss.
The house of miniatures (2017)
Would take: Three hours.
This BBC miniseries, directed by Catalan Guillem Morales, gives life on the screen to one of the most successful and disturbing novels of recent years, written by Jessie Burton. A new life for a young wife (Anya Taylor-Joy) and a mystery of a house of miniatures that hides more mysteries than it seems.
Maniac (2018)
Would take: Just over 6 hours.
Cary Fukunaga sign one of the most eccentric series of the year, with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill as protagonists of a futuristic history of clinical experiments, in which they will have to rely on each other to discover what is really happening in those laboratories.
Crematorium (2011)
Would take: Just over 6 hours.
Rafael Chirbes wrote the novel on which this acclaimed Spanish series is based, starring José Sancho, Alicia Borrachero and Juana Acosta, which is undoubtedly one of the best national serial fictions of recent years.
Paquita Salas (2016)
Would take: just over 4 hours.
And that counting the two seasons! As short as hilarious. The series created by the Javis, and starring a wonderful Brays Efe, is already a phenomenon in our country. His portrait of a star representative in the twilight of his career speaks of the industry, the actors and the broken dreams that remain in a casting room.
Patrick Melrose (2018)
Would take: 5 hours.
At one hour per episode, this new series starring the always stoic Benedict Cumberbatch He tells us the story, through different eras, of a young aristocrat with a few problems with alcohol.
True Detective (2014)
Would take: 8 hours.
The luck that each season has its own actors and stories – just like 'Fargo', another good option – allows us to give ourselves a good binge of its chapters and not stay with the desire later. And in the field of 'True detective', it is certainly essential to review the first season with Matthew McConaughey Y Woody harrelson. It was this that marked the success of the format and that left us all amazed.
Dark (2017)
Would take: just over 8 hours.
It is very likely that this German series of 'Dark' will soon have a second season, so don't waste any more time: make yourself a good marathon of this fabulous story created by Baran Bo Odar Y Jantje Friese, and delve into its mysteries. A mix between 'Stranger things' and 'The Twilight Zone', with time travel and unspeakable secrets.
Feud: Bette and Joan (2017)
Would take: 6 hours and a half.
The war between two of the greatest actresses of classical cinema is portrayed in this miniseries in a masterly way. Ryan Murphy knows what is done, and why talk about Susan Sarandon Y Jessica Lange. Goddesses In his interpretation of Bette Davis Y Joan Crawford, from their quarrels to their work together in 'What happened to Baby Jane?' (1962), there is so much intensity that you don't want it to end.
Alias Grace (2017)
Would take: 4 hours and a half.
Although it has been 'The Maid's Tale' that has won the most this year, it has not been the only series based on a novel by the writer Margaret Atwood. This six-episode miniseries brings the history of Grace Marks, a famous murderer on whom shadows still weigh on her true guilt. The best you'll find in the 2017 seriéfila harvest.
The Young Pope (2016)
Would take: 10 hours.
Nobody said it was easy. This ten-hour movie, signed by the great Paolo Sorrentino ('The great beauty') and starring Jude Law, he presents the life of Pope Pius XIII, ultraconservative and extravagant, who will have to deal with the Vatican conspiracies. The life of Pallasio is very boring, we have inventoried drama.
The End of the F *** ing World (2018)
Would take: just over 2 and a half hours.
It is so easy, fast and pleasant to watch this series that when you finish it you will want more and more. Sounds frustrating, but worth it. The series with which Netflix has started 2018 could not be more rebellious, fun and romantic. Created by Jonathan Entwistle Y Lucy Tcherniak, is a story of two teenagers who think they are psychopaths, but perhaps they are the most sane in a crazy world.
Black Mirror (2011-)
Would take: 60 min. (approx) per chapter.
If you don't feel like following a story that is too long, the miniseries of Charlie Brooker It is your solution. You have four long seasons, composed of a total of 19 chapters with totally autonomous stories, so you can see as many as you want until you faint, and you will never be thinking about what will happen next. The charm of the conclusive series.
Godless (2017)
Would take: 7 hours.
Netflix's first western was a revelation, both for the mastery of Scott Frank, its creator, as by the ability of its entire network (from the brilliant actors to the atmosphere) to revitalize a genre that was already a little old. It is not that this miniseries invents anything new, but its feminist messages and its taste for the common places of Western stories make it an amazing good option for a weekend marathon.
Big Little Lies (2017)
Would take: 7 hours.
The same creator of this multi-prize show, Jean-Marc ValléeHe admitted that he had never considered a continuation of the story, but seen the success …. The second season is on its way! And with Meryl streep! Still, this miniseries works like a conclusive story, and it's a delight to see Nicole Kidman, Reese witherspoon Y Shailene woodley as protagonists of this deeply feminist story.
The Night Of (2016)
Would take: 8 hours.
Nominated for the Golden Globes, the BAFTA and winner of an Emmy for the amazing performance of Riz Ahmed. And you're still thinking if you have to see it? Don't waste any more time and embark on this judicial drama in which an innocent young man? He will be accused of murdering a woman.
11.22.63 (2016)
Would take: just over 7 hours.
Adaptation of the homonymous novel of Stephen King, this applauded series tells how a teacher (James Franco) will attempt to go back in time to prevent the assassination of President Kennedy. Ambitious, we will not deny it, but the result is dazzling and addictive.
Easy (2016)
Would take: 4 hours.
Doesn't it give you great pleasure to watch a series with chapters that are only 20 minutes long and keep saying one more, one more, one more … until you sell them all out? Things of obsessive seriéfilos. This 'show' created by Joe Swanberg and starring Orlando Bloom offers a look at today's relationships, talking about those complex combinations of love, sex, friendship and technology.
Sherlock (2010-)
Would take: 90 minutes per chapter (you can see them independently) and almost 20 hours for the entire 'Sherlockian' party.
Throughout these seven years of life of the British series, we have only obtained 13 chapters. But what chapters! The immortal character of Sherlock Holmes, interpreted here masterfully by Benedict Cumberbatch, browse different mysteries inspired by the stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, while weaving a particular story around the most famous detective in the world.
The Sinner (2017)
Would take: 6 hours.
Another of the Netflix revelation series in 2017, starring a great Jessica Biel That becomes an unexpected killer. The reason for her outburst of anger and violence is a mystery even for her, and this series tries to investigate her psyche to discover the reasons that lead a person to discharge such intensity of violence.
War and peace (2016)
Would take: 6 hours and a half.
This new adaptation of the famous novel by Tolstoy lion it takes us to 19th-century Russia, to its aristocracy, its traditions and, above all, its tense love triangle formed by Lily james, Paul Dano Y James Norton. A great BBC production that does justice to the masterful novel of the Russian writer. If you like period dramas … this is yours.
Manhunt: Unabomber (2017)
Would take: 8 hours.
Imagine that, suddenly, panic is unleashed because a terrorist is engaged in sending bomb packages impossible to track. This is the true story of Theodore Kaczynski (Paul Bettany), who wants to protest against modern society through these violent acts, and will be the task of an FBI agent (Sam Worthington) stop your feet. And, for that, he will have to learn to think like him and decipher the bread crumbs his packages have left behind. An exciting and disturbing story.
Pride and prejudice (1995)
Would take: 5 hours and a half.
The most famous novel of Jane Austen it was taken to the small screen through the British BBC, and the result was the most faithful and iconic adaptation to date. Jennifer Ehle Y Colin Firth They starred in this miniseries that you can polish in 5 hours. It is the only one on this list that does not correspond to the series that have been hitting him in recent years, but … Who can resist seeing Mr. Darcy coming out of a lake with a wet shirt?
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
Would take: almost 7 hours.
It is one of the most acclaimed miniseries of recent years, sweeping the Emmy Awards, the Golden Globes, the BAFTA, the Critics Choice Awards … And we could go on. Tell the true story of O.J. Simpson, accused of double homicide, and how he was acquitted by the popular jury thanks to a series of processes that are revealed in this series in a dazzling way. Oh Sarah Paulson, wonderful.
Show me a hero (2015)
Would take: just over 6 hours.
The creator of 'The Wire', David Simon, a genius in the seriéfilo world is demonstrated. Not only has he given us this season 'The Deuce', but he also signed one of the most interesting miniseries of recent years in 2015. With the great Oscar Isaac at the head, it portrays the lives of businessmen, politicians and bureaucrats in the city of Yorkers, in which a young mayor will have to deal with the controversy of an entire population.
