32 short series to hit a marathon afternoon

How badly has the 'binge watching' done. Here we are, all crazy looking for the next series to devour, the next victim in our eagerness to be up to date with the best of online platforms. To help you in such an arduous task, we leave you here a list of series with beginning and end (and without endless seasons in between) for you to stick a good marathon of an afternoon or, in the case of the longest ones, of a weekend.

If you are very motivated, even a good night marathon, then some of these 'shows' can be seen in just 5 hours.

Grab paper and pen and make sure you see them all: they are great!