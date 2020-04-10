32 films about ETA

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Its ideological origins, the founding process, its bloodiest attacks, the political side, the beginning of the dissolution, the drama lived by relatives and close friends of both sides … The ETA terrorist band has filled, since its founding in July 1959 , pages and pages of scripts from movies and television series that have reflected the hardest and bloodiest years in our history.

On the occasion of the premiere of 'The Invisible Line', a Movistar + series directed by Mariano Barroso on the origins of the organization, and the upcoming release of 'Homeland' on HBO, we recall the titles that throughout history have portrayed ETA's activity until its final dissolution, in May 2018.