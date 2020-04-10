32 films about ETA

Its ideological origins, the founding process, its bloodiest attacks, the political side, the beginning of the dissolution, the drama lived by relatives and close friends of both sides … The ETA terrorist band has filled, since its founding in July 1959 , pages and pages of scripts from movies and television series that have reflected the hardest and bloodiest years in our history.
On the occasion of the premiere of 'The Invisible Line', a Movistar + series directed by Mariano Barroso on the origins of the organization, and the upcoming release of 'Homeland' on HBO, we recall the titles that throughout history have portrayed ETA's activity until its final dissolution, in May 2018.
1
‘Txikia Command (Death of a President)’ (José Luis Madrid, 1976)
Set in December 1973, the film portrays the famous command that carried out the attack by the then President of the Government, Luis Carrero Blanco. Juan Luis Galiardo, Paul Naschy or Tony Isbert are some of its protagonists.
two
‘Operation Ogre’ (Gillo Pontecorvo, 1979)
Selected for the closing of the Venice Festival, this Spanish-Italian co-production returns to take the attack by Luis Carrero Blanco, this time based on the book by the alleged terrorist Eva Forest, better known as Julen Guerrero. The title refers to the code name that ETA used for the action. With Eusebio Poncela. José Sacristán, Ángela Molina and Ana Torrent.
3
‘The Burgos process’ (Imanol Uribe, 1979)
Documentary that, through interviews and testimonies, analyzes the state of emergency that was decreed in Guipúzcoa after the murder of Melitón Manzanas, which is recreated in ‘The Invisible Line’, a Movistar + series directed by Mariano Barroso.
4
‘The escape from Segovia’ (Imanol Uribe, 1981)
Remember the escape of a group of ETA members from prison in April 1976 and the consequences it brought. Xabier Elorriaga, Álex Angulo and Ramón Barea in the cast.
5
‘The Peak’ (Eloy de la Iglesia, 1983)
One of the most characteristic titles of the so-called quinqui cinema. Set in Bilbao in the 80s, it tells the story of Paco, the heroin addicted son of a civil guard, and Urko, his best friend and whose father is an Abertzale leader. Drugs, sex and terrorism in one of the most devastating portraits of the underworld of Spain at the time with José Luis Manzano, Javier García and Enrique San Francisco.
6
‘Mikel's death’ (Imanol Uribe, 1983)
The fellow abertzales of Mikel, a pharmacist from Bilbao, will try to take political advantage of the death of his friend, which has occurred in strange circumstances after meeting the transvestite Fama, with whom he had begun a relationship. With Imanol Arias, Ramón Barea, Xabier Elorriaga and Amaia Lasa.
7
‘Goma-2’ (José Antonio de la Loma, 1984)
Chema, a former terrorist militant who has rebuilt his life as a truck driver, decides to take revenge on his companions after they end the life of his wife. With Jorge Rivero, Margaux Hemingway, Lee Van Cleef and Willie Aames.
8
‘The Almería case’ (Pedro Costa, 1984)
Agustín González, Juan Echanove, Antonio Banderas, Fernando Guillén and Manuel Alexande They lead the cast of this drama that recreates the fateful event that occurred in May 1981 and in which three young Cantabrians were tortured and killed by the Civil Guard, who mistaken them for terrorists.
9
‘The White Dove’ (Juan Miñón, 1989)
The title of this film, starring a very young Antonio Banderas, refers to the name of a Bilbao flamenco tablao whose owner maintains an incestuous relationship with his daughter. Everything changes with the arrival of Mario, a young terrorist with radical ideas.
Emma Suárez, Paco Rabal, Mercedes Sampietro and Ramón Barea completed the cast.
10
‘Ander and Yul’ (Ana Díez, 1989)
After serving his sentence for drug trafficking, a young man returns to his home, a home destroyed by terrorism, and is reunited with a former seminary classmate. In the cast, Joseba Apaolaza, Ramón Barea, Miguel Muñárriz, Isidoro Fernández and Carmen Pardo.
eleven
‘Smoke Days’ (Antonio Eceiza, 1989)
Returning to the Basque Country after twenty years living abroad, Pedro Sansinea discovers that hatred dominates his land while living an intense love story. With Xabier Elorriaga, Elena Irureta and Pedro Armendáriz Jr.
12
‘Amor en off’ (Koldo Izaguirre, 1992)
It tells the story of a young Basque woman whose husband is serving a sentence in Puerto de Santa María. With Mónica Molina and Fernando Guillén Cuervo.
13
‘Shadows in a Battle’ (Mario Camus, 1993)
Tito Valverde, Carmen Maura, Joaquim de Almeida and Ramón Langa are the protagonists of this film that tells the story of Ana, a veterinarian from a town who knows a Portuguese with whom she shares a past militancy in ETA.
14
‘Days numbered’ (Imanol Uribe, 1994)
Winner of the Golden Shell for Best Film and Silver Shell for Best Actor (Javier Bardem) at the San Sebastián Film Festival and eight Goya Awards, this adaptation of the homonymous novel by Juan Madrid follows Antonio, a terrorist who hides under the identity of a photographer and who, days before committing an attack, meets Charo, a prostitute.
With Carmelo Gómez, Ruth Gabriel, Javier Bardem, Pepón Nieto and Candela Peña.
fifteen
‘Blind’ (Daniel Calparsoro, 1997)
Najwa Nimri he got into the skin of Marrubi, a terrorist who, after killing a comrade in her first attack, is forced to flee from her surroundings to save her own life.
In the cast, Alfredo Villa, Mariví Bilbao, Ramón Barea and Elena Irureta, among others.
16
‘Yoyes’ (Helena Taberna, 2000)
Ana Torrent she played Dolores González Catarain, the first woman to occupy a position of responsibility in ETA and who, after returning from her exile in Mexico where she has tried to rebuild her life, is murdered by those who were her companions in front of her daughter.
With Ernesto Alterio, Florence Pernel and Isabel Ordaz.
17
‘The journey of Arián’ (Eduard Bosch, 2000)
Ingrid Rubio He plays a young maid in the Kale Borroka who, after falling in love with a terrorist, gradually joined the band until collaborating in the kidnapping of the daughter of an important Basque businessman. Along with her, Silvia Munt and Abel Folk.
18
‘Assassination in February’ (Eterio Ortega Santillana, 2001)
Documentary with a script by Elías Querejeta about the murder of the PSOE politician Fernando Buesa and his escort Jorge Díaz, who lost their lives at the hands of the terrorist gang in 2000 on the Vitoria campus of the University of the Basque Country.
19
‘The Greyhound Beach’ (Mario Camus, 2002)
While searching for his ETA member brother, Marín begins a dangerous romantic relationship with Berta. Starring Carmelo Gómez, Gustavo Salmerón, Ingrid Rubio, Claudia Gerini and Miguel Ángel Solá.
twenty
‘The Basque ball, the skin against the stone’ (Julio Medem, 2003)
The director offered a portrait of the Basque conflict through 70 real testimonies in this documentary nominated for the Goya Awards and winner of a Forqué Award.
twenty-one
‘The Wolf’ (Miguel Courtois, 2004)
The film dramatizes the story of Miquel Lejarza, a Spanish secret agent who managed to infiltrate ETA from 1973 to 1975 and, after being discovered, had to disappear after changing his face and acquiring a new identity. In the cast, Eduardo Noriega, Jose Coronado, Santiago Ramos, Jorge Sanz and Silvia Abascal.
22
‘GAL’ (Miguel Courtois, 2006)
Jordi Molla plays the commissioner Paco Ariza in this recreation based on real events from the investigation of the famous corruption plot carried out by Diario 16 and El Mundo. Natalia Verbeke, Jose Coronado, Manuel Galiana and Ana Álvarez also participate.
2. 3
Lan Clandestinos ’(Antonio Hens, 2007)
Xabi, a young man who has spent his childhood and adolescence in a reception center, plans an attack in Madrid to demonstrate to terrorists that he is prepared to be part of the gang. With Israel Rodríguez, Inma Cuevas, Juan Luis Galiardo, Antonio Dehent, Pepa Aniorte, Pablo Puyol and Ana Rayo.
24
‘Headshot’ (Jaime Rosales, 2008)
The director of ‘La Soledad’ or ‘Petra’ recreates, with his unmistakable seal, the attack in which the civil guards Fernando Trapero and Raúl Centeno died on December 2, 2007. With Ion Arretxe, Íñigo Royo, Jaione Otxone and Ana Vila, among others. The film was nominated for the Golden Shell at the San Sebastián Film Festival.
25
‘We are all invited’ (Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón, 2008)
Oscar Jaenada she got into the skin of Jon, a terrorist who lost his memory after his last attack and tries to recover with the help of Francesca, a psychologist whose boyfriend, a university professor, is threatened by ETA. Along with the actor, Jose Coronado and Vanessa Incontrada.
26
‘Future: 48 hours’ (Manuel Estudillo, 2008)
Silvia Abascal, Jose Ángel Egido, Mabel Rivera and Andoni Gracia They starred in this tv movie for Antena 3 that recreates the anguishing hours that were lived before the murder of Miguel Ángel Blanco.
27
‘The murder of Carrero Blanco‘ (Miguel Bardem, 2011)
José Ángel Egido played the President of the Government assassinated by ETA in this two-episode miniseries with Unax Ugalde, Pedro Casablanc and Enrique Villén.
28
‘Asier Eta Biok (Asier and me)’ (Aitor and Amaia Merino, 2013)
Documentary tape in which the actor gives the floor to Asier, his childhood friend from Pamplona and who joined ETA.
29
‘Lasa and Zabala’ (Pablo Malo, 2014)
The director of ‘Cold winter sun’ delves into the case of the terrorists who disappeared in Bayonne in 1983 and whose bodies, buried in quicklime by the GAL, were identified twelve years later. Unax Ugalde plays the lawyer for the two families of the deceased.
30
‘Negotiator’ (Borja Cobeaga, 2014)
After ‘Pagafantas’ and ‘No controls’, Borja Cobeaga radically changed the register with this film based on the conversations that ETA had with the Spanish Government during the 2005 truce. Ramón Barea, Carlos Areces, Óscar Ladoire and Raúl Arévalo.
31
‘Far from the sea’ (Imanol Uribe, 2015)
Eduard Fernández and Elena Anaya play a former ETA member and the daughter of one of his victims in this extremely difficult drama with which Imanol Uribe returned to address the issue of terror.
32
‘Cain's father’ (Salvador Calvo, 2016)
Eloy, a civil guard who has just been transferred to San Sebastián, tries to hide his true profession from the owner of the pension where he is staying, assuring him that he is an employee of Telefónica. A double life that, sooner than you imagine, will bring terrible consequences. Two-episode miniseries with Quim Gutiérrez and Aura Garrido.
