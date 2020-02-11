31st Union is the new 2K studio based in Spain and an ambitious IP underway

Share it:

The opening of 2K Silicon Valley, a new 2K Games studio led by Michael Condrey, an industry veteran and one of the founders of Sledgehammer Studios (responsible for video games such as Call of Duty: WWI), was announced almost exactly a year ago.

Today it was made known that this study finally responds to the name of 31st Union and curiously among its headquarters is one that will open its doors in Spain and will be the first of the study in Spain.

The official statement includes the following words of Condrey:

31st Union has had an incredible beginning, thanks to an enthusiastic team full of talent, a culture that advocates for inclusion and greater representation, and a new and ambitious IP with which we are very excited. Our name and study represent the spirit of California in all its rich diversity of thought, art, music, innovation and cultural representation, which has defined the current golden age of technology and entertainment in Silicon Valley. As we announce this new identity and the expansion of our operations, we are entering a new and exciting phase of growth that will include many more voices and will transfer our vision to the whole world.

The studio is looking for developers for its ranks and if you are interested in working at the Spanish headquarters you may want to pay attention to the positions you are looking for in its official website.

2K President David Ismailer commented on the announcement: