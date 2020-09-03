300 and its sequel in comparison: the Spartans in the cinema

Share it:

300, the iconic 2007 film directed by Zack Snyder, based on the comic of the same name signed by Frank Miller, despite the enormous success of the public it has repeatedly divided the critics in two, managing in any case to remain on the crest of the wave due to a simple but functional narrative structure and the numerous the main characters.

The sequel 300 – Rise of an Empire, released in 2014 and directed by Noam Murro, however, was not so lucky, obtaining a good overall collection although it was quickly forgotten by the public.

In this special we will try to compare the two films, analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of two films with a similar structure but with an almost polar opposite end result.

The 300 by Zack Snyder and Gerard Butler

The film, in the very first minutes, transports us to ancient Sparta making us relive Leonidas’ brutal training who, once grown, becomes the king of his people, threatened by the army of Xerxes.

The work, after a proverbial calm start before the storm, stages a long and stratified battle between a handful of skilled Spartan warriors and numerous Persian soldiers, the latter however not fully prepared to face their fearsome adversaries.

Taking a marked cue from the reference work (coming to re-propose in a live action version the tables of the Miller comic), decides to focus on a narrative register with a strong epic imprint, capable of loading every single sequence of the film with great pathos.

One of the great merits of the work is in fact that of being able to effectively focus on epicness, starting precisely from Leonidas’ brutal childhood to arrive after the battle against Xerxes.

Numerous cult moments within the film. Just think of the now legendary scene in which the protagonist violently kicks the Persian messenger down from the well with the cry of “This is Sparta!” (become a real catchphrase also due to the numerous ironic musical remixes and memes on the internet), as for the poignant final sequence.

The film, with an excellent rhythm set in crescendo, however, it owes a large part of its success to Gerard Butler, who thanks to his performance in the role of the king of Sparta managed to conquer the international audience.

His character, endowed with an undeniable charisma, he managed in a short time to become a figure as iconic as it is codified, assuming the status of a fearless hero with an iron willpower.

In addition to a satisfying narrative component, the film was able to meet the favor of the public also for the high rate of spectacularity, thanks to well-choreographed action scenes capable of making the most of the brutality of the fighting with side arms.

Also noteworthy is the visual look that, although it made us turn up our noses (given the omnipresent use of the green screen to create the environments), it was still able to give the entire film an original and sometimes ethereal touch, extremely suitable for staging a story between historical reality, myth and legend.

The 300 of Noam Murro and Sullivan Stapleton

Despite the self-contained nature of the first film, Frank Miller himself, at a comic level, he decided to return to one of his most famous works this time trying to focus on Xerxes.

The film studios, given the success of the first film, certainly wasted no time in the construction of the sequel, which unfortunately did not manage in any way to match the quality of the first chapter.

Also due to the scarcity of material to draw from (in fact Miller had not yet completed the comic about Xerxes during the shooting of the film), the work took a path between sequel and reboot, staging a very similar structure to the one seen in the first film without adding anything new.

Themistocles, the new protagonist, thus took the place of Leonidas, the iconic red cloaks of the Spartans magically dyed blue and the action moved out to sea.

Proposing action sequences designed to recall Snyder’s direction without however seeking that sense of the epic anymore has inevitably brought the work on the tracks of the more of the same, giving birth to a superfluous and generally bite-free sequel.

Artemisia, the villain played by Eva Green, has in no way managed to match the level of threat of Xerxes, also thanks to a protagonist (Sullivan Stapleton’s Themistocles) who is very poorly characterized and absolutely unable to stand comparison with Leonidas.

Snyder himself, here as both a producer and a screenwriter, certainly didn’t commit to writing an engaging storyline, effectively making the whole film much closer. to a simple marketing operation than to a successful sequel to the original work. Such a pity.