30 years of jumping to the cinema on an adventure … "fucking great!"

Perhaps, above all the usual string of Disney classics, the first vivid memory I have in a movie theater dates back to the late 1990s or early 1991, when I was hallucinated with 'Ninja Turtles' —Here in Spain it was released without the article—, the first adaptation in real action of the already mythical comic created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in 1984.

If I am completely honest, I had not realized how quickly time passes until I realized that thirty years have passed – which is soon to be said – since the US release of the feature film directed by the Dublin filmmaker Steve Barron, tanned in the world of the video clip together with artists from Michael Jackson, Kenny Loggins or Bryan Adams.

To celebrate these three decades of chelonian delirium, I have immersed myself again after a very long season in the nineties of New York at the hands of what are probably my favorite fictional characters through the Blu-Ray edition of the movie Select Vision that contains the original dubbing released in theaters. All a shot of nostalgia with which I have rediscovered a classic, now from the point of view of an adult — who continues to have the mind of a child—.

A surprisingly faithful adaptation

See the first live-action Ninja Turtles with the perspective that they have given me all these years, in addition to appreciating the presence of a very young Sam Rockwell in the film, it has helped me to appreciate his differences and similarities both with the comic that was the germ of the world phenomenon, and with the other audiovisual productions derived from it.

Surprisingly, despite waiting for an almost total disconnection, I have found surprising fidelity to the print work of Eastman and Laird, published by Mirage Studios. The similarities between the feature film and the first issue of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' are staggering, with the film mimicking virtually the entirety of its story arc.

From the battle with which the humanoid chelonios quartet is presented to the defeat of the Crusher —alias Shredder— falling from a rooftop, through the way in which the origins of our heroes are narrated, practically identical on paper as in the flashback film, the influence of the original material is more than evident.

However, not everything is in # 1 of the comic. 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' also incorporates elements from later issuessuch as the kidnapping of Splinter that marks the beginning of the third issue, the hectic encounter between Raphael and Casey Jones, originally published in the first 'TMNT: Raphael', or the withdrawal of the heroes from the Northampton farm – insult duel between Casey and Donatello included—, from # 11.

Of course, the length of Steve Barron takes his licenses. Some of them are direct inheritance of the famous 1987 animation series, such as the fact that April is a television reporter and not a laboratory assistant, the turtles' passion for pizza, the inclusion of colorful bandanas to differentiate them —in the original design, despite the fact that the comic be it black and white, they were all red — and some details of his personality.

Also, the story behind Splinter, his teacher Amato Yoshi and Oroku Saki — Crusher — has a slight variation. Although 'Ninja Turtles' keeps intact the elements of romance and jealousy, in the comic it is not Saki himself who attacks his love Shen, but his brother Nagi. When Yoshi discovers Nagi attacking Shen, he ends his life, going into exile to New York, where Saki would go years later with the Foot Clan in search of revenge.

But, regardless of these details, the truly surprising thing about my reunion with 'Ninja Turtles' is that She has once again transmitted to me all that energy and good vibes related to her. Making concessions to his schematic script and, at times, erratic direction, the adventure of Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello is a cluster of one-liners, fights and fun in front of which it is difficult not to fall.

As we have changed…

Earlier we discussed how 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' could be broadly defined as a combination of the violent and crude 1984 comic book and its 1987 animated adaptation. This is something that could apply, to some extent, to his tone, of a clearly familiar will, but with an execution that, according to current industry standards, would be practically inadmissible.

I have to confess to letting out some laughter and the odd gesture of disbelief with some moments of the tape after realizing that premiered with an age rating for all audiences. To give some examples, there are the shots of minors smoking – in the coolest villain den in film history – or a conversation between April and his boss in which the latter openly expresses his concern because, according to him, have attempted to rape her.

But, probably, one of the most insane moments is the one starring Raphael once he has passed the mid-point of the story. Our heroes get out of the van while the universal deluge is falling and run for cover. Raph, drenched, does not hesitate to comment that he now knows "How illegal immigrants feel when they cross the border". We are used to having the tapes for the whole family wink at the adult audience, but this is clearly another level.

With things like these — hilarious the moment a foot-clad ninja slaps April after reaching out and saying he has a message for her — in the end the foul language and that violence, more forceful than would fit is the least; no matter how much he taught us how to utter outbursts like "motherfucking!" when we still had a hard time standing without breaking the chrism.

From paper to latex

It was precisely this more "adult" view of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" that was about to move away from production who, finally, was one of the great drivers of his success. We are talking, of course, about Jim Henson, the puppeteer, entertainer and father of the Teleñecos, who ended up bringing his essential grain of sand as a character designer.

In the words of director Steve Barron, collected in the documentary 'Turtle Power: The Definitive History of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles', Henson considered rejecting the job why "he was not happy with the violence, in relation to his Teleñecos and the base of his followers", adding that "Putting his name on film was very risky for him".

Finally, Henson agreed, raising the film's budget from $ 3.5 million to $ 8 – it would end up being about 13 once New Line took over production after several disbanded in fear of a new 'Howard the Duck'— , and the Jim Henson's Creature Shop from London took charge of bringing to life those who, according to the master, were the most advanced creatures I've ever worked on.

Leo, Don, Mickey and Raph were first created over 18 weeks using a fiberglass manufacturing process, a clay remodel, and a final step in which full-length pieces of latex were created; a material that, during filming, in addition to causing suffocating heat for the actors, required constant maintenance and various spare parts due to breakage during the action sequences.

To the bodies of the chelonians we must add a key piece: animatronic heads that just breathed life into the characters. When filming, the actor in the suit was in contact, through an earpiece, with the puppeteer who remotely animated facial expressions on robotic faces and interpreted voices They were dubbed a posteriori. An even more complicated technique in the case of Splinter, which combined two puppeteers in direct contact with the animatronic to animate the torso and extremities, and another remotely to take care of the face.

Perhaps Jim Henson's work – the Splinter not yet mutated, imitating his master's katas from the cage, remains endearing – was the last ingredient that made 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' a smashing success. The feature film premiered on March 30, 1990 in the United States, taking the number one spot at the weekend box office with $ 25 million raised.. A figure that grew to 135 million on US soil, to which should be added the 66 kneaded abroad.

With these data on the table, and taking into account the immense – and billionaire – legacy of series, movies, comics, video games and the most diverse merchandising that continued this classicNow in his thirties, there was no doubt that the idea of ​​masking four anthropomorphic turtles, putting them together, and training them in the arts of ninjitsu that Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird had in the early 1980s was a whore.