30 members sue Barça for Seient Lliure

About thirty members have sued Barça for the amounts they have received, in the last 4 years, from Seient Lliure. This lawsuit, admitted for processing by the Court of 1st Instance No. 25 of Barcelona, ​​demands more money from Barça than it has paid for the transfer of fertilizers, channeled through the “Seient Lliure” program.

Thirty members are dissatisfied with the amounts charged in the last 4 years. The paper argues that Barça owners can resell their seat, provided that the money they receive does not exceed the official value of the ticket. "The owners of the club effectively believed that the" seient lliure "was the only way to transfer their credits when they could not or did not want to attend the meeting ignoring that they could do so, up to the official price of the game, through other channels without the possibility of being sanctioned by the Board of Directors ”, it reads in the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs argue that until October 20, 2018, the day of the last modification of the statutes, there was no explicit prohibition to transfer the card by any means other than the official one. In addition, they believe that “Misrepresenting the correct statutory reading, the board has been imposing on the members the obligation to use the so-called“ seient lliure ”as the only lawful channel to transfer their payments”.

For all this, the 30 members believe that the club has stayed “Percentages totally disproportionate” and accuses them of "Lack of transparency". The lawsuit claims the amounts entered for each of the tickets released, have been sold at an official price or above this, which It means approximately 50% more than these partners have entered in the last 4 years.