30 comedies you can't miss on Netflix

Comedies to laugh a while on Netflix there are many, but these are the best. Among the hundreds of titles that can be found on the streaming platform, we have made a heterogeneous, wild and, above all, absolutely delirious selection. From adolescent comedies to satires of the most acclaimed genres of cinema, through music, historical portrait or animation, here we leave you with a few comic films that you will not want to miss.
1
Game night (John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, 2018)
One of the best and most underrated comedies of recent years. Also one of the most surprising, and that is that it has twists of script to leave you exhausted. Starring Rachel McAdams Y Jason Bateman, takes us to a crazy game night where they go from board games to high risk situations, from kidnappings to shootings. Perhaps what they are experiencing is no longer an innocent game, but who is going to risk losing it if it continues to be? An ode to competitiveness and the craziest comedy.
two
Popstar (Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, 2016)
The best comedy of the decade? It doesn't go far. And it is what a marvel the Lonely island in this film that parodies the music industry, and especially Justin Bieber-style phenomena (whom they parodied with the subtitle: 'Never stop never stopping'). Starring the hilarious Adam Samberg from 'Brooklyn Nine Nine', the film tells the story of a rapper who tries to reunite his old band and reinvent himself as an artist in the new times. If it doesn't make you die laughing, you have no heart.
3
Zombies Party (Edgar Wright, 2004)
Scary zombies are all very well, but laughing ones are to break. The empirical proof is in this movie by Edgar Wright, a cult classic and apocalyptic delusion, where a horde of zombies will devastate an English population, unfortunately for its clumsy inhabitants. With an incredible couple that we also saw in the great 'Fatal Weapon', formed by Simon Pegg Y Nick FrostThis cricket stick in hand survival story will never go out of style.
4
Brian's life (Terry Jones, 1979)
The perfect comedy to watch in times of Easter. Nothing better than her to explain the story of Jesus Christ, the Virgin, the Cross, the blessed … Oh well, it's not so much about him but about the guy who was born the same day, Brian, whose story follows his own delusional course. Product of the comic mind of the Monty Python, this is probably his great masterpiece.
5
My best friend's wedding (P.J. Hogan, 1997)
One of the great romantic comedies of all time, where the heroine of the story could well be the villain as well. Julia Roberts She is determined to ruin her best friend's wedding, whom she has found to be in love with, and among her attempts we will see the tactic of jealousy, treacherous karaokes, and professional entanglements. The result is what it is, but the way to it is the most fun. A classic of the genre that has not aged a day.
6
Mamma Mia! (Phyllida Lloyd, 2008)
He triumphed on stage and did it again on the big screen. This musical made up of ABBA songs It is all a hymn to joy (sorry not sorry, Beethoven) that we never tire of seeing again and again. Sophie's wedding is about to take place on a Greek island (Amanda Seyfried), but, before saying yes to church, he wants to know who his father really is. And he has three candidates, all of them invited to the big celebration. And his mother? No idea what's going on. A hilarious movie to chase away the sorrows.
7
The disaster artist (James Franco, 2017)
Believe it or not, this comedy directed by James Franco won the Golden Shell at the San Sebastián Festival. And that tells the story of how the considered worst movie of all time was created. The paradoxes that life has. This is the story of the birth of 'The Room', the magnum opus of Tommy Wiseau, a film so indescribably bad that it has gone down in history as a cult classic. And so will this delirious biopic that will make you laugh even if you don't know anything about the original material.
8
Supersalidos (Greg Mottola, 2007)
A modern classic in its own right, and one that despite the regrets continues to make us laugh as much as the first day. In it we lived the last night of the institute with the two protagonists, Evan (Michael Cera) and Seth (Jonah Hill), two manual 'nerds' who have wet dreams with the most popular girls in the class and who tonight are determined to lose heart, buying alcohol and attending those parties they were never invited to. With the company of the delirious McLovin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), will sign one of the most iconic teen comedies of our century.
9
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Coen Brothers, 2018)
The last of the Coen brothers, produced by Netflix, was intended to be a series, but it makes perfect sense that in the end it stayed as a movie: its six different stories converge in a look that is both comic and bitter to the collective imagination of the western. Perhaps some chapter will make you drop a tear, but, in general, the 'Coenian' comedy prevails.
10
The Feast of Sausages (Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, 2016)
With a story written by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg Y Jonah Hill, this animated film showed that the drawings are not always childish. In fact, they can be very foul-mouthed, political, and even uptight. Wow, some pigs. History tells us the life of the supermarket products, which believe that when they are chosen they access a kind of paradise, but panic begins to spread among them when they discover that what awaits them is the belly of their buyers.
eleven
Bee Movie (Steve Hickner and Simon J. Smith, 2007)
A bee suing humans for eating their honey? One who, moreover, is up to the chignon of working in a hive and wants to live life a little? Well yes, this is the plot of this animated film, of which we only need one piece of information to know that it will be a comedy: Jerry seinfeld puts the voice of the protagonist. From there, prepare your best laughs.
12
Brothers by balls (Adam McKay, 2008)
There has been no more perfect comic pair than this formed by John C. Reilly Y Will Ferrell. They both become half-brothers by force in this movie, where they start out as the worst possible enemies and end up becoming the best allies to get what they want. And they also form a music group. Calling it "delusional" falls short. Rather "insane". But and what we love.
13
Hangover in Las Vegas (Todd Phillips, 2009)
American comedy classic and box office hit trilogy courtesy of Todd Philipps ('Joker'). How? Well, imagining the craziest bachelor party of all time. Insuperable. In it, a group of friends wakes up after the "hangover" and discovers that the boyfriend has disappeared, there is a baby and a tiger in his room, one of them is missing a tooth and who knows what other horrible things more.
14
Isn't it romantic? (Todd Strauss-Schulson, 2019)
If there's something as cool as a good romantic comedy that's a good parody of romantic comedies. All those commonplaces and stereotypes are called into question in this movie starring Rebel Wilson, who plays a woman who does not believe in all those romantic cheesies and who one day finds herself immersed in a world full of them. All, in the end, to realize who the love of his life really is. A fun and self-conscious comedy.
fifteen
How to get rid of your boss (Claire Scanlon, 2018)
Looking for something between comedy and romance? Netflix is getting a pretty successful master on 'rom-com', and this is one of the best examples of this. Directed by Claire Scanlon, tells the story of two fellows who want to mess with their bosses so that they don't give them as much trouble. Fun, witty and, of course, very romantic.
16
Shrek 2 (Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury and Conrad Vernon, 2004)
It is time to accept it: Shrek is very well, but the true robaplanos of this saga appeared in the second installment, and is the Puss in Boots. Not even the donkey can shade those big, watery eyes that would convince Hitler himself. For this reason, we do not get tired of seeing this new adventure of the green ogre, who, as he has accustomed us, is hilarious.
17
The spy who planted me (Susanna Fogel, 2018)
Whether as an action day or a comedy duo, Mila Kunis Y Kate McKinnon they are an absolute marvel. His talent shines in this movie Susanna Fogel, which combines action with comedy and in turn with the spy genre. Now, not like the one we are used to in the James Bond saga. Here, the protagonist discovers that her ex-boyfriend was actually a spy, and without eating or drinking she finds herself, along with her best friend, involved in an international espionage plot.
18
Pain and money (Michael Bay, 2013)
¿Michael Bay? Comedy? Voluntary? You are right! This, which seems a 'machunada' of things that explode starring three men with impossible muscles (Dwayne Johnson, Mark Wahlberg Y Anthony Mackie), turns out to be a comedy not only tremendously funny, but also very self-conscious and critical of the American Dream.
19
Something very fat (Carlo Padial, 2017)
The last of Carlo Padial, king of underground 'posthumor' with 'Mi loco erasmus' or 'Taller Capuchoc', is once again a reflection on the limits of comedy, and of cinema itself. But, in addition, it is a hilarious movie, led by Berto Romero and its existential disquisitions.
twenty
Little Demon (Eli Craig, 2017)
If you were amazed by 'Tucker and Dale against evil', you will love the new from its creator, Eli Craig, which maintains that absurd humor and reverence for the genre. If the 'slasher' was the focus of the tribute in the first, demonic possession – the Antichrist, specifically – is the central theme of this fun comedy about relationships, sometimes demonic, between parents and children.
twenty-one
The Incredible Jessica James (Jim Strouse, 2017)
Original production from Netflix, this movie by Jim Strouse tells us about love in Tinder's time from the overwhelming charisma of its protagonist, the comic Jessica Williams. His emotional and sexual adventures reveal a feeling more alive than ever: the one that reveals the need to fit in, to connect, to fall in love.
22
Etarras faith (Borja Cobeaga, 2017)
This original Netflix production had as quality assurance the always interesting Borja Cobeaga, director of the acclaimed 'Negotiator'. Here, he introduces us to four ETAs who must live together under the same roof waiting for the great blow, while Spain advances in the soccer world cup. Will they be able to bear the 'lololos' and the flags of the nation?
2. 3
The Call (Los Javis, 2017)
After succeeding on the Madrid stage, 'The Call' became films thanks to Javier Ambrossi Y Javier Calvo (AKA Los Javis), who are now the most demanded teachers in the country thanks to OT. In this musical, a religious camp becomes the stage for the appearance of God, who wears a suit of jacket and sings Whitney houston.
24
The Meyerowitz Stories (Noah Baumbach, 2017)
The last of Noah Baumbach, produced by Netflix, is a portrait of a family as artistic as it is unstructured, with past grudges that fly over the environment and uncontrollable egos that destroy relationships. Adam Sandler, in one of his best roles, leads the cast of this comedy with an air of Woody Allen.
25
Kiki, love is made (Paco León, 2016)
Love is made, and how good it feels for us. Paco Leon He paid a tremendous tribute to love, sex and eroticism in this choral comedy that explores the sexual affiliations of different characters, freed from any social tie or tradition. And long live freedom!
26
Eight Basque surnames (Emilio Martínez-Lázaro, 2014)
You already know it: it is the highest grossing film in the history of Spanish cinema, and for some reason it will be. Although simple in its portrait of the regional topics of Andalusia and the Basque Country, this film by Emilio Martínez Lázaro has the irresistible charisma of a first-timer Dani Rovira, and with a script designed to make you have a good time.
27
The bright side of things (David O. Russell, 2012)
It was quite a revelation in his year, and it is that this atypical romantic comedy with Jennifer Lawrence Y Bradley Cooper escapes all the conventions of the genre and introduces us to two insane protagonists. And in their madness, love and dance – dance? – are born, and while we laugh for a while with their eccentricities.
28
Clueless (Out of Wave) (Amy Heckerling, 1995)
This modern adaptation of 'Emma' from Jane Austen It has become one of the most beloved teen comedies of all time. Maybe it's because of the evident charisma of Alice Silverston, or perhaps for his horny look at adolescence. What is clear is that it has charm, and it is very, very fun.
29
All in one day (John Hughes, 1986)
If you want to enjoy the delights of John Hughes, you can go to 'The club of five' or 'The girl in pink', but this is one of his most round and charming films. Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) is a teenager who takes the day off with his friends to play pranks around Chicago.
30
Ghostbusters (Ivan Reitman, 1984)
Ghostbusters! This legendary eighties movie starring Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroid Y Ernie hudson He convinced us that we need a ghost fumigator unit close by. A great comedy, capable of making you have a good time whenever.
