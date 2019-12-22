3 ski slopes to pass the December Bridge 2019

Share it:

This week is the December bridge 2019. You can enjoy three or four days in the company of your family and friends since in some autonomous communities next Monday, December 9 is a holiday. What do you want to do? You can take the opportunity to do Christmas shopping, travel to a European capital … Or, why not, ski. Here we tell you what are the best ski slopes to pass the December Bridge 2019. Take note!

Formigal (Huesca)

One of the best known and most visited ski slopes in Spain. It has an extension of 137 kilometers and has a total of 101 tracks. One of the main advantages that Formigal offers is that it has a ski school, where more than 200 qualified monitors work. It offers classes for all ages, including children from four years.

Candanchu

Candanchu It is the best ski slope to practice Nordic or cross-country skiing. It offers a total of 15 kilometers divided into three tracks; from the initiation to the highest level competition. The landscapes are really extraordinary, with descents between fir forests and frozen streams.

Avoriaz (France)

If you want to enjoy the December Bridge skiing outside our borders, the Avoriaz station in the French alps You'll love it. A fabulous destination for families with children. It has a total of 130 skiable kilometers and 49 tracks. If you have small children, don't worry because there are nursery facilities for babies from three months to five years.

The Village des Enfants It is a small space for children with minipistas, mini ski lift … Everything is ready for them!

These are the best ski slopes to pass the December bridge 2019. Skiing on these dates is great, to play sports and disconnect from the routine.