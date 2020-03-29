3 series and 3 movies to enjoy with friends

We already know that, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we should not leave home. Among the many difficulties that this may have caused, one of the most insignificant, although we miss it, is that of not being able to watch series and movies accompanied. That is why Netflix has launched Netflix Party, an application that allows you to comment on the platform's content live with other users of your choice. A great solution to continue watching in company that series or that movie that you enjoy more if you comment it with a certain person in particular.

As we already taught you how to use the platform, here we offer you 6 titles, 3 movies and 3 three series, which can win a lot with Netflix Party. Of course, like everything, the final result will depend on the company …