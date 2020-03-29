3 series and 3 movies to enjoy with friends

We already know that, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we should not leave home. Among the many difficulties that this may have caused, one of the most insignificant, although we miss it, is that of not being able to watch series and movies accompanied. That is why Netflix has launched Netflix Party, an application that allows you to comment on the platform's content live with other users of your choice. A great solution to continue watching in company that series or that movie that you enjoy more if you comment it with a certain person in particular.
As we already taught you how to use the platform, here we offer you 6 titles, 3 movies and 3 three series, which can win a lot with Netflix Party. Of course, like everything, the final result will depend on the company …
1
'Stranger Things' (Duffer Brothers, 2016-)
Let's start with an essential. Netflix's greatest success stems precisely from the innate ability of this series to bring together things that are cool and we like to comment. With representatives of all ages, the Duffer's eighties fiction is full of pop references, jokes, moments as corny as romantic, horror and a lot of tension.
two
'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' (David Slade, 2018)
'Black Mirror' long ago ceased to be a series to become a sort of feature film grouped by a very common common precept, the dangerous power of technology. The most shocking of recent times has been that of 'Bandersnatch'. Any 'Black Mirror' gives for a good chat, but nothing equals the possibility of coordinating with your friends in this interactive audiovisual adventure. You can choose to take the same path or divide and see where your choice takes you.
3
'Elite' (Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, 2018-)
Here we go to the most soap opera bait. Spanish fiction is full of mystery, sex and blows of effect. It is the series that you would like to discuss at a party with your friends, the one that gives more gossip, hatred and love affairs. In short, it is a series that wins a lot if you see it and comment as if it were the reality most attractive in the world.
4
'Your Name' (Makoto Shinkai, 2016)
Here we also talk about teenage romance, but the Shinkai movie goes much further. It became one of the most successful anime ever for its original narrative proposition and exciting twists. It is the ideal film to return to comment with your friends, with those with whom you are not ashamed to throw a silly tear. If, in addition, you are fans of anime, better than better.
5
'The paper house' (Álex Pina, 2017-)
When this Spanish fiction came to Netflix it was a real bomb that exploded around the world. And he did it thanks to a gigantic word of mouth effect that is explained precisely by having a plot full of emotions, narrative twists and characters the sea of charismatics. 'La casa de papel' can be seen in football fanatic mode or trying to play the teacher. Both things, if it is discussed with someone, much better.
6
'Story of a marriage' (Noah Baumbach, 2019)
Not everything is going to be laughs and bumps on this list. It is rare to find someone who has seen this acclaimed movie, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, and who has not ended up arguing. We don't mean to cause divorces like the one he narrates, but the Baumbach film grows and grows when they face two positions, during and after the film. We are talking, of course, about trying to answer the question, is he right or is she right?
