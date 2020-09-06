3% Season 4, the Review: the Brazilian dystopian series ends

Share it:

Among the Netflix news of September 2020, the catalog of the streaming platform welcomes a latest round of episodes of 3%, a Brazilian series ready to end definitively. With seven episodes of variable duration, between 35 and 70 minutes, the dystopian and post-apocalyptic setting that has accompanied us since the debut of the production gives an engaging, but rather hasty ending, in which unfortunately there is no lack of different narrative forcing.

Permanent state of war

The debut of Season 4 immediately plunges us into the heart of the conflict it sees oppose the Inland and the Offshore, picking up the story exactly where it left off with the last episode. Beacon of hope in a society where only 3% of the population is considered worthy to ascend to a heaven on earth in which to live a comfortable life, the Conchiglia continues to represent a “third way” in a world dominated by violence, despair and inequality. Having survived the machinations and sabotage of the Offshore, the facility welcomes those in search of a peaceful life, but the conflict over the redefinition of the destiny of this devastated world is still far from over.

And to fight it can only be the protagonists who managed to overcome unscathed, or almost unscathed, the vicissitudes of the previous seasons, the pitfalls of the Process, the extremism of the Cause. Still a fully choral story, Season 4 of 3% places the complex humanity at the center of the scene that has finally found a home in the Conchiglia, which thrives under Michele’s leadership. Rafael, Joana, Marco, Elisa, Natalia, Gloria and Xavier are the pieces that will make up the evolution of the fate of the company, as part of a plan that aims to definitively destroy the existence of the Offshore.

Victim of the chaos generated by the imprisonment of Commander Marcela alla Conchiglia and the consequent one ascent to power by André, the technological paradise cloaked in the legend of the Founding Couple is more insidious than ever. In an attempt to put an end to hostilities, the Offshore proposes to Michele the start of a diplomatic negotiation, which can guarantee coexistence and prosperity for both factions. However, the proposal from the Council appears excessively generous, triggering suspicion and justified distrust in the protagonists. Determined a put an end to the practice of the Process, the separation of families and the oppression of the hinterland, the group will therefore decide to implement a crazy plan: to definitively deprive the Offshore of its technology.

Left for the area, Rafael, Joana, Marco, Elisa and Natalia they will soon discover that the reality behind André’s rise is much more complex than they had imagined and that Michele’s brother’s ambition has now become irrepressible. As the Trial is about to kick off again, and this time with even more brutal practices than in the past, Michele and Xavier will have to try an alternative route to end offshore domination.

Utopia, power and misery

On this last narrative premise, the final lines of the confrontation between the three warring factions unfold, in the traditional formula of undercover operations, infiltrations, suspicions and betrayals that have characterized the entire narrative evolution of 3%.

The pace of action never substantially slows down, keeping high the curiosity for what will be the fate of the main characters, which will find themselves acting in different scenarios in parallel.

There will be, as is now customary, i twists and changes in the face: the latter, however, will show up sometimes as rather improvised, poorly calibrated or inconsistent. In fact, in different situations, we find ourselves wondering what reasons led one of the protagonists to act in a certain way. Particularly unsuccessful, in our opinion, are the paths of Marco e Gloria.

The latter, in particular, will be responsible for a series of undertakings that are nothing short of inconclusive, whose concrete motivations struggle to reveal themselves even at the end of the entire season. Also perplexity for the evolution of André, which remains too anchored to the stereotype of villain by reason totally clouded by the thirst for power. Overall, however, the latest round of 3% episodes still manages to offer a more or less coherent ending to each of the storylines open throughout the series.

Interestingly, the closing lines of 3% Season 4 seek to shift the focus of the narrative from the drama of conflict to the difficulty in rebuilding a society torn apart by decades of division, abuse and violence. An appreciable goal, but declined too simplistically to be completely effective.

The very way in which the clash between Inland, Offshore and Conchiglia ends does not fail to arouse more than one perplexity. The expedient, although integrated into the narrative proposed in the previous Seasons, is in fact revealed as a real one God from the machine, whose unfolding and final outcome put a strain on the process of suspension of disbelief.