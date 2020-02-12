2K Games officially founds 31st Union, the new software house of the father of Dead Space

Share it:

After anticipating the news of the opening of the new 2K studio directed by Michael Condrey, the leaders of 2K Games confirm that they have founded 31st Union, a new development house in Silicon Valley overlooking the nextgen.

With the announcement of the opening of 31st Union, the US gaming giant reports that it has started procedures to expand its subsidiary network through the creation of a new software house which will be based in Spain and which will be officially presented shortly.

To tell us the vision and strategies followed by 31st Union it is Condrey himself through an open letter describing the beginning of his new professional adventure as "an incredible way to continue a journey that will from now on involve a passionate and talented team, with a culture that will support inclusiveness and give greater representation to an ambitious new IP on which we are already extremely enthusiastic".

The company's strategic manager also enriches the 31st Union manifesto, Tyler Michaud, adding that "We are creating a development environment focused on a new intellectual property that will put passion at the center of everything. We believe that the perspectives and experiences gained by each team member are crucial to shaping a truly global entertainment experience and deeply connected with the community of fans ". truly global with a deep connection with passionate fans".

Among the many projects followed by Michael Condrey in recent years, it is truly impossible not to mention Call of Duty WWII, CoD Advanced Warfare, CoD Modern Warfare 3 and most importantly, the horror adventure of Dead Space.