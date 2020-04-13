2K Games could cancel WWE 2K21

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although the first thing you might think when reading the headline is that the reason has to do with the coronavirus, nothing is further from reality. According to Justin Leeper, who worked in the franchise for many years, several internal sources assure him that 2K Games will cancel WWE 2K21 because of the low sales it has garnered WWE 2K20.

Title that came out for PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 22, 2019 and which did not garner much criticism from the press or users either. However, there would still be hope. And it is that Leeper ensures that the intention of 2K Games would be to launch a different title with a WWE theme. Here we tell you all the details.

To be more specific, Leeper's reports talk about a game that Visual Concepts would be developing and with a slightly different concept. However, it also ensures that you do not have more information to share at this time (via GameRant).

As if that were not enough, it is not the first time that Leeper talks about the problems of the franchise after the launch of WWE 2K20. In fact, last December 2019 he commented that the budget for WWE 2K21 had been cut due to the initial poor sales of the 2K20 version.

In any case, and as always in these cases, we will have to wait for a possible official confirmation from 2K Games. In any case, presumably we do not have to wait long to get out of doubt. The reason? The new installment of the saga is usually announced at the SummerSlam.

If you are WWE fans you will know what event we are talking about. If not, you should simply know that Summer Slam is an event produced by WWE itself and which is usually held every year in late August. In fact, the 2020 edition had a scheduled date of August 24, 2020. Although, obviously, plans could change due to the coronavirus pandemic.