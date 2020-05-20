2K details the contents of the Mafia Trilogy

Share it:

Last week 2K Games presented us with the new Mafia Trilogy Compilation, promising more news for this May 19 … that was spoiled by the Microsoft store, which allowed us to know some of these details regarding the Mafia, Mafia II and Mafia III “Definitive Edition”.

Finally, faithful to the appointment, 2K has presented in detail all the contents of this collection and the improvements or updates for each of the three games, which we will describe below.

Mafia: Ultimate Edition It will be the most changed of the three, since, as it was leaked, it is a complete remake by Hangar 13, the developers of Mafia III. The game has been made from scratch inspired by the original Illusion Softworks from 2002. The engine is new, presumably improved from that of Mafia 3, the script has been updated, including new video scenes and playable sequences, in addition to a new orchestral soundtrack recorded from scratch.

The story of Tommy Angelo, from taxi driver to gangster during the Dry Law of the 1930s in the city of Lost Heaven, Illinois, (inspired by Chicago) will look better than ever, as official screenshots demonstrate. The game will be the last to come, next August 28 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia, and can be purchased separately at a suggested price of € 39.99 or as part of the bundle.

As part of a series of cross-content, if you buy Mafia: Ultimate Edition, you can unlock Tommy’s suit and taxi in the definitive editions of Mafia II and Mafia III.

Mafia 2: Ultimate Edition It goes on sale today (in fact, you can already read our review). In this case, we are talking about an HD (and even 4K) remastering for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia of the original work of the defunct 2K Czech by Hangar 13 and D3T remaster specialists at a recommended price of 29, € 99 separately (included in the complete collection).

The story of Vito Scaletta after returning to Empire Bay (a reimagining of New York) after fighting in World War II it will come to life again with improved graphics and all downloadable content released after its 2010 launch: The Betrayal of Jimmy, Jimmy’s Vendetta and Joe’s Adventures, as well as a number of cosmetic apparel and vehicle packs (Vegas Pack, War Hero Pack, Renegade Pack, and Greaser Pack).

By owning this version, we will unlock Vito’s leather jacket and the car in Mafia: Ultimate Edition and Mafia 3: Ultimate Edition.

By last, Mafia 3: Ultimate Edition is the one that has the least changes, being really more the new “Deluxe Edition” that included the game and the contents of the Season Pass. The peculiarity in this second opportunity for the history of Lincoln Clay returning from the Vietnam War in New Bourdeaux (based on New Orleans) from 1968 is that all those extra contents will be available as a free update from today, so players who already have the game will be able to enjoy the three additional campaigns (Faster !, Stones without removing and The sign of the times), as well as the extra packs of vehicles and clothing. Its price will be € 29.99 if you did not have the game yet, the recommended price that the Season Pass had until now.

Having Mafia 3: Definitive Edition will give you Lincoln’s military jacket and the car in Mafia: Definitive Edition and Mafia 2: Definitive Edition.

The price of the Mafia Trilogy as a whole is € 59.99. Those who preorder Mafia: Definitive Edition or purchase the collection before August 28 will receive an additional “Chicago Outfit” pack, complete with Don’s outfit, Smith V12 Limousine vehicle, and gold skin for semi-automatic weapons.

If you had Mafia 2 on Steam, you will automatically upgrade to Mafia 2: Definitive Edition at no cost. The same goes for Mafia 3 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam, who will see additional content unlocked coinciding with the move to Mafia 3: Definitive Edition.