2K announces the new WWE 2K Battlegrounds as a reboot of the saga

April 27, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
On April 13, we informed you that 2K Games could cancel the annual delivery of WWE 2K. It was not official yet, but the source it came from was a developer who had been working on the saga recently. It was later confirmed, but with the surprise that, in return, 2K would launch a new game related to the same sport but somewhat different.

Today, it has finally been announced. Is about WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and has been presented as a game that will offer another way to enjoy WWE video games. The studio responsible for this title is Saber Interactive, which on the other hand, is the same as NBA Playgrounds. First of all, we can see the announcement trailer that has been published.

As you can see in the video itself, the game will be released at the end of 2020, as is usual in this type of sports game. More specifically, in the fall as confirmed by 2K. And also, they assure that in the coming months they will share all the information about the game.

On the other hand, they have also wanted to give explanations regarding the present of WWE 2K20 and the current situation of the saga. This is what they have commented about it: "We want to thank you for all of your feedback, which we still keep paying close attention to. Since it came out, we've released five updates that corrected hundreds of issues and four additional WWE 2K20 Originals content packs that expanded and enhanced the experience. We also know that you have asked us to keep the WWE 2K19 servers active, and they will continue to be available for now. ".

Going back to Battlegrounds itself, 2K has promised that with this game they have focused more on quality and fun. And they confirm that, as part of that commitment, they will extend the production time of that next title.

In other words, that's why there won't be a traditional WWE2K this fall. In addition, they have also made reference to creating a game suitable for all types of audiences, which equally satisfies veterans and also those who premiere in the franchise.

