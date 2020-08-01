2K announces a new partnership with OneTeam Partners and the NFLPA

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

2K, OneTeam Partners (OneTeam) and the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), today announce a new partnership. This will allow the label to include NFL players in different games, currently under development, which will be published in 2021.

The partnership will grant 2K the right to show the names, numbers, images and features of over 2,000 current NFL players. OneTeam, the representative of the NFLPA licensing group, facilitated the deal. Financial terms were not disclosed. "We are excited to be working with the NFLPA and OneTeam to bring the biggest football stars into the titles we're working on"said David Ismailer, President of 2K."We want to give fans authentic, memorable and fun experiences thanks to a list of true heroes of the sport. "

"2K has a proven track record of high profile and successful business relationships with other sports leagues, professional athletes and their fans"said Steve Scebelo, interim president of NFL Players Inc."The label produces some of the best sports video games in the world and we can't wait to work with them, our players and OneTeam on future projects."

"The sports video game is a fast growing category, the partnership between the NFLPA and 2K represents an opportunity to excite the current players and to reach the future audience that has not yet been touched."said Ahmad Nassar, CEO of OneTeam Partners. The 2K-NFL games will be non-simulative football experiences and are currently under development. Titles, developers and launch dates will be announced later.