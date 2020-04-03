26 movies, series and documentaries arriving this weekend on Netflix, HBO, Disney + and other platforms

Share it:

New Friday and new weekend in which we stay at home while taking full advantage of our subscriptions to streaming platforms. So, once again, we will review all the premieres (series, movies and documentaries) that come to Netflix, HBO Spain, Prime Video, Filmin, Movistar + and Apple TV +.

'The Paper House' Season 4 on Netflix

The premiere that dwarfs that of everyone else this weekend is that of season 4 of 'La Casa de Papel' which returns to the screens to solve the heist started last year. What will happen to Lisbon? Will Nairobi survive? What will the Professor be willing to do? … are some of the answers that the new episodes will have to give us.

'Tales from the Loop' on Prime Video

Marketed as the first fictional series based on digital paintings, comes from Amazon this mosaic that takes us into the bowels of a small Ohio town and how being on a high-tech machine capable of creating the incredible affects the lives of its inhabitants.

'Home Before Dark: The Hilde Lisko Chronicles' on Apple TV +

Brooklyn Prince stars in this Apple TV + series inspired by the true story of a young nine-year-old journalist. The series begins when Hilde Lisko moves to a new town and is determined to solve a mystery buried deep in her new home.

Espinof's recommendations

'Who kills iron' on Movistar + (recommended by Jorge Loser)

A Korean thriller a feira where Park Chan-wook, Fariña and the black drama of Blanco Amor coexist. A great script, carried out with Paco Plaza's skill for costumbrismo in the details and Luis Tosar manages to transmit a sharp chill in his progressive spiral into the darkness. The final Plane is monumental.

'La casa de papel' Season 4 on Netflix, recommended by Mikel Zorrilla

Season 4 of 'La casa de papel' continues to be a first-rate hobby and each episode flies by thanks to its determined commitment to vibrancy. If you are looking to disconnect and have a good time, it is a safe bet despite the fact that its weaknesses are beginning to increase and that it has perhaps sacrificed too much the development of characters.