25 years of 'Legends of Passion'

Every star has a feature that encumbles him. Tom cruise had 'Top Gun', Johnny Depp 'Eduardo Scissorhands' and Emma Stone He had 'La La Land' for putting some examples. That of Brad Pitt It was 'Legends of Passion'.

Before working with Tarantino, before life in 'Brangelina' mode, before his marriage to Jennifer Aniston, a little before the first collaboration with Fincher and after premiering 'Interview with the vampire', the actor had the project that launched him to stardom: a family drama with warlike touches, adventurous spirit and, of course, romance. A perfect compound for any interpreter to emanate light.

His role as the vampire Louis had not gone unnoticed, but in that story there was more than one main character (do not forget that Cruise gave him a replica). That boy who became known as the scammer of 'Thelma and Louise' must have a chance as an absolute protagonist. And that title to enlarge it came from the hand of Edward Zwick.

TriStar Pictures

"Some people hear their inner voice and live only from what they hear. Those people go crazy or become a legend."



Based on the novel by Jim Harrison, the story presents a colonel who after fighting for the cause of the Indians lives retired on a ranch in Montana with his three children: Alfred, the most responsible, Tristan, his father's favorite and the most rebellious, and Samuel, the most idealistic of the three. Years later, Samuel returns home to introduce his fiancé, Susannah. The family agrees with the young woman to such an extent that the two older brothers will feel something more for her. When World War I breaks out, everything will change in their lives.