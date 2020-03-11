25 years of 'Legends of Passion'

Every star has a feature that encumbles him. Tom cruise had 'Top Gun', Johnny Depp 'Eduardo Scissorhands' and Emma Stone He had 'La La Land' for putting some examples. That of Brad Pitt It was 'Legends of Passion'.
Before working with Tarantino, before life in 'Brangelina' mode, before his marriage to Jennifer Aniston, a little before the first collaboration with Fincher and after premiering 'Interview with the vampire', the actor had the project that launched him to stardom: a family drama with warlike touches, adventurous spirit and, of course, romance. A perfect compound for any interpreter to emanate light.
His role as the vampire Louis had not gone unnoticed, but in that story there was more than one main character (do not forget that Cruise gave him a replica). That boy who became known as the scammer of 'Thelma and Louise' must have a chance as an absolute protagonist. And that title to enlarge it came from the hand of Edward Zwick.
"Some people hear their inner voice and live only from what they hear. Those people go crazy or become a legend."
Based on the novel by Jim Harrison, the story presents a colonel who after fighting for the cause of the Indians lives retired on a ranch in Montana with his three children: Alfred, the most responsible, Tristan, his father's favorite and the most rebellious, and Samuel, the most idealistic of the three. Years later, Samuel returns home to introduce his fiancé, Susannah. The family agrees with the young woman to such an extent that the two older brothers will feel something more for her. When World War I breaks out, everything will change in their lives.
Reading the synopsis it is clear that it is a melodrama of the most succulent: a family history of the time, with romance and pain. A striking and very cinematic plot capable of bringing hordes of audiences closer to theaters. However, the whole argument could be abbreviated with something simpler: an exhibition of Brad Pitt riding a horse again and again. Because all the characters are to the sound of Tristan, his character: Susannah, his brothers, the patriarch of the family, the marriage formed by Pet and Decker, his daughter Isabel Dos, to De a Tajo, a Cheyenne Indianwhich is one more member of the Ludlow family. In fact he is in charge of telling the story.
The film narrates more through visual language than with the script lines. The poverty of the text is compensated with the rugged spots of Calgary (Canada), where it was shot: that raw and untamed nature of the North was collected by the camera not only to embellish the photograph (rewarded with the Oscar that year) but as a metaphor for the feeling of the characters: it portrays the free spirit of Tristan as well as being an idyllic location in which the Colonel wants his children to grow, far from that nascent America that detests native Indians for massacres.
The feeling of vindication and adventure that Zwick intended to give off was very little in the result. Those characters could have given more: it is clear that Tristan has an indomitable character, but he could have squeezed more, not only showing Pitt's blond mane in the wind.
Susannah could have had many more nuances with that personality that drives her to madness, just as Alfred's feelings, or Colonel Ludlow's strong personality, could have been shown. Brad Pitt was correct but did not shine as he has subsequently, but he did not need to dazzle the public and the industry. Here he was 31 years old and this was his big door to Hollywood. He still had a long way to go in the celluloid and he was not going to lack offers to act out. Anthony Hopkins reflected his talent in a character that the actor enlarged, as well as the secondary Aidan Quinn (the boy from 'Looking for Susan desperately') or Julia Ormond, which featured several leading roles throughout the nineties, or Henry Thomas (the everlasting Elliot of 'E.T.' and the father of the family in 'The Curse of Hill House').
"Everything we had is dead, as I am dead. Marry another."
Female characters barely weigh in the plot. The following could be read on the promotional poster in Spanish: The men of the Ludlow family. The charm of a woman united them. Later, their passion destroyed them. Although there is some more substance in this drama, marketing forced to sell the tape as a love story. The slogan pointed to Susannah (Ormond) as the one that generated the conflict in history, but it is a role that is not properly exploited: it is like a trophy before the brothers and barely has room to reflect their emotional states. Virtually equally bland is the character of Isabel Dos (Karina Lombard) or that of Isabel, the wife of the Colonel (Christina Pickles, the mother of Ross and Monica in 'Friends'), to which the film adaptation simplifies an appearance in the presentation and another one throughout the footage.
Little by little in the cinema of the 90s, female characters with more weight and relevance were seen. However, it is very clear who was the one that mattered in that production. After all, Susannah – like everyone else – is a satellite that revolves around the main star of the show: Pitt.
"I have fulfilled all the rules; the human ones, the divine ones and you have not fulfilled any. And they have loved you more: Samuel, dad, even my wife."
The film is full of sensuality and high doses of that indomitable spirit thanks to the aforementioned photograph, the work of John toll ('Braveheart,' The thin red line '). The image was accompanied by the score of James horner, the great fuel of the footage. Then the music of 'Braveheart' or 'Titanic' would come, but none has surpassed the creation for Zwick's work.
Through this melody composed mainly of flute and violin, the composer manifested the dichotomy of that bear always latent in the film: either at rest or in full fury. Its variety of themes contributed all the moving spirit of the film, containing almost its own soul in music. Horner's work is as immense as it is unforgettable. The delicate notes were detached until reaching immeasurable magnitudes in the outcome with that reunion and conciliation between family members.
'Legends of Passion' is a feature film of his time, with a scheme that the 1990s cinema followed and that today would be too anachronistic. His honest and clear intention was for Brad Pitt to show off in all his splendor. It was the perfect wrapper to present to that raw candy that the public was going to want to savor in any production they touched. Tristan's character lined folders around the world. His style with long hair, with or without a beard, is already an icon of the decade. It is not an impeccable title, but that does not mean that it was very enjoyable at the time and that he took love with the passing of the years. As much as they are sought against it will cause the same effect, no matter how many times it has been seen: anyone will cry again at the end with the music of the late Horner.
