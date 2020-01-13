25 mythical titles that were not nominated for an Oscar for Best Film

'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Although she was nominated for Best Original Soundtrack and Walt Disney won the honorary Oscar, the first feature film of the factory was not among the best films of her year. Perhaps in the new category of Best Animated Film would have had more room, but it was created late in 2001.

In 1937 there were 10 films that opted for the statuette. Won 'The life of Émile Zola', by William Dieterle, and the rest of the nominees were 'Intrepid Captains', 'Dead end', 'The good earth', 'Chicago', 'Lost horizons', 'Crazy about music', 'Theater ladies' and 'A star has been born'.