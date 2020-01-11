 25 actors who have played a character in the comics

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The superhero cinema today lives its golden age, every year several exponents of the genre that take the top of the global box office arrive on the big screen and, in a large part of the cases, the applause of the critics is won. The characters of these productions are highly valued within the film industry since they constitute a springboard to the public light and grant them to their interpreters, almost always, the express train heading for stardom.

However, superhero or comic-inspired movies have been going on for decades. For that very reason it is common to see the same actor play different characters from the comics, with more or less years of difference between these interpretations. In fact the movie "Eternals" which opens this year has opened an interesting topic of debate with actress Gemma Chan, as she plays Sersi in the film after seeing her last year as Minn-Erva in "Captain Marvel". That is, the same actress, but two different characters in a common cinematographic universe. A similar situation will occur with Mahershala Ali, who will be Blade in a future Blade movie after seeing him as Cottonmouth in the series “Marvel’s Luke Cage” from Netflix.

Before interesting situations of this style, we bring you a list of 25 actors and actresses who have been part of two or more feature films based on cartoons. We clarify that we have only mentioned superhero films because it is the most successful bridge between comic-cinema, but we know that there are very good comic adaptations that are not part of this popular genre. There are only 25 names, but there are more cases that we leave out you can write it in the comments.

25. Michael Keaton

Bruce Wayne / Batman in "Batman" (1989) and “Batman Returns” (1992) both directed by Tim Burton.

Adrian Toomes / Vulture in "Spider-Man: Home Coming" (2017), within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

24. J.K. Simmons

Jonah Jameson in the trilogy Spider-man by Sam Raimi (2002-2007) and a different version of Jameson in "Spider-Man: Away from Home" (2017) within the UCM.

Commissioner James Gordon in "League of Justice" (2017), from the so-called Worlds of DC or universe of DC movies.

23. Zoe Saldana

Aisha al-Fadhil in "The losers" (2010), based on the homonymous comic by Andy Diggle published by DC Vertigo.

Gamora as part of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the films within the UCM.

22. Chris Hemsworth

The avenger Thor inside the UCM.

Agent H in “Men In Black: International” (2019) based freely on comics The Men in Black (Lowell Cunningham & Sandy Carruthers) published by Aircel Comics.

21. Tom Hardy

Bane in "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012), the last trilogy of Chris Nolan de Batman.

Eddie Brock / Venom in "Venom" (2018), the first of the new universe of Spider-Man movies that Sony Pictures is creating.

20. Will Smith

Agent J in the movie trilogy Men in black from Barry Sonnenfeld.

Deadshot inside in “Suicide Squad” (2017), from the Worlds of DC.

19. Ben Affleck

Matt Murdock / Daredevil in "Daredevil" (2003).

Bruce Wayne / Batman in "Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice" (2016) and "League of Justice" (2017) —cameo in “Suicide Squad”– within the Worlds of DC.

18. James McAvoy

Wesley in the action tape SE busca (2008), based on the homonymous comic by Mark Millar released by Top Cow.

The young version of Professor Charles Xavier in the prequel series of X-Men films, from 'First generation' to ‘Dark Phoenix’ (2011-2019).

David Percival in "Atomic Blonde" (2017), based on the graphic novel The Coldest City (Anthony Johnston & Sam Hart) published by Oni Press.

17. Halle Berry

Ororo Munroe / Storm / Storm in the X-Men movie saga.

Patience Phillips / Catwoman in the infamous Catwoman (, 2004).

Ginger Ale in "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" Circle " (2017), freely based on the comic series Kingsman: The Secret Service (Mark Millar & Dave Gibbons) published by Icon Comics.

16. Tommy Lee Jones

Harvey Dent / Two Face in “Batman Forever” (nineteen ninety five).

Agent K in the trilogy Men in black.

Colonel Chester Phillips in "Captain America the First Avenger", within the UCM.

15. Morgan Freeman

Lucius Fox in the Batman movie trilogy by Chris Nolan (2005-2012).

Sloan in "SE busca".

Joe Matheson in "NET" (2010), based on the eponymous comic by Warren Ellis and Cully Hammer published by Wildstorm.

14. Jeff Bridges

Obadiah Stane / Iron Monger in "Hombre de Hierro" (2008), within the UCM.

Roycephus “Roy” Pulsipher in “R.I.P.D. Mortal Police Department ” (2013), based on the homonymous comic by Peter M. Lenkov published by Dark Horse Comics.

Champagne “Champ” in "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" Circle " (2017) .

13. Samuel L. Jackson

Octopus in the not very remembered “The Spirit ” (2008).

Nick Fury within the UCM movies.

Valentine in "Kingsman: Secret Service" (2015).

12. Laurence Fishburne

He lent his voice to Silver Sulfer in the original version in “The Fantastic 4 and Silver Surfer” (2007).

Perry White in "The Man of Steel" (2013) and "Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice" (2016), within the Worlds of DC.

Bill Foster in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018), within the UCM.

11. Michael Fassbender

Stelios in "300" (2006), based on the homonymous comic by Frank Miller released by Dark Horse Comics.

Burke in "Jonah Hex ” (2010), based on the homonymous comics of DC Comics.

The young version of Magneto in the saga of prequels films of X-Men (2011-2019).

10. Bruce Willis

John Hartigan in the movie duology “Sin City: City of Sin” (2005) Robert Rodriguez & Frank Miller, based on the homonymous comic by Frank Miller published by Dark Horse Comics.

Robert Rodriguez & Frank Miller, based on the homonymous comic by Frank Miller published by Dark Horse Comics. Tom Greer in "The substitutes" (2009), based on the graphic novel The Surrogates by Robert Venditti published by Top Shelf Productions.

Frank Moses in the movie duology NET (2010-2013), based on homonymous comics originally published by Homage Comics and then redistributed by WildStorm Studios

9. Tilda Swinton

Archangel Gabriel in "Constantine" (2005).

Mason in "Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker" (2013), based on the graphic novel Le Transperceneige (Jacques Lob & Jean-Marc Rochette) launched by Casterman.

(2013), based on the graphic novel Le Transperceneige (Jacques Lob & Jean-Marc Rochette) launched by Casterman. The Elder in "Doctor Strange (Strange Doctor)" (2016) and "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), within the UCM.

8. Sylvester Stallone

Judge Dredd in"Judge Dredd"(1995), based on the homonymous comics by John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra published by in the magazine AD 2000.

James Bonomo in "A bullet in the head" (2012/3), based on the graphic novel Du Plomb Dans La Tete (Alexis Nolent & Colin Wilson) published by Casterman.

Stakar Ogord / Starhawk in "Guardians of the Galaxy vol. two" (2017), within the UCM.

7. Idris Elba

Roque in "The losers" (2010).

The Asgardian Heimdall, within the UCM.

Moreau in the catastrophe "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" (2012).

Unconfirmed character in The Suicide Squad (2021).

6. Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Edward Blake / The Comedian in "Watchmen" (2009), based on the homonymous comics of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons published by DC Comics.

Colonel Franklin Clay in "The losers" (2010).

Jeb Turnbull in "Jonah Hex" (2010).

Thormas Wayne in "Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice" (2016), within the Worlds of DC.

5. Djimon Hounsou

Midnite in "Constantine" (2005)

Korath in "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014) and "Captain Marvel" (2019), within the UCM.

He lent his voice to Fisherman King Ricou in "Aquaman" (2018), within the Worlds of DC.

Wizard in "Shazam!" (2019), within the Worlds of DC.

4. Scarlett Johhansson

Rebecca in “Ghost World ” (2001) based on the homonymous cartoon by Daniel Clowes published by Fantagraphics Books.

Silken Floss in the forgettable "The Spirit"(2008) based on the homonymous comics by Will Eisner.

Major Mira Killian in “Ghost in the Shell” (2017) based on the manga The Ghost in the Shell (Masamune Shirow) released by Young Magazine.

Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in the UCM movies.

3. Ryan Reynolds

Hannibal King in "Blade: Trinity" (2004).

Hal Jordan / Green Lantern in “Green Lantern” (2011).

Nick Walker in “R.I.P.D. Mortal Police Department ” (2013), based on the homonymous comic by Peter M. Lenkov published by Dark Horse Comics.

Wade Wilson / Deadpool in the character's film pair (2016-2018).

2. Josh Brolin

Jonah Hex in the 2010 film of the same name.

The young version of Agent K in "Men in Black III" (2012).

Dwight McCarthy in “Sin City: A lady to kill for” (2014).

Cable in "Deadpool 2" (2018).

Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018) and "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), within the UCM.

1. Chris Evans