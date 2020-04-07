Entertainment

23 years and a lot of love for DBZ: here is the new, provocative outfit of the wrestler Rhea Ripley

April 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The Australian wrestler born in 1996 Demi Bennett, better known by the ring-name Rhea Ripley, he fought during WrestleMania 36 last Sunday wearing one provocative review of Vegeta's outfit, central character in the series of Akira Toriyama as well as the girl's very personal idol.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at two shots: the first shows the inspiration of his new costume, while the second is a comparison between the current outfit and the previous one, used during WrestleMania 32. The costume recalls different details present in theArmor from Saiyan del Principe, without giving up on a bit of healthy fan service.

The walk-in preceded the match with the 34-year-old Charlotte Flair, for the title NXT Women's Championship. Following the example of Vegeta – to whom he even dedicated a tattoo – the wrestler, however, underestimated his opponent, ending up receiving a sound defeat by submission. Rhea Ripley's tattoo reads: "I do not fear this new challenge, rather like a true warrior I will rise to meet it!", therefore we expect to see the ex champion in the ring as soon as possible, to regain his title.

And what do you think of it? How would you rate the costume? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to discover other similar curiosities, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at the tribute of the wrestler Shanna and the costume of All Might of the wrestler Ricochet.

