23 eliminated celebrities in Sanremo and their hit songs, because not only the winner wins

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sanremo 2020 is just around the corner and like every year it brings with it a trail of glamor, anticipations of guests and cast and some controversy. But it is useless to go around it, the heart of the Festival remains the songs: some will remain in the head like the best of the catchphrases, others will be forgotten. Finally, as every year there will be those excluded from the race (sometimes unfairly) who, however, then arrive in the standings and beat the competition. The list of eliminated from Sanremo and of songs that have been excluded from the podium, eliminated during the Festival evenings or that have not even arrived on stage is very long: from the past the voice of Luigi Tenco with her Hello love, bye sung with Dalidà, eliminated from the race that had the most tragic epilogue of all (Tenco committed suicide on the evening of his elimination from Sanremo 1967).



Between singers eliminated at the Sanremo Festival more loved than ever there are also the Bluvertigo: with Iodine, in 1994, they drove the younger public crazy but for a hair they did not manage to move from the Sanremo Giovani ranks to those of the Bigs, remaining the great excluded of that year.

Without going too far back, even those excluded from Sanremo 2020 are no less striking: from Paolo Vallesi to Marcella Bella, from Samuele Bersani through Irama, Michele Bravi is The Colors stash, have been excluded from the competition and will not even have the opportunity to get on stage and compete for the podium with their song.

Among the most famous eliminated in the history of Sanremo are Elio and le Storie Tese. Elisabetta Villa

The eliminated from Sanremo and the most loved songs of all time (but excluded from the race)

Do you know the refrain "Give me three words, sun heart and love"? Valeria Rossi's song Three words it is a catchphrase of 2001, with a more than catchy melody and a text impossible to forget. Yet it was one of the great ones excluded from Sanremo 2001 who decided not to admit her to the Youth section of that year.

In 2003 it is the turn of University student of Simone Cristicchi: Tony Renis, who is the artistic director of Sanremo of that year, excludes him from the pink of the cast in the race. But do you know what is there? When in 2005 Cristicchi added the song to his album, it quickly became one of his best known songs in a flood of beloved and poetic songs.

If you have to talk about beautiful songs when discussing Sanremo, then one of the illustrious singers eliminated from the competition by the 2005 Festival is Franco Califano with his I do not rule out the return. Beloved by the public and critics alike, its exclusion drove the Ariston theater crazy. And we want to talk about the song As everything flows of Negramaroeven that eliminated from Sanremo 2005? The rest is history, as is their sales success.

2005 is the year of the scandal because among the eliminated there is also Povia: her Children do Oooh practically everyone likes it and after Sanremo it will drive the rankings crazy becoming a catchphrase, but from the competition of the 2005 Festival it is eliminated without even touching the podium. And not only that: among the songs excluded from Sanremo 2005 there is also Simply of the Absolute Zero, which did not arrive on the Ariston stage but remained in the standings for 30 weeks.

Sanremo 2010 saw Valerio Scanu triumph, arriving from Friends by Maria de Filippi, and his For all the times that. But it is also the year of the orchestra in revolt for the second place of the duo Emanuele Filiberto and Pupo and the exclusion of the song Halley's comet by Irene Grandi. With the'elimination of Malika Ayane and his I start from here then, the apotheosis: the public also explodes with anger at the podium. But not bad: both songs were a success of post – Sanremo critics and the two artists went straight on their way without regrets.

READ: Petr Cech, from Chelsea to ... ice hockey! Among the most recent eliminated and their songs in Sanremo there are also The Kolors. Venturelli

The most famous singers eliminated at the Sanremo Festival of the last decade

The last ten years have been of great change for Sanremo, which has seen many presenters and artistic directors alternate and, obviously, singers with unbeatable hits. But among the eliminated singers of Sanremo 2011 there is the king of the charts that is Max Pezzali: went to that edition with My second half but he doesn't even reach the final because he is eliminated by televoting during the fourth evening. Among excluded from Sanremo 2012 there is also Marco Mengoni, back from the success of X-Factor and a boom in sales. Among eliminated from Sanremo 2012 there are Marlene Kuntz, who are among the artists competing that year but fail to be fished out of televoting to re-enter the competition.

TO Sanremo 2013 the eliminated (but at least reached the final) the most illustrious are the Elio e le Storie tense, which with the Mononota song they practically made all Ariston dance. Already in 1996 with The land of persimmons they had come second, for all unfairly: their non-victory remained in the annals with the second place of 2013.

Among the eliminated songs of Sanremo 2015 there is also Free of Anna Tatangelo who after the exclusion continued his undisturbed career, while in the 2016 edition the eliminated have the name of Francesca Michielin and Annalisa: the first came second with No degree of separation, but Annalisa with The universal flood even remained out of the top ten. Both then split with their tracks in the sales charts of the following weeks.

To the Festival sanremo 2018 the eliminated are once again big names in music: Elio and the tense stories arrive twentieth and the song Frida of The Kolors only ninth. You just have to find out who will remain off the charts this year and which songs you will sing for a long time, despite the exclusion!

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE