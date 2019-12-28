22 reasons for the success of the series

'The Mandalorian' has been the big television surprise of the year. There was a lot of expectation but few expected that, without having been released in much of the world, it would be an icon. We review the elements that have made the first non-animated Star Wars series a success.
one
A mysterious protagonist
We know that under that helmet is the charismatic face of Pedro Pascal, but not seeing (or almost) has not been an impediment to empathize with Mando (aka Din Djarin). We could even say that his covered face, his quiet and discreet character and his mysterious (less and less) past is one of the things that has hooked us in the series.
two
The shadow of Clint Eastwood
Although instead of metal bullets, Mando shoots laser and the occasional flare, we can not stop thinking about the iconic unnamed character of Clint Eastwood in Sergio Leone's movies like ‘For a handful of dollars’ or ‘Death had a price’.
3
Western
Not only the protagonist reminds us of western, the whole series has a great air to the most cinematic genre. The lonely antihero, the lady in distress (green and with big eyes) and the variety of landscapes reminds us of the adventurous tone of the great American genre. From the negotiation with the Indians (Jawas in this case) of chapter 2 to the "duel at dawn" against Fennec Shand of chapter 5, each story of ‘The Mandalorian’ reminds us of more than one cowboy movie.
4
The bounty hunter
Although he wears a helmet and armor instead of a poncho and a hat, the figure of the bounty hunter of the ancient west has been as usual as it is effective. The moral dilemma of the profession of "bring it alive or dead" always gives interest and development to the character. Of course, here from chapter 3 we have very clear what kind of bounty hunter is Mando, at least when the goal is a green baby.
5
Laser gunmen
We continue with him western because, if the Jedi world moved samurai cinema into space with laser swords, ‘The Mandalorian’ is taking us more than ever to guns. Further away from lightsabers and space fights, ‘The Mandalorian’ is teaching us the world of blasters, from the small guns to the imposing rifle of Mando. As in the western, We have already met great gunmen like IG-11 in Chapter 1 and 8 or Mayfeld (Bill Burr), from chapter 6. They will not be the last to challenge Mando with his ability to draw.
6
The seven samurai
There is no Star Wars without Kurosawa. That is why he is so grateful that in the fourth chapter, ‘The sanctuary’, we turn to a plot of the Japanese master. If ‘The Hidden Fortress’ created the ‘Star Wars argument. Episode IV: A new hope ’, the plot of the mercenaries who team up and train the villagers to rid them of a bandit group is a direct reference to ‘The seven samurai’. If we want to stay in code westernWell, ‘The magnificent seven’.
7
Love, but without passing us
Disney + is for all audiences. It is supposed to be, so to speak, familiar. That said, his first major series could have fallen into cheesy and melodramatic sentimentalities. Manda The Mandalorian ’moves away from that ghost and controls its emotion in small doses that are never cloying. Something that reminds us that "for all audiences "does not have to mean childish.
8
The humor
There is no commercial adventure worth its salt if, among so much action, the characters do not reinforce their charisma with small humorous doses. Although Mando and his companions are serious characters and few words, the script of the series manages to draw us a smile in every little moment of rest. Whether through the Jawas, Baby Yoda, Kuiil or IG-11, with ‘The Mandalorian’, above all, have a good time.
9
Space exploration
If something differentiates Manda The Mandalorian ’from the recent movie trilogy, it’s the ability of the first to stop in the galaxy’s underworld. With more mundane problems than the great heroes of the universe and more time to develop them, ‘The Mandalorian’ has taken a great advantage of its spaces. Each episode has shown us a planet or territory to explore, taking advantage of each plain plain, desert, lagoon, forest or lava passage.
10
The good CGI
If something has shown ‘The Witcher’ it is how difficult it is to still make good digital effects in the television series. As the Netflix series monsters get closer to the crappy digital sticks of the Power Rangers, there is no element in ‘The Mandalorian’ that clashes with the rest of the image. The use of puppets and a good makeup gives these fantastic images enough physicality so that the CGI does the rest without being the protagonist.
eleven
A past that hooks
One of the keys to a faceless character and few words has hooked us chapter by chapter is his mysterious past. Each small dose of Mando's childhood, the death of his parents, his beginnings with the Mandalorian order or his outlaws with Xi'an (Natalia Tena) only seem the tips of the Iceberg of a character that we want to continue knowing. Of course, episode 8 clarified a lot, from now on we call him Din Djarin?
12
A future that intrigues
However, what intrigues us most about Mando is his future, from the great chapter 4, called 'The sanctuary', we see that Mando longs for a life of peace, which could even take off his helmet, fall in love and start a family. But for that you will have to fix a desalisado that does not seem to be solved very quickly. While other series seem to revolve around themselves to justify seasons, we can think of a very long ‘The Mandalorian’ without much effort.
13
The Mandalorians
Before the series, only the geeks in the Star Wars world had heard that name. Now, they are the very distant population of the galaxy that we most want to know. And the truth is that we still know very little. In addition to being great fighters, that their Beskar steel armor is very characteristic and that the helmet can never be removed in public, its culture is a world to discover. And the only way will be to continue watching the series because, well, "This is the way".
14
True friends
Manda The Mandalorian ’has succeeded in creating universal relationships, full of very identifiable small strokes on the characters that populate it. In a few minutes, and even fewer lines of dialogue, he has shown us great bonds of friendship and fidelity. We speak, of course, about Kuiil, Cara Dune or Omera (the mother of ‘episode 4: The sanctuary’). With each of them we would go to the end of the world, "I Have Spoken."
fifteen
Lying friends
On the opposite side we have the ones in charge of giving the series something of a shot, the treacherous rats that make Mando always have a plan B in the head. ‘The Mandalorian’ has shown us great signs of friendship, but also the dark side of many characters that smelled bad from the beginning. Among the most prominent we could mention Greef Karga and all the bounty hunters or Ranzar Malk and all the companions that Mando puts in ‘Chapter 6: The prisoner’.
16
Face dune
If someone remembers the classic western from John Ford ‘Three Godfathers’ or the remake Satoshi Kon's anime, ‘Tokyo Godfathers’, will know that three tough guys taking care of a baby is even funnier than just one. Cara Dune appeared from the beginning as a great candidate to be that recurring companion of Mando. Together with Kuiil, they form an alliance in ‘Chapter 7: The Reckoning’ ('settling of accounts') that we would have wanted the entire series to last. And, if not, that Disney + does not take in making a spin-off of Cara Dune and its adventures eliminating the remains of the Empire.
17
Kuiil
It won the public from the first moment and his "I Have Spoken" is one of the iconic phrases that we take from the series. His character is personified loyalty, but also serenity and wisdom. Mando knows that if the character played by Nick Nolte tells him something he can totally trust. His sacrifice will not be in vain …
18
IG-11
BB-8 may have won our affection, but since C-3PO there was no such important droid in Star Wars as the one played by Taika Waititi. First bounty hunter and then caretaker, This skillful gunman is the most spectacular hero of the entire first season. Who does not think so is because he has not yet reached the last chapter. We will always remind you of IG-11.
19
Werner Herzog
There is no accent like Werner Herzog's. The German filmmaker is becoming a luxury secondary for his innate ability to taste every word as if he were an evil sorcerer. Although we already know that he is not the great villain of the series, his sinister projection floods the first part of this season. Although his voice is lost in the dubbing, it has been the reminder that the evil imperial leaders always have to have a voice, say, peculiar.
twenty
The shadow of the Empire
We cannot forget that old saying that says, the better the bad, the better the movie. "The Mandalorian" may be somewhat removed from the great struggles of the movies but not free from the greater evil. Despite happening before the birth of the First Order and after the fall of the Empire, the series has managed to bring back the imperial soldiers and all the iconography of them. Fighting the Empire are major words if we talk about Star Wars. If he also responds to us how the First Order was born, better than better.
twenty-one
Giancarlo Esposito
The series is rising and the enemies of it too. From his spectacular incarnation of Gustavo, the smuggler and owner of Chicken Brothers in ‘Breaking Bad’, we were looking forward to feeling chills again when we saw Giancarlo Esposito. He is Moff Gideon, the current enemy of the protagonists who kills his own men without blinking. After surviving the spectacular accident with which the season ends it is clear that he will be the enemy of our heroes from now on. It will not be easy.
22
Baby yoda
The best for the end. It's impossible to imagine ‘The Mandalorian’ without Baby Yoda. He is the real great MacGuffin of the series, the one that makes the whole plot and all the characters move. Carrying it with yours and putting it safe is and will be the great arc of 'The Mandalorian'. But its simple presence takes us to fly much further. He is the force and the Jedi in a world that has already forgotten about them and only talks about sorcerers who moved things with their minds. Baby Yoda is what makes us think of all Star Wars, feel each of the movies, with every moment that appears on the screen. But he does not stay there, dosing his momentazos with eyedroppers, each action of this robaescenas immediately becomes an icon. Not only is he a walking meme and an inexhaustible source of monerío and comedy, we know that his little hands are going to rise to save us in the important moments. Somebody give him a laser knife!
Add Comment