22 reasons for the success of the series

22

Baby yoda

The best for the end. It's impossible to imagine ‘The Mandalorian’ without Baby Yoda. He is the real great MacGuffin of the series, the one that makes the whole plot and all the characters move. Carrying it with yours and putting it safe is and will be the great arc of 'The Mandalorian'. But its simple presence takes us to fly much further. He is the force and the Jedi in a world that has already forgotten about them and only talks about sorcerers who moved things with their minds. Baby Yoda is what makes us think of all Star Wars, feel each of the movies, with every moment that appears on the screen. But he does not stay there, dosing his momentazos with eyedroppers, each action of this robaescenas immediately becomes an icon. Not only is he a walking meme and an inexhaustible source of monerío and comedy, we know that his little hands are going to rise to save us in the important moments. Somebody give him a laser knife!