22 + 1 comics and science fiction novels to buy or give away on book day

With the day of the book just around the corner, it is a good time to have a detail with those lovers of reading … that we can even be ourselves. If you are hungry for ideas to read or give away, in this article you will find a careful selection of comics and science fiction novels with an extra that although it is not sci-fi, It is highly recommended.





'Vorkosigan Saga' by Lois McMaster Bujold

McMaster Bujold is, both critically and publicly, one of the best science fiction authors of recent times and with his saga focused on the adventures of Miles Vorkosigan we will delve into space with a special sense of humor and fine irony. Of the 16 books that make up the saga, fifteen have been translated into Spanish.





Shards of Honor (The Adventures of Miles Vorkosigan 1)

'Binti', by Nnedi Okorafor

Although you can get the trilogy in a pack if you do not mind reading it in English (16.53 euros), if you prefer to enjoy these three surprising science fiction works by the African Nnedi Okorafor in Spanish, you will have to purchase them separately. Despite its sci fi themes, there is a background to current western culture and its prejudices … and it all begins when society as we know it has failed in favor of new places, ways of communicating and new species.





Claire North's 'The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August'

Imagine dying and being born again in the same place and time … but knowing everything you know now. This is what happens to Harry when in his eleventh reincarnation a mysterious girl transfers a disturbing message to him: the world comes to an end and there is nothing he can do to change it. That is the starting point for an exhaustive tour of the fifteen births, lives, deaths and resurrections of one of the most special characters in recent fantasy literature.





Harry August's First Fifteen Lives (Fiction)

'Under the skin of the city: Wes Marino', by Eleazar Herrera

Wes Marino is a stubborn journalist who goes to investigate the Arealevo Corporation, which markets with the Second Youth. Murders, transhumanism and disappearances in a thriller that uses science fiction to delve into something as real as the human being and its expiration date.

Kameron Hurley's 'The Light Brigade'

A war changes people, both those who actively participate in it and those who suffer it. And in the case of interplanetary wars, the soldiers also return with changes in their structure, being "caught" by the light. But these wars are very different from the ones we are "used to", since the timing of each soldier also plays here. What is real and what is a manipulation of the high command?





The Light Brigade (Runes)

'Red Moon' by Kim Stanley Robinson

In 'Red Moon' we are not very far from our present time, but in these last three decades we have managed to colonize the moon and we are making it habitable. And it is while he is installing a communications system that Fred Fredericks witnesses a murder. Several protagonists targeting suspects in this engaging novel of space exploration and political revolutions.





Red Moon: 9 (Kim Stanley Robinson Library)

'I'm a Legend' by Richard Matheson

60 have passed since the launch of this horror classic that deals with surviving a bacteriological war in which those who have managed to stay on their feet are now vampires in a society with a new established order. Loneliness, isolation and a question, what is normal and what is abnormal?





I'm a legend (Science Fiction)

'The city and the city', by China Miéville

The work that catapulted its author to fame a decade ago is about the story of two twin cities, but each ignores the existence of the other, until a murder occurs. It will be then when the discovery of that identical municipality will provoke an identity war between nationalists and unionists.





The city and the city (Nova)

'Critical Systems', by Martha Wells

This novel has in its history the Hugo, Nebula and Locus awards and in it we will see planetary missions and a starting point that makes us think: a future in which everything is controlled by private entities and corporations. With this premise, security is in the background in favor of achieving contracts at the lowest price.





Critical Systems: The Matabot Diaries (Alethé)

'Auxiliary Justice' by Ann Leckie

This is a story that by its plot could well be the next big hit on the big screen. A soldier finds herself fulfilling a mission on a distant and frozen planet, which more than a mission, is a punishment for treason. Achieving your goal and taking revenge is the leit motiv of the work.





Auxiliary Justice (Imperial Radch 1) (English Language)

'Solid State' by Matt Fraction

Last year came this graphic novel that accompanied the artist's self-titled album Jonathan Coulton, an original proposal straddling '2001: A Space Odyssey' by Stanley Kubrick and 'Office space'. In addition, it has been drawn by Albert Monteys, creator of '¡Universo!' and one of the best science fiction illustrators of the moment





Solid State (Gigamesh Excelsior)

Jessica Campbell's 'XTC69'

'XTC69' (11.40 euros) is feminist science fiction by the popular publisher Astiberri ('The Neighbor' in comic format. In it, Commander Jessica Campbell and her crew are searching for space to reproduce. Touches of 'How to be John Malkovich' and lots of humor in this fun play that reviews patriarchy, homophobia, transphobia and racism.





'Spiderman: A lifetime' by Chip Zdarsky

One of the brightest Marvel hero comics of recent years that hides a simple yet complex premise: what if Peter Parker had aged in real time?





Spider-Man: Life Story (Spider-Man: Life Story (2019)) (English Edition)

'Doctor Who: The many lives of the doctor', various authors

If you like 'Doctor Who', this comic is a must-have to have or to give as a gift, a definitive tribute for fans or to continue to treasure fans. Thirteenth incarnation packed with flashbacks with details from each era.





Doctor Who: The Many Lives of the Doctor

'Barrier', by Marcos Martín Milanés, Muntsa Vicente and Irene Vidal

The search for changes to achieve a better life for Oscar and the protection of the ranch against the Liddy drug cartels are the different two starting points of 'Barrier' (€ 24.70), but together they will face a challenge in this very different comic.





Barrier / Barrier: 6 (Gigamesh Excelsior)

'In a ray of sunshine' by Tillie Walden

Because not everything is going to be thrillers, in 'En un rayo de sol' (26.50 euros) we stumbled upon a graphic novel with two timelines and second chances full of sensitivity – both in content and in the way of executing it – with love as the maximum exponent of human relationships.





IN A RAY OF SUN # 1 PART

'The Wild Storm' by Warren Ellis

Ellis returns through the front door with 'The Wild Storm' (€ 15.15), a reimagination of the comic universe (and its characters) with global conspiracies hatched between two mega-agencies.





'The fourth world', by Jack Kirby

For lovers of comics and the Marvel universe – DC, this tribute to the legendary creator Jack Kirby – who in the seventies passed from Marvel Comics to DC causing a stir – with the saga of 'The Fourth World' (33.25 euros) in full, in chronological order and in full color.





The Fourth World of Jack Kirby vol. 01 (Second Edition)

'The great novel of the X-Patrol', by Ed Piskor

In '' The Great Novel of the X-Patrol '' (17.10 euros), Ed Piskor fulfills what his title promises: he takes the complete story of the Marvel mutants and condenses it in this surprising comic that collects hundreds of stories . A must for lovers of this superhero factory.





'Saga', by Brian K. Vaughan (English)

Winner of the Hugo in 2013 as best graphic story, tells the love story of two soldiers from opposing sides who fall in love in an endless galactic war.

For 12.11 euros in paper format on Amazon and for 6.99 euros in Kindle format (free with Kindle Unlimited)

'Mr. Miracle 'by Tom King

A few months ago, Albertini analyzed this 'Mr Milagro' for Xataka (33.25 euros), referring to it as "the 'Watchmen' of the 21st century", managing to capture a story of superheroes that delves into the complexity of our trauma.

'House of X / Powers of X' by Jonathan Hickman (English)

We continue to offer alternatives to read or give away within the Marvel Comics universe with these two comics from last year. Both are part of the crossover that led to the relaunch of "Dawn of X".





Hackman, J: House Of X / powers Of X

Bonus: 'Die Volume 1: Fantasy Heartbreaker' by Kieron Gillen (English)

The extra comes in the form of a non-sci-fi comic, but very interesting: 'Die Volume 1: Fantasy Heartbreaker' is the first volume of a rather dark fantasy with a group of forty-somethings who have to return to their adolescence, trauma, challenges and achievements of back then.





Die Volume 1: Fantasy Heartbreaker

