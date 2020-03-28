21 years of 'Futurama', one of the best series in television history

Share it:

On March 28, 1999, Matt Groening in association with David X. Cohen, producer and screenwriter of 'The Simpsons', taught the world to his second favorite son through FOX.

During seven seasons, 'Futurama' showed the adventures and misadventures of Fry, a pizza delivery boy whose life is cut short on December 31, 1999, the day he accidentally stumbles and falls into a cryogenic capsule of which wake up 1000 years later.

The plot of this sitcom Futuristic revolves around the lives of the employees of the delivery company "Planet Express", whose precariousness and lack of professionalism will give rise to all kinds of crazy situations.

Paradoxically, it was the future time at the beginning of the series that led to its renewal, and later, to success. After four seasons in broadcast, 'Futurama' was canceled in 2003, passing without penalty or glory for the aforementioned FOX. However, the success of DVD sales and the high ratings achieved during its reissue in Adult Swim, a subsidiary channel of Cartoon Network, made it be reborn.

These first four seasons were the in charge of laying the foundations of the Futurama universe: Earth now appears governed by a unified government, headed by the President, Richard Nixon. In turn, the Democratic Order of Planets serves as the United Nations Organization, forming a political universe somewhat similar to the American dream (or nightmare).

Robots enjoy free will despite being treated as second-class citizens; likewise, "mutant" humans, endowed with some sort of physical abnormality, are relegated to the sewers. But, What is it that makes 'Futurama' such a special series? The time and place in which it is set? Their characters? Its science fiction?

Why we continue to love 'Futurama' two decades later

I would venture to say that 'Futurama' owes its success to deep chaos that make up all its elements: from the composition of scenarios and stories, to the social and political diversity, or the sharp contrast between comedy and drama.

'Futurama' is a series of futuristic nostalgia; it is about melancholy towards the past and towards the future itself. Fry, our protagonist, longs for his old life in the year 2000, yes, but as soon as he feels that he has lost it, so does his present history.

Although the political component It is very important, not so much his criticism of himself, more pronounced in his predecessor, 'The Simpsons'. Except for a few episodes, such as "The taste of freedom" or "Three hundred big shots", the government plot is limited to simple satires.

Among the elements that make up the sitcom, I think important highlight the conception and development of the characters: crazy and with such extreme personalities and difficult to match in real life, they completely break the viewer as soon as he is identified with any of his acts.

It is the contrast between the most absolute of fictions and the few worldly situations that makes us reflect and see ourselves, in the future, reflected. We have all been, at some point in our lives, the moron of Fry, in love, trying to conquer Leela by performing the greatest of follies ("Lost Parasites").

Or Hermes, the most fervently clinging to the bureaucracy, doubting everything he believes in ("When Hermes requisitioned his illusion"). Even Bender, the automaton incarnator of the Seven Deadly Sins on Earth, who has never thought of stealing a giant cigar? ("300 big shots").

The evolution of a series that started at the top

In their first four, and IMHO best seasons, 'Futurama' tends to focus its narrative on fiction: episodes such as "Where no fan has come before", "An unforgettable pharaoh" or "A Christmas Carol", tell totally fantastic stories, with very little margin for reality.

Although it is true that certain chapters teach us valuable physical laws ("A huge pile of garbage"), we do not find a scientific aspect as marked as in the following seasons.

This fiction is also accompanied by a theme, in general, casual and comical, without neglecting that already intrinsic capacity of contemporary adult animation of play with the feelings of the viewer. Who has not cried with "Jurassic Bark"? If you haven't, you have no heart.

The development of season 5 onwards follows a quite different trail than its predecessors; the series tries to mature and in general turns fiction into science and comedy in measure. The intention of 'Futurama' with this change is simple and reasonable, like that of any other series that has seen the ears of the wolf after a cancellation: to evolve.

While the popular opinion of viewers regarding this latest batch of seasons tends to negativity, I like to think of it as a natural step towards adulthood: maturity, responsibility and seriousness, perhaps in doses too high to allow the series to survive.

Of course, with the advantage that we can always re-view youth. 'Futurama' teaches us that, no matter how many years pass and technology advances, the human being will always be a simple "meat chunk".