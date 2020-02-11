21 unforgettable characters of his career

Share it:

It was no accident. During a speech of marked political character, after winning the first Oscar of his career for Best Secondary Actor for his role in Once upon a time in … HollywoodBrad Pitt had time to remember two names: "Geena and Ridley." Davis and Scott, if we were to fill in the blanks. The actress and the director with whom a very young journalism student with artistic ambitions lived, dryer in hand and hat cowboy through, the first key sequence of his life in Thelma & Louise. It was 1991, and any avid futurologist capable of predicting the magnitude of his career would have already baptized that moment with the title of the last film of Quentin Tarantino.

The three decades that separate that scene in a highway motel from the ovation that the actor received from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles could well be constructed as a fable marked by a talent that, unfairly, has buried the inevitable weight of 'the pretty face' : "I am one of those people who is hated because of genetics. That is the truth.", sentenced at the time a converted actor, much to his dismay, an erotic icon on and off the big screen and, at 56, has been present in some of the most remembered shootings of the last 30 years. Yours are already about twenty characters who raised sighs and many others that, far from that facet of sex symbol, made him one of the most influential performers in the history of cinema.