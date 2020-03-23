21 movies that you can watch in a loop and not get tired

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although the number of times someone can watch a movie without hating it depends primarily on their personal tastes (Each person is a world and for tastes colors!)There are movies that you just can't resist. Movies that give off joy, that are hooked like a catchy song, that are shelters to which we want to return constantly in times when not everything goes smoothly. They are safe places you can go to because you always know they are there to tuck you in.. Yes, movies that you can see once, and another, and another, and another, and still feel the same things as at the beginning. A relationship that never withers.

Knowing which films in the more than 120 years of cinema history hook each person is not difficult, it is impossible! Nevertheless, In Photograms we have collected some titles that seem infallible to us to repeat them as many times as you like, because they never expire or resent.