21 movies that you can watch in a loop and not get tired

Although the number of times someone can watch a movie without hating it depends primarily on their personal tastes (Each person is a world and for tastes colors!)There are movies that you just can't resist. Movies that give off joy, that are hooked like a catchy song, that are shelters to which we want to return constantly in times when not everything goes smoothly. They are safe places you can go to because you always know they are there to tuck you in.. Yes, movies that you can see once, and another, and another, and another, and still feel the same things as at the beginning. A relationship that never withers.
Knowing which films in the more than 120 years of cinema history hook each person is not difficult, it is impossible! Nevertheless, In Photograms we have collected some titles that seem infallible to us to repeat them as many times as you like, because they never expire or resent.
one
Singing in the Rain (Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly, 1952)
There are movies that are pure joy, and this is one of the best examples. Filled with music, dance, friendship and love, it is one of the most iconic classics in Hollywood and almost 70 years later it has not aged in the least. With a Gene Kelly ravishing, a Donald O'Connor energetic and a Debbie Reynolds Charismatic, there could be no better movie to raise your spirits in a time of quarantine.
two
The club of five (John Hughes, 1985)
Adolescence in the cinema would not be the same after John Hughes, nor of this legendary 80s movie that marked an entire generation. Five high school students of radically different personalities are punished for different reasons and are forced to spend Saturday locked up all together in the same room. The result is jokes, anger, dancing and emotional confessions. And one of the most epic endings in film history.
3
When Harry Found Sally (Rob Reiner, 1989)
A romantic comedy like few have been, that achieves something incredible: portraying the friendship between two people (Meg Ryan Y Billy Crystal) over the course of several years and that the spectators pass us by in a breath. The great script of Nora Ephron raises a question. Can men and women be friends without sex getting in the way? And the answer is a 'rom-com' full of legendary moments and assured laughter.
4
The club of the dead poets (Peter Weir, 1989)
Yes, Captain, my Captain! Who has not ever been on a table and shouted that iconic phrase. Robin Williams He is the soul of this film set in a private men's school where the men of tomorrow are formed, but he teaches them that there is beyond what they are being taught, that the world is full of poetry with which to channel what they feel. A beautiful film that we never tire of seeing, despite the tragedies.
5
The beast of my girl (Howard Hawks, 1938)
This comedy by Howard Hawks It is one of the most famous and praised in classic cinema, and it's not for less! The combination of the faces of Cary Grant with the self-confidence of Katharine Hepburn results in a great madness in which a slightly threatening feline also participates. And I'm not talking about a cat.
6
Star wars (1977-1983)
We could close the selection to the first movie, but the truth is that we are not capable. The saga Star wars It deserves to be seen in a loop, and more now that it has resurfaced dramatically. Still, if we had to run a marathon or watch a non-stop movie from the saga, it would certainly be from the original trilogy. Or all three, already on.
7
Grease (Randal Kleiser, 1978)
Come on, you can't deny it … You swallow 'Grease' every time they put it on TVE! And what you love. His catchy songs, the American high school vibe and the pelvic wiggles of John Travolta They make this film a hypnotic story that we cannot stop seeing again and again.
8
Ghostbusters (Ivan Reitman, 1984)
Come on, admit it now. You love Ghostbusters! The question is: who doesn't? It is one of the eighties movies most honored, applauded and repeated in history. It marked an entire generation, and has even had a reboot with women leading the anti-ghost lab. Ivan Reitman He played the right notes in this hilarious movie that we would obviously see looped until we passed out.
9
Back to the future (Robert Zemeckis, 1985)
Classic among the eighties classics. The movie of a generation. A fast-paced adventure through time. I don't know more marketing headlines occur to me, but go ahead they are all true and fair: this movie from Robert Zemeckis it is already part of the most popular and entertaining history of cinema. And you always have the possibility to do a marathon with the entire trilogy!
10
The Goonies (Richard Donner, 1985)
If you like me 'Stranger Things', it is obvious that you have to like this wonderful teenage movie from the eighties. It was one of his biggest inspirations! The adventures of these children in search of treasure, and everything to flee from a suffocating domestic reality, are still as alive as ever.
eleven
The Princess Bride (Rob Reiner, 1987)
It is impossible to get bored with this movie, it has it all! Romance, adventure, science fiction, fantasy … It is the ultimate movie. It was released exactly 30 years ago, and of course the years have passed for her. Those effects may cause some laughter. But the important thing about this movie Rob reiner It is not that, but immerse yourself in an exciting story that, in reality, speaks of the relationship between the grandfather who tells the story to the grandson. Safety pin!
12
Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown (Pedro Almodóvar, 1988)
One of the most praised movies of Pedro Almodovar, and Spanish cinema in general. If you are able to see it without the nervous breakdown giving you, congratulations: you can see it in a loop as much as you want, that you will never tire of its wonderful eccentricity.
13
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Steven Spielberg, 1989)
Among the original trilogy (we will not count that last return with a Shia LaBeauf decaffeinated), we have chosen to keep the third part. It is the one that we could see in a loop, without a doubt. Perhaps due to the appearance of Sean Connery like the father of Indi, or perhaps because the story of the Holy Grail and that wonderful and legendary ending are absolutely unforgettable. Or perhaps because we have all wanted to scare birds with an umbrella.
14
Pretty Woman (Garry Marshall, 1990)
Oh come on, you know perfectly well that you are one of those millions of people who have made it the movie that sweeps audiences every time it is broadcast on television. Maybe it's even your great guilty pleasure. The truth is Julia Roberts Y Richard Gere They filmed in this movie the goose that lays the golden eggs, and we continue to watch it non-stop because, what the hell, it's super entertaining.
fifteen
The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (Adam McKay, 2004)
As absurd as it is great, this film by Adam McKay continues to be among the great comedies of the century. If you are able to bear Will Ferrell In a maddening role as a pretentious news anchor, you will love this movie above all else.
16
Moulin Rouge (Baz Luhrmann, 2001)
If flashy colors and quick mounts don't give you epilepsy or an anxiety attack, this is your movie! If you liked it the first time you saw it, it is sure that you have seen it more than two and three and four times. Her songs advance her with so much rhythm that it is impossible not to immerse herself in her history.
17
The great Lebowski (Joel Coen, 1998)
We all wanted to be He notices. Yes, we have all wanted to go in our pajamas and gown to the bowling alley with a glass of White Russian in hand. EVERYBODY. This film of the Coen brothers It has that point of surrealism, of dreamlike passages, that make it something you can never get bored of.
18
Tiger and dragon (Ang Lee, 2000)
If we follow a line mainstream For film consumption, we probably haven't seen many Asian movies. But I refuse to think that someone has not seen this wonder of Ang Lee! It was a blast at the beginning of the century, and it traveled all over the world, it even reached the Oscars.
19
Gladiator (Ridley Scott, 2000)
For those most interested in action, the fight to the death or the Romans in skirt, this film by Ridley Scott one of your headline titles is safe. We have all been in front of the television (or the computer) accompanying Russell Crowe in his revenge. We have all raved about the moment the mask is removed. We have all learned that speech by heart and recite it at the same time. Wait, or is that just me?
twenty
Amélie (Jean-Pierre Jeunet, 2001)
The eccentricities of Audrey Tautou In this mythical French film, people from all over the world have fallen in love. If you are one of them, it is surely the typical movie that you never tire of watching. That you would see again and again without stopping, if only to hear in the background the spectacular soundtrack of Yann tiersen.
