21 forgotten movie directors to claim

Shirley Clarke (1919 – 1997)

The prestigious critic of The New York Times, Manohla DargisHe said of her: "Dancer, girlfriend, runaway wife, radical and pioneering filmmaker: Shirley Clarke is one of the great stories not yet told of American independent cinema"In effect, Shirley Clarke was a dazzling figure in indie cinema, from his censored portrait of drug addiction in 'The connection'(1961) until his numerous short films about dance, another of his great passions, with which he created a new way of looking. With innovative assembly techniques and a style that soon turned to social cinema, the American is, as Dargis said, still a figure to discover.