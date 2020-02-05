 20th Century Studios will focus on more adult movies and content for Disney + and Hulu

Share it:

The 20th Century Fox Studios is in the process of change. The purchase of Walt Disney's 20th Century Fox assets resulted in a series of changes that triggered for example in this name change for the study. Also, a few days ago we knew that the hitherto production president Emma Watts resigned from her post. Now the media The Hollywood Reporter reveals the new line that will follow this study, already under the umbrella of Disney. This has an impact on future Marvel projects because as we know, it has been said that Disney could use the 20th Century label to release more adult films, such as a new Deadpool movie that is already under development.

The media ensures that the study will now be oriented to movies with a much more adult cut, thus moving away from the most familiar cut that Disney has. The catalog of premieres would have been reduced to four movie releases in cinemas a year, being the franchise Avatar an important part of its content in the coming years (premieres in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027). They will also focus equally, or even more, on the content creation for Disney + and Hulu. We don't know yet what specific weight Marvel will have in this new catalog.

However, the study is now in a moment of uncertainty because the unexpected march of Watts has left them out of place. Disney is looking for someone to fill his position and is responsible for leading the division, hoping to find another woman to take the position.

The resignation of Watts, which arrives ten months after the purchase of Disney, would have been because it has not adapted to the organizational change that has brought about the restructuring. Previously the directive occupied a high position, moving with great independence. Now his position would have lost significance – we already knew in July last year that he said goodbye to making more Marvel movies – and is marked by Disney patrons.

Throughout all these years, Watts had demonstrated his worth in 20th Century Fox being in charge of some of the best projects of the study in recent years, such as the Deadpool franchise that Ryan Reynolds recognized a few days ago occurred thanks to the directive, or the movies "Ford v Ferrari" Y “Free Guy".

